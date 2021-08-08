Clear

The rule of law is pushing back against Trump's big lie

The rule of law is pushing back against Trump's big lie

Posted: Aug 8, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Aug 8, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Norman Eisen and Joanna Lydgate

For all those alarmed by the assaults on democracy in the 2020 election cycle and its aftermath, it will come as a great relief that the rule of law is pushing back.

The latest example is a federal judge in Colorado who sanctioned two lawyers for "echoing and repeating election-rigging conspiracy theories" and noted that those allegations "are extraordinarily serious, and if accepted as true by large numbers of people, are the stuff of which violent insurrections are made." This decision is important in its own right. It could also have broader implications for those who continue to baselessly spread the "big lie" -- including former President Donald Trump himself.

US Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter's decision to sanction the lawyers on Tuesday stemmed from a lawsuit they filed in December, which pulled from the same playbook as the 60-some failed cases that Trump and his allies used to try to advance the "Big Lie" that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

In this particular matter, the two attorneys filed the lawsuit on behalf of all registered voters in the United States, falsely claiming that officials in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin had engaged in a "vast conspiracy" with tech companies to interfere with the election. The plaintiffs asked a federal court in Colorado to declare the "the actions of multiple state legislatures, municipalities and state courts in the conduct of the 2020 election" as "legal nullities," and sought a total of $160 billion in damages. The court, like so many others around the country dealing with similar cases, dismissed the suit on numerous grounds and rejected these bizarre claims of election fraud.

Judge Neureiter has now issued sanctions against the two lawyers, ordering them to pay the defendants' legal fees. In issuing the sanctions, Neureiter cited a powerful opinion from Judge Stephanos Bibas (a Trump appointee) when he rejected a similar effort by the former president's campaign to halt the certification of Pennsylvania's election results in November 2020, writing, "Calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here."

Here's why this case is so important: it reminds us that democracy is not defenseless. The body politic has an immune system, and it is the rule of law. The legal system will fight back against baseless claims of election fraud, and our democracy will not be undermined without a serious fight. As Neureiter makes clear, a law license comes with many privileges, but along with that privilege comes responsibility, specifically "the sworn obligation of every lawyer ... not to abuse that privilege by making factual allegations without first conducting a reasonable inquiry into the validity of those allegations." And that responsibility, we would argue, is only heightened when making allegations that strike at the very heart of our democracy.

The decision matters not just for the two attorneys in Colorado, who will hopefully think twice before filing another suit without independently investigating the facts. It is also sends an important message to other attorneys and their clients, along with the public at-large. As the court explained, "Sanctions are required to deter the filing of frivolous, politically motivated lawsuits such as this in the future."

This decision isn't the only one of its kind. In March, the Arizona Republican Party and its lawyers were ordered by the court to pay the secretary of state more than $18,000 in attorney fees after a judge deemed the lawsuit, which contested the results of the election, groundless and lacking in good faith.

After a Minneapolis attorney filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in at least five states, US District Court Judge James Boasberg found that it was so flawed the attorney should be referred to the Committee on Grievances for possible disciplinary action. Boasberg noted that, "when any counsel seeks to target processes at the heart of our democracy, the Committee may well conclude that they are required to act with far more diligence and good faith than existed here."

Then there is Rudy Giuliani. The personal attorney for Trump is reportedly "close to broke" after being suspended from practicing law in New York state by an appellate court for making "demonstrably false and misleading statements" about the 2020 election. His law license has also been suspended in Washington, DC.

And the list goes on and on.

Attorneys will continue to be held accountable by the rule of the law -- along with the rest of the legal profession, but what about the clients who inspired them and sought their services? Former President Donald Trump repeated lies that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen," which led to the deadly attack against the United States Capitol on January 6. He incited his followers in the months preceding January 6-- and at the infamous rally earlier that very day.

Trump should be concerned about the sanctions in Colorado because it is a reminder that the legal system has its eye on him -- and others who have baselessly spread his election lies. He's also personally at risk of civil liability in a series of federal lawsuits against him and others, as the organization we help lead, the States United Democracy Center, explained in a recent amicus brief in those cases.

And Trump could also face potential criminal investigation for his post-election shenanigans, both federally and at the hands of prosecutors in places like Georgia. There, the intrepid Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating his alleged solicitation of state officials to disregard legitimate election results. In the meantime, Trump continues to peddle his electoral falsehoods, demonstrating a lack of remorse that is relevant in civil and criminal proceedings alike.

There seems to be no shame among those who continue to purvey the election lie -- even at the risk of court punishment. This week's Colorado decision is the latest step in imposing consequences upon those who undermine our democracy. The justice system must remain committed to making sure they are not allowed to continue. From what we've seen, they certainly won't stop on their own. Fortunately, the rule of law is proving to be on the side of accountability.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Hot & Humid with Increasing Clouds
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Community gathers to honor Chloe Carroll

Image

New playground promotes inclusion

Image

Residents enjoyed a morning of supporting their furry friends

Image

Power outage is impacting thousands of local residents

Image

A muggy Saturday evening

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast

Image

Speed U Emerges as a Powerhouse at Nationals

Image

Noble Johnson Makes Preseason All State List

Image

Sycamores Fall Camp Enters it's Second Week

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1436353

Reported Deaths: 25936
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56882210592
DuPage949261322
Will792751045
Lake700751028
Kane60685817
Winnebago35218525
Madison33305538
St. Clair30979530
McHenry29984299
Peoria23920347
Champaign22090159
Sangamon20246249
McLean19155194
Tazewell17750309
Rock Island15539329
Kankakee14866224
Kendall13682101
LaSalle13095256
Macon11387214
Vermilion10506154
DeKalb10391123
Adams10121131
Williamson8617138
Whiteside7295174
Boone701880
Ogle634984
Grundy613879
Clinton603193
Coles5967101
Knox5807157
Jackson571865
Henry519970
Macoupin511290
Franklin509879
Marion5010120
Livingston499995
Woodford497183
Stephenson493986
Effingham486675
Jefferson4800124
Monroe459595
Randolph442587
Lee425754
Morgan424194
Logan419766
Fulton417459
Christian409876
Montgomery393174
Bureau389087
Perry338662
Iroquois336868
Fayette329856
McDonough314551
Jersey288052
Saline281658
Douglas268136
Union259342
Lawrence248527
Shelby240438
Crawford229926
Bond216424
Cass214627
Pike208653
Carroll206937
Hancock202332
Ford198750
Wayne198053
Clark195234
Warren189050
White188826
Richland188343
Jo Daviess184824
Edgar183042
Washington174025
Moultrie170429
Mason168347
Clay164743
De Witt163329
Johnson161917
Greene160235
Piatt159214
Wabash155012
Mercer153434
Massac148441
Cumberland132320
Menard131612
Jasper118318
Marshall114019
Hamilton94916
Schuyler8467
Brown8276
Pulaski7628
Stark67626
Edwards66512
Calhoun5552
Scott5522
Henderson53414
Gallatin5254
Alexander51411
Putnam4973
Hardin41612
Pope3624
Unassigned582432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 781326

Reported Deaths: 14054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1073991820
Lake574481034
Allen43858701
Hamilton37862428
St. Joseph37642569
Elkhart29991472
Vanderburgh23892407
Tippecanoe23876232
Porter19749327
Johnson19182395
Hendricks18398323
Clark13896199
Madison13851350
Vigo13083256
Monroe12761180
LaPorte12693225
Delaware11287198
Howard10932237
Kosciusko9874124
Hancock8937152
Bartholomew8408157
Warrick8323157
Floyd8215183
Grant7518182
Boone7358105
Wayne7300201
Morgan7050143
Marshall6399117
Dubois6384118
Cass6168112
Noble610691
Dearborn610178
Henry6046111
Jackson524177
Shelby520998
Lawrence5095129
Gibson475697
Clinton468056
Montgomery467992
DeKalb467486
Harrison463277
Huntington439382
Whitley425745
Steuben417861
Miami416473
Jasper405657
Knox403691
Putnam393762
Wabash376184
Adams362756
Jefferson357887
Ripley356271
White344254
Daviess3139101
Wells308381
Greene301285
Decatur296393
Posey292035
Scott291058
Fayette289064
Clay282749
LaGrange279873
Washington259738
Randolph249884
Jennings247850
Spencer242431
Fountain241450
Starke233859
Owen228259
Sullivan227143
Fulton211646
Jay204932
Carroll202423
Perry196439
Orange196356
Vermillion185444
Rush180327
Tipton176048
Franklin175535
Parke160416
Pike144834
Blackford139432
Pulaski126049
Newton124737
Benton111715
Brown107543
Crawford107117
Martin93315
Warren89615
Switzerland8698
Union74610
Ohio59011
Unassigned0430