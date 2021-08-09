Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Peyton Manning Fast Facts

Peyton Manning Fast Facts

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

Personal

Birth date: March 24, 1976

Birth place: New Orleans, Louisiana

Birth name: Peyton Williams Manning

Father: Archie Manning, former NFL quarterback

Mother: Olivia (Williams) Manning

Marriage: Ashley (Thompson) Manning (March 2001-present)

Children: twins Marshall and Mosley

Education: University of Tennessee, B.A., 1997

Other Facts

Fourteen NFL Pro Bowl appearances (1999-2000, 2002-2010, 2012-2014).

Five-time NFL MVP (2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013).

Held numerous NFL records at the time of his retirement in 2016.

Has played in four Super Bowls and has won two.

His younger brother, Eli, also a former NFL quarterback, has also won two Super Bowls.

Known for his intense preparation for each game, including analyzing hours of game film.

Held 42 NCAA, SEC and Tennessee football records at the time of his graduation from the University of Tennessee in 1997.

Did not declare himself eligible for the NFL draft after graduating with Phi Beta Kappa honors in three years from Tennessee. He stayed in school and took graduate classes for his senior year.

His wife, Ashley, is part owner of the Memphis Grizzlies NBA team.

Timeline

January 25, 1994 - Manning decides to attend the University of Tennessee instead of the University of Mississippi, where his father, Archie Manning, had been quarterback.

1996 - The Manning Passing Academy opens at Tulane University in New Orleans. The annual camp is run by Manning, his father, and brothers, Eli and Cooper, and later takes place at Nicholls State University in Thibodeaux, Louisiana.

December 6, 1997 - Manning leads the University of Tennessee Volunteers to a 30-29 win in the SEC Championship against Auburn University. He is named the game's MVP.

December 14, 1997 - Manning places second in voting for the Heisman Trophy, after University of Michigan defensive back Charles Woodson.

April 18, 1998 - Is the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

1999 - Manning establishes the PeyBack Foundation to promote success for children at risk in Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana and Tennessee.

December 26, 2004 - Manning sets the NFL record with 49 single-season touchdown passes, breaking Dan Marino's record.

2005 - Is awarded the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

February 4, 2007 - Leads the Indianapolis Colts to a 29-17 victory in Super Bowl XLI against the Chicago Bears. Manning is named the game's MVP.

March 24, 2007 - Manning hosts "Saturday Night Live."

2009 - Co-authors a juvenile fiction book with his father and brother Eli, "Family Huddle."

February 7, 2010 - Manning and the Colts lose in Super Bowl XLIV to the New Orleans Saints 31-17.

May 2011 - Undergoes his first of several surgeries for a herniated disc in his neck, causing him to miss the entire 2011-2012 season.

July 30, 2011 - Agrees to a five-year, $90 million contract extension with the Colts.

March 7, 2012 - The Colts release Manning after 14 seasons.

March 20, 2012 - Signs a five-year, $96 million-dollar deal with the Denver Broncos.

October 26, 2012 - Manning becomes a Papa John's pizza franchise owner of 21 restaurants in Denver.

2013 - Sports Illustrated names Manning its "Sportsman of the Year."

December 29, 2013 - Manning breaks his own record of 49, by throwing his 55th touchdown pass in a single season.

February 2, 2014 - Playing in his third Super Bowl, Manning and the Denver Broncos lose to the Seattle Seahawks 43-8.

October 19, 2014 - Manning throws his 509th touchdown pass to break the NFL's record for career touchdown passes formerly held by Brett Favre. He increases his lead in 2015, finishing with 539. On December 16, 2019, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws four touchdowns, surpassing Manning's record for most passing touchdowns in NFL history. He breaks the record against Manning's old team, the Indianapolis Colts.

February 15, 2015 - Appears on "SNL40," Saturday Night Live's fortieth anniversary special.

May 20, 2015 - One of the guests on the final episode of The Late Show with David Letterman.

November 15, 2015 - Manning breaks Favre's record for all-time career passing yards, with 71,871. He finishes the 2015-16 regular season as the NFL's all-time career passing leader, with 71,940 career passing yards. On October 8, 2018, Saints quarterback Brees surpasses Manning's record.

December 27, 2015 - An undercover probe by Al Jazeera America reports Manning was allegedly supplied human growth hormone, a performance-enhancing drug, from an anti-aging clinic in Indiana, according to a former worker at the Guyer Institute of Molecular Medicine. That worker, Charlie Sly, alleges that drugs, like growth hormone, were shipped to Manning's wife, Ashley Manning. Sly later recants his statements, which were originally recorded by Al Jazeera on undercover tapes. Al Jazeera later reports it had a second anonymous source who confirmed the assertion.

In an interview with ESPN, Manning strongly denies the allegation, claiming that he "used a hyperbaric chamber, received 35 days of treatment to enhance blood flow in his muscles, and had nutrient therapies." Manning explains the treatments were authorized by coaches and "anything else this guy is insinuating is complete garbage."

February 7, 2016 - Manning and the Denver Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50. At age 39, Manning is the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, at the time.

February 9, 2016 - A lawsuit accusing the University of Tennessee of mishandling reports of alleged sexual assaults by student athletes cites a 20-year-old complaint against Manning as evidence of the school's indifference. According to the Title IX lawsuit, then-trainer Jamie Ann Naughright, Jamie Whited at the time, alleged that a nude Manning "sat on her face" while she treated him for an injury in 1996. The case was settled in 1997 on the condition that Naughright leave her position. Naughright later sued Manning for defamation after he, in a book, described the alleged assault against her as a "crude, maybe, but harmless" incident in which he "dropped the seat of my pants" and "mooned" another athlete.
-- Neither Naughright nor Manning are parties in the Title IX lawsuit, and the case is settled for $2.48 million in July 2016.

March 7, 2016 - Manning announces he is retiring from the NFL, after 18 seasons. "Eighteen is a good number, and today I retire from pro football."

July 25, 2016 - The NFL announces the completion of its seven-month investigation of Manning, after finding no evidence that the former Denver Broncos quarterback used HGH or any other performance-enhancing drug.

January 9, 2017 - Named to the College Football Hall of Fame's 2017 class.

February 2018 - Manning sells his stake in Papa John's franchise locations in Denver days before the NFL announces that it will be naming Pizza Hut as its official pizza sponsor.

July 15, 2019 - Part 1 of the 30-episode football-themed documentary series titled "Peyton's Places" and hosted by Manning, debuts on ESPN+.

May 24, 2020 - Manning and Tiger Woods defeat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady by one stroke in "The Match: Champions for Charity" golf tournament at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. The event raises over $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts and captures an average of 5.8 million viewers to become the most-watched golf telecast in the history of cable television.

November 27, 2020 - Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeat Manning and Stephen Curry in Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change," a golf event at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona, supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

February 6, 2021 - It is announced that Manning has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 in his first year of eligibility. The enshrinement ceremony is held August 8 in Canton, Ohio.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Showers and Storms Early
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Clay County Humane Society Video

Image

Monday: Heavy rain early, cloudy. High: 86

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Community gathers to honor Chloe Carroll

Image

New playground promotes inclusion

Image

Residents enjoyed a morning of supporting their furry friends

Image

Power outage is impacting thousands of local residents

Image

A muggy Saturday evening

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1436353

Reported Deaths: 25936
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56882210592
DuPage949261322
Will792751045
Lake700751028
Kane60685817
Winnebago35218525
Madison33305538
St. Clair30979530
McHenry29984299
Peoria23920347
Champaign22090159
Sangamon20246249
McLean19155194
Tazewell17750309
Rock Island15539329
Kankakee14866224
Kendall13682101
LaSalle13095256
Macon11387214
Vermilion10506154
DeKalb10391123
Adams10121131
Williamson8617138
Whiteside7295174
Boone701880
Ogle634984
Grundy613879
Clinton603193
Coles5967101
Knox5807157
Jackson571865
Henry519970
Macoupin511290
Franklin509879
Marion5010120
Livingston499995
Woodford497183
Stephenson493986
Effingham486675
Jefferson4800124
Monroe459595
Randolph442587
Lee425754
Morgan424194
Logan419766
Fulton417459
Christian409876
Montgomery393174
Bureau389087
Perry338662
Iroquois336868
Fayette329856
McDonough314551
Jersey288052
Saline281658
Douglas268136
Union259342
Lawrence248527
Shelby240438
Crawford229926
Bond216424
Cass214627
Pike208653
Carroll206937
Hancock202332
Ford198750
Wayne198053
Clark195234
Warren189050
White188826
Richland188343
Jo Daviess184824
Edgar183042
Washington174025
Moultrie170429
Mason168347
Clay164743
De Witt163329
Johnson161917
Greene160235
Piatt159214
Wabash155012
Mercer153434
Massac148441
Cumberland132320
Menard131612
Jasper118318
Marshall114019
Hamilton94916
Schuyler8467
Brown8276
Pulaski7628
Stark67626
Edwards66512
Calhoun5552
Scott5522
Henderson53414
Gallatin5254
Alexander51411
Putnam4973
Hardin41612
Pope3624
Unassigned582432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 781326

Reported Deaths: 14054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1073991820
Lake574481034
Allen43858701
Hamilton37862428
St. Joseph37642569
Elkhart29991472
Vanderburgh23892407
Tippecanoe23876232
Porter19749327
Johnson19182395
Hendricks18398323
Clark13896199
Madison13851350
Vigo13083256
Monroe12761180
LaPorte12693225
Delaware11287198
Howard10932237
Kosciusko9874124
Hancock8937152
Bartholomew8408157
Warrick8323157
Floyd8215183
Grant7518182
Boone7358105
Wayne7300201
Morgan7050143
Marshall6399117
Dubois6384118
Cass6168112
Noble610691
Dearborn610178
Henry6046111
Jackson524177
Shelby520998
Lawrence5095129
Gibson475697
Clinton468056
Montgomery467992
DeKalb467486
Harrison463277
Huntington439382
Whitley425745
Steuben417861
Miami416473
Jasper405657
Knox403691
Putnam393762
Wabash376184
Adams362756
Jefferson357887
Ripley356271
White344254
Daviess3139101
Wells308381
Greene301285
Decatur296393
Posey292035
Scott291058
Fayette289064
Clay282749
LaGrange279873
Washington259738
Randolph249884
Jennings247850
Spencer242431
Fountain241450
Starke233859
Owen228259
Sullivan227143
Fulton211646
Jay204932
Carroll202423
Perry196439
Orange196356
Vermillion185444
Rush180327
Tipton176048
Franklin175535
Parke160416
Pike144834
Blackford139432
Pulaski126049
Newton124737
Benton111715
Brown107543
Crawford107117
Martin93315
Warren89615
Switzerland8698
Union74610
Ohio59011
Unassigned0430