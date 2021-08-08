Clear

Malls are back. But for how long?

Malls are back. But for how long?

Posted: Aug 8, 2021 3:41 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2021 3:41 PM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Few retail sectors were hit harder than malls during the height of the pandemic. But things bounced back far quicker than almost anyone expected.

Simon Property Group, the nation's largest mall operator, just reported earnings that easily beat Wall Street forecasts. More importantly, the numbers were not just better than the disastrous period last year, but actually topped second quarter of 2019 earnings. The firm announced its second dividend increase of the this year, and even CEO David Simon seemed surprised by the speed of the recovery.

"The strategy we adopted in the height of the pandemic is playing out better than we could have expected," he told investors last week. "We kept our properties functioning. We bet on the rebound. And we're seeing the benefits of that."

Another mall operator, Retail Properties of American, also just reported earnings per share that topped both forecasts and the amount it earned on that basis in 2019.

It's an amazing rebound from the dire conditions just more than a year ago.

Many, especially the traditional indoor malls, were closed by stay-at-home orders, and rent collections from tenants came to a halt. Anchor tenants such as JCPenney and Nieman Marcus filed for bankruptcy and closed many stores permanently. Others, such as Lord & Taylor, went out of business altogether. There were also bankruptcies by major mall operators including Washington Prime Group and CBL Properties, each of which operate more than 100 malls.

Experts in the field are also impressed with how well malls have rebounded.

"Malls have certainly recovered from for the pandemic," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, a consulting firm. "Consumer spending right now is robust. People haven't spent all of the stimulus money yet. There's pent-up demand. That's why retailers are reporting stellar numbers."

"Unfortunately where we are at now is marked by favorable circumstances that won't last," Saunders cautioned.

The recovery has been somewhat uneven said Ana Lai, credit analyst with Standard & Poor's who covers the mall operators. Although Simon runs higher end malls, other operators are not nearly as well positioned in terms of tenants or locations.

"There's a lot of malls out there and a wide range of quality. If you look at all the weaker quality malls, I'm not sure we're seeing the recovery," Lai said.

And then there are the long-term trends that have been working against malls for years, and those challenges increased during the pandemic.

There's a shift in shopping habits away from malls, not just to online retailers such as Amazon, but also to big box rivals that are typically not in malls, like Walmart and Target. Both of those retailers kept most of their stores open during the shutdowns because they sell groceries in addition to other goods and were thus considered essential. Both stepped up their online ordering, same-day delivery and curbside pickup options. All of which allowed them to capture market share that traditionally went to malls.

"The retailers who made gains during the pandemic are not giving them back," said Saunders.

There were new problems that cropped up during the pandemic, most notably the shift away from blockbuster movies being released first in theaters — including at the malls' multiplexes, before they were available at home. Movie theaters are only seeing a fraction of their pre-pandemic traffic, which will only hurt malls' outlooks longer term.

Then there's the threat posed by the recent surge in Covid cases due to the rise of the Delta variant. There are some early signs that mall foot traffic has fallen in the month since the mall operators and retailers closed their books on the second quarter.

Real time foot traffic data from research firm InMarket, which uses cell phone tracking information to come up with data on visits to different locations, did analysis of mall traffic for CNN Business. It found that overall foot traffic at malls was 4% higher the week of July 4 to July 10 than it was the same week of 2019. But by the last week of July traffic had fallen to 75% of where it stood during the same week two years earlier. And while malls in 80% of markets had rebounded above the traffic levels of two years ago at the start of July, only 7% were still above that earlier traffic level by the end of the month.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
Hot & Humid with Increasing Clouds
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Community gathers to honor Chloe Carroll

Image

New playground promotes inclusion

Image

Residents enjoyed a morning of supporting their furry friends

Image

Power outage is impacting thousands of local residents

Image

A muggy Saturday evening

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast

Image

Speed U Emerges as a Powerhouse at Nationals

Image

Noble Johnson Makes Preseason All State List

Image

Sycamores Fall Camp Enters it's Second Week

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1436353

Reported Deaths: 25936
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56882210592
DuPage949261322
Will792751045
Lake700751028
Kane60685817
Winnebago35218525
Madison33305538
St. Clair30979530
McHenry29984299
Peoria23920347
Champaign22090159
Sangamon20246249
McLean19155194
Tazewell17750309
Rock Island15539329
Kankakee14866224
Kendall13682101
LaSalle13095256
Macon11387214
Vermilion10506154
DeKalb10391123
Adams10121131
Williamson8617138
Whiteside7295174
Boone701880
Ogle634984
Grundy613879
Clinton603193
Coles5967101
Knox5807157
Jackson571865
Henry519970
Macoupin511290
Franklin509879
Marion5010120
Livingston499995
Woodford497183
Stephenson493986
Effingham486675
Jefferson4800124
Monroe459595
Randolph442587
Lee425754
Morgan424194
Logan419766
Fulton417459
Christian409876
Montgomery393174
Bureau389087
Perry338662
Iroquois336868
Fayette329856
McDonough314551
Jersey288052
Saline281658
Douglas268136
Union259342
Lawrence248527
Shelby240438
Crawford229926
Bond216424
Cass214627
Pike208653
Carroll206937
Hancock202332
Ford198750
Wayne198053
Clark195234
Warren189050
White188826
Richland188343
Jo Daviess184824
Edgar183042
Washington174025
Moultrie170429
Mason168347
Clay164743
De Witt163329
Johnson161917
Greene160235
Piatt159214
Wabash155012
Mercer153434
Massac148441
Cumberland132320
Menard131612
Jasper118318
Marshall114019
Hamilton94916
Schuyler8467
Brown8276
Pulaski7628
Stark67626
Edwards66512
Calhoun5552
Scott5522
Henderson53414
Gallatin5254
Alexander51411
Putnam4973
Hardin41612
Pope3624
Unassigned582432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 781326

Reported Deaths: 14054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1073991820
Lake574481034
Allen43858701
Hamilton37862428
St. Joseph37642569
Elkhart29991472
Vanderburgh23892407
Tippecanoe23876232
Porter19749327
Johnson19182395
Hendricks18398323
Clark13896199
Madison13851350
Vigo13083256
Monroe12761180
LaPorte12693225
Delaware11287198
Howard10932237
Kosciusko9874124
Hancock8937152
Bartholomew8408157
Warrick8323157
Floyd8215183
Grant7518182
Boone7358105
Wayne7300201
Morgan7050143
Marshall6399117
Dubois6384118
Cass6168112
Noble610691
Dearborn610178
Henry6046111
Jackson524177
Shelby520998
Lawrence5095129
Gibson475697
Clinton468056
Montgomery467992
DeKalb467486
Harrison463277
Huntington439382
Whitley425745
Steuben417861
Miami416473
Jasper405657
Knox403691
Putnam393762
Wabash376184
Adams362756
Jefferson357887
Ripley356271
White344254
Daviess3139101
Wells308381
Greene301285
Decatur296393
Posey292035
Scott291058
Fayette289064
Clay282749
LaGrange279873
Washington259738
Randolph249884
Jennings247850
Spencer242431
Fountain241450
Starke233859
Owen228259
Sullivan227143
Fulton211646
Jay204932
Carroll202423
Perry196439
Orange196356
Vermillion185444
Rush180327
Tipton176048
Franklin175535
Parke160416
Pike144834
Blackford139432
Pulaski126049
Newton124737
Benton111715
Brown107543
Crawford107117
Martin93315
Warren89615
Switzerland8698
Union74610
Ohio59011
Unassigned0430