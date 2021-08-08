Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

From Simone Biles to skateboarding, these are the notable moments of the Tokyo Olympics

From Simone Biles to skateboarding, these are the notable moments of the Tokyo Olympics

Posted: Aug 8, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

When history looks back on this year's Tokyo Olympics, images of masked athletes and empty stadiums will likely be the defining feature. But look beyond the Covid-19 protocols and it will be clear this was a Games with more than one story to tell.

Much will be made of the moment Simone Biles stepped away from gymnastic competitions and spoke openly and emotionally about the need to protect athletes' mental health.

"At the end of the day, we're not just entertainment, we're humans," Biles told reporters following her balance beam bronze.

It's a medal she said means more than her golds after grappling with the "twisties" -- a mental block during which gymnasts lose sense of where their bodies are mid-flight.

Biles arrived in Tokyo as a decorated competitor, but left having shone a light on athlete well-being and the pressures of elite sport. And she wasn't the only one to redefine her legacy over the course of the Games.

Fellow American Allyson Felix became the most decorated US track and field athlete in history with 4x400 meter relay gold on Saturday. The two medals she won in Tokyo also represent her role as an athlete mother.

"There have been so many women before me who had to stay silent about their fight," Felix said of the way sport and athletics so often overlooks women's careers during and after childbirth.

"For me to be able to step out -- I think my daughter gave me the courage to do that."

Her Olympics career spans five Games, which World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said is" frankly, off the planet."

"We are just lucky she is from our sport," added Coe. "She is magnificent."

New sports, new medalists, new records

While Biles and Felix may have both competed in their final Games, Tokyo 2020 also highlighted athletes at the start of their Olympic careers.

Take skateboarding -- a sport that made its debut in Tokyo. The podiums in the women's street and park events had combined ages of 42 and 44 years old respectively. That's an average age of 14 across the two medal events.

Skateboarding wasn't the only sport added to the Olympic program in a bid to attract a younger audience; sport climbing also sought to draw new fans to the Games with a head-to-head speed discipline and an unpredictable, down-to-the-wire scoring format.

Expect more of the same at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where breakdancing has been added to the event lineup.

Records are broken at every Games, but perhaps not in the same stunning fashion as they were in Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.

In the men's 400 meter hurdles final, gold and silver medalists Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin ran faster than Warholm's previous record by more than half a second, while Sydney McLaughlin also smashed the world record in the women's 400 meter hurdles.

Olympic records were also set by Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 100 meters and Jakob Ingebritsen in the 1500 meters.

Some put it down to a springy running track and advancements in shoe technology, while others credited the athletes themselves.

"There's some efficiency in the shoe, don't get me wrong, and it's nice to have a good track," said Benjamin.

"But no one in history's going to go out there and do what we did just now, ever. I don't care who you are."

New landmarks weren't just set on the running track. Yulimar Rojas broke the women's triple jump world record with a leap of 16.57 meters -- 17 centimeters further than the previous mark that had stood for 26 years.

For others, it didn't require a record to leave a mark on the Games.

Shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders, as so many other athletes have done over the past 15 months, used her moment in the spotlight to highlight social injustice.

Saunders, a Black, LGBTQ athlete, raised her arms in an X symbol as she posed for photos on the podium, telling NBC that it represented "the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet."

Public participation

Fans may have been kept away from virtually all Olympic events amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop them trying to experience the Games in person as many clustered around venues to try to catch a glimpse of the action.

At the Aomi Urban Sports Park, for instance, fans lining the adjacent pedestrian street had a distant view of the sports climbing competitions -- despite signs and security officials urging people not to gather there.

Similar scenes played out about a kilometer away where the Olympic cauldron is on display. The site, located on Yume no Ohashi Bridge, was rarely without a crowd taking pictures, even though notice boards and security advised members of the public to keep walking.

Then outside the Olympic Stadium, fans often queued up to pose for photos with the Olympic rings, while the nearby Tokyo 2020 store was busy with people buying T-shirts, pins, and other memorabilia.

There's little doubt that athletes would have been well supported if fans were allowed into venues -- not least because of Japan's success, winning a record 27 golds.

"All I have now is sadness. Every time I look at the tickets, I cry," one superfan told CNN ahead of the Olympics about the $40,000 worth of tickets he was unable to put to use.

At times, particularly at the start of the Games, venues were eerily quiet.

Two days after Naomi Osaka had lit the cauldron at the Opening Ceremony, she walked out onto the Ariake Tennis Park's Centre Court to barely a ripple of applause.

On some occasions, it was the chattering sound of cicadas that was the dominant sound of the Games.

That's not to say venues were completely devoid of atmosphere. Non-competing athletes showed they could be voracious cheerleaders from the stands, while stadium announcers and music -- blared through loudspeakers at most events -- also filled the silence.

Covid-19 countermeasures

The buildup to the Tokyo Games was dominated by the backdrop of the pandemic as rumors of a cancellation or a further postponement swirled.

At venues, hygiene protocols -- including temperature tests, mask wearing, hand sanitizer, and socially distanced seating -- were all put in place and rigorously enforced by the huge number of volunteers.

Coronavirus cases in Tokyo rose as the Games got underway, regularly topping more than 4,000 daily new infections; inside the Olympic "bubble," there were more than 400 confirmed positive cases, the majority of whom were residents of Japan.

"The flow of people in Tokyo's downtown has not increased compared to the time before the opening of the Olympics," Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

"I don't think the Olympics has led to the increase of infection."

On Sunday, the last day of Olympic competition, thick, gray clouds blanketed Tokyo as rain poured across the city -- an unusual sight at the end of a sun-baked 16 days.

The dreary weather marked a temporary end to proceedings with the Paralympics getting underway on August 24 -- another opportunity for Japan to deliver sporting drama in the midst of a global pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and thunderstorms this evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Community gathers to honor Chloe Carroll

Image

New playground promotes inclusion

Image

Residents enjoyed a morning of supporting their furry friends

Image

Power outage is impacting thousands of local residents

Image

A muggy Saturday evening

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast

Image

Speed U Emerges as a Powerhouse at Nationals

Image

Noble Johnson Makes Preseason All State List

Image

Sycamores Fall Camp Enters it's Second Week

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1436353

Reported Deaths: 25936
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56882210592
DuPage949261322
Will792751045
Lake700751028
Kane60685817
Winnebago35218525
Madison33305538
St. Clair30979530
McHenry29984299
Peoria23920347
Champaign22090159
Sangamon20246249
McLean19155194
Tazewell17750309
Rock Island15539329
Kankakee14866224
Kendall13682101
LaSalle13095256
Macon11387214
Vermilion10506154
DeKalb10391123
Adams10121131
Williamson8617138
Whiteside7295174
Boone701880
Ogle634984
Grundy613879
Clinton603193
Coles5967101
Knox5807157
Jackson571865
Henry519970
Macoupin511290
Franklin509879
Marion5010120
Livingston499995
Woodford497183
Stephenson493986
Effingham486675
Jefferson4800124
Monroe459595
Randolph442587
Lee425754
Morgan424194
Logan419766
Fulton417459
Christian409876
Montgomery393174
Bureau389087
Perry338662
Iroquois336868
Fayette329856
McDonough314551
Jersey288052
Saline281658
Douglas268136
Union259342
Lawrence248527
Shelby240438
Crawford229926
Bond216424
Cass214627
Pike208653
Carroll206937
Hancock202332
Ford198750
Wayne198053
Clark195234
Warren189050
White188826
Richland188343
Jo Daviess184824
Edgar183042
Washington174025
Moultrie170429
Mason168347
Clay164743
De Witt163329
Johnson161917
Greene160235
Piatt159214
Wabash155012
Mercer153434
Massac148441
Cumberland132320
Menard131612
Jasper118318
Marshall114019
Hamilton94916
Schuyler8467
Brown8276
Pulaski7628
Stark67626
Edwards66512
Calhoun5552
Scott5522
Henderson53414
Gallatin5254
Alexander51411
Putnam4973
Hardin41612
Pope3624
Unassigned582432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 781326

Reported Deaths: 14054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1073991820
Lake574481034
Allen43858701
Hamilton37862428
St. Joseph37642569
Elkhart29991472
Vanderburgh23892407
Tippecanoe23876232
Porter19749327
Johnson19182395
Hendricks18398323
Clark13896199
Madison13851350
Vigo13083256
Monroe12761180
LaPorte12693225
Delaware11287198
Howard10932237
Kosciusko9874124
Hancock8937152
Bartholomew8408157
Warrick8323157
Floyd8215183
Grant7518182
Boone7358105
Wayne7300201
Morgan7050143
Marshall6399117
Dubois6384118
Cass6168112
Noble610691
Dearborn610178
Henry6046111
Jackson524177
Shelby520998
Lawrence5095129
Gibson475697
Clinton468056
Montgomery467992
DeKalb467486
Harrison463277
Huntington439382
Whitley425745
Steuben417861
Miami416473
Jasper405657
Knox403691
Putnam393762
Wabash376184
Adams362756
Jefferson357887
Ripley356271
White344254
Daviess3139101
Wells308381
Greene301285
Decatur296393
Posey292035
Scott291058
Fayette289064
Clay282749
LaGrange279873
Washington259738
Randolph249884
Jennings247850
Spencer242431
Fountain241450
Starke233859
Owen228259
Sullivan227143
Fulton211646
Jay204932
Carroll202423
Perry196439
Orange196356
Vermillion185444
Rush180327
Tipton176048
Franklin175535
Parke160416
Pike144834
Blackford139432
Pulaski126049
Newton124737
Benton111715
Brown107543
Crawford107117
Martin93315
Warren89615
Switzerland8698
Union74610
Ohio59011
Unassigned0430