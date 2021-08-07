Clear

TV OT: Why are my shows filled with mean girls? Plus, UFOs and the best lines from 'Cooking with Paris'

TV OT: Why are my shows filled with mean girls? Plus, UFOs and the best lines from 'Cooking with Paris'

Posted: Aug 7, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

It's the end of another week, end of another Olympics and the end of my hopes of becoming the next "Jeopardy" host (Although, I never had any chance because I'm a woman and a person of color. Bazinga.)

With all these endings, let's start something. How about this week's TV OT?

Smells like teen dispirit

I'm not sure when it happened. But it was at some point between catching up on "Gossip Girl," watching the latest episode of "White Lotus" and continuing to glacially make my way through the new season of "Never Have I Ever" that I had a realization: If I was a teen girl right now, I'd be annoyed.

It seems as this generation of young women was being ushered into what us elders would like to believe is a better world -- one where they can love who they want to love surrounded by body positive messages and real-life examples of extraordinary young people using their voices and talents for good -- they've been boxed in.

If the aforementioned shows are to be believed, all teen girls are social media bullies, faux-woke hypocrites and downright mean to other people for the pure pleasure of bragging that they have two boyfriends. Young ladies, I think you need to hear this blatantly from at least one person who's been where you are: You deserve better.

This is where I admit that while I don't regularly cross paths with any teen girls, aside from the occasional cordial wave at my neighbor who walks her white fluffy dog while I walk my white fluffy dog. But roughly 180 moons ago, I was a teen girl.

The early aughts was a tough time to be a teenage girl watching television because it didn't feel like anyone making TV shows understood what it was really like to actually be one. I thought that if my lineup was any indication, I was the only freak my age not in love triangle, getting into alcohol-fueled car wrecks, dealing with a clique of over-lip-glossed queen wannabees or navigating an unwanted pregnancy. Was I a boring teen? Absolutely. But when the best and most empowering representation of a girl your own age that TV can provide is written by a now- problematic man and leaves you wishing vampires were real so you could slay them, too, that's sad.

Things have gotten better, thankfully. For one, there are more teens than ever who aren't just white, straight and wealthy/middle-class. There are differed experiences reflected (see: lots of stuff on Disney+, "All Americans," "On My Block"), and that's great. But teen girls deserve more credit and respect across the board -- on shows not made specifically for them (like "White Lotus") and especially on shows made for them.

Now, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of "Never Have I Ever," has acknowledged that "not everyone's going to relate" to her show or chaos-driven, two-timer character, "and that's okay," she told Teen Vogue. Which is fair and true.

My only caution, as a Certified OldTM, is that there's a reason names like Meadow Soprano, Dana Brody and Julie Taylor -- teen girls often listed among the most annoying characters ever -- roll off the tongue a lot easier than the names of fictional teenage girls who feel or felt authentic. (But here are some, if you want to refresh your brain.) Images matter and the bad ones stick.

This generation has put up with a lot -- too much to be remembered by TV historians as the generation of hollow values that always knows the right things to say but nothing about the right thing to do.

The beautiful thing is that in your real life, you get to decide who you want to be, and it doesn't have to come from TV.

Watch the skies? 

An Unidentified Sighing Critic (CNN's Brian Lowry) has a recommendation that's out of this world. He writes:

"The robust UFO-curious industry has been flying high since the government began declassifying certain material, adding to the tantalizing reality that some sightings that simply cannot be explained. 'UFO,' a new multipart docuseries on Showtime premiering Aug. 8, taps into that fascination, while focusing on the extent to which witnesses have been dismissed, diminished and belittled.

Produced by among others director J.J. Abrams, the project begins with the New York Times reporting in 2017 that pulled back the curtain, a bit, on government study of the issue. 'UFO' includes an interview with former senator Harry Reid, who was instrumental in bringing much of what has been reported in the last few years into the public eye.

'With UFOs, nothing is ever black and white,' says author John Greenewald Jr.

'UFO' probably won't change many hearts or minds, but it's an intriguing exploration of the gray area in between."

'Hit & Run' TV 

Lowry also drives in an important point on a new series from Netflix that you may see appear in your queue this weekend if your algorithm sees fit. He writes:

"If you're in the market for an Israeli/US thriller where nobody is who they appear to be, Netflix's 'Hit & Run' might be for you.

The show begins with a seemingly innocent tragedy, as an Israeli tour guide (Lior Raz) loses his American-born wife (Kaelen Ohm) in a hit-and-run accident. But the story spins wildly into lots of cloak-and-dagger stuff thereafter, from Tel Aviv to New York.

It's certainly binge-able, with a US-Israeli cast that includes Sanaa Lathan as a US reporter who eventually gets involved, but be forewarned: The nine episodes leave room for more, so if you're wary about committing to another one of these international vehicles that Netflix is using to fill its showroom of originals, your mileage may vary."

Say what?

I struggled with what to say about Paris Hilton's new cooking show on Netflix because I'm very sensitive to what's she's been through as the original influencer. I don't like laughing at people but since she's made it clear that she's laughing with us this time, I think I can bring you this collection of best lines with no guilt.

Before we eat, a prayer: Netflix, bless this mess.

Paris, in a grocery store: "Excuse me, sir. What do chives look like?"

Paris, with three phones in her hand: "Where are my other phones? I have two more."

Demi Lovato, reading a recipe: "'Zest of one lemon.' What's a 'zest'? Is that the top of it?"

Paris: "Zest? I know what a zest is. I actually had no idea what a zest was earlier, but I learned because I went to our friend Google."

Paris, speaking to a dog: "Do you want some caviar?"

Paris, after dousing herself in a spray: "I needed a perfume break."

Kathy Hilton, to Paris: "Honey, you're getting your feathers in everything."

Finally,

Nicky Hilton, walking into her sister's home for dinner: "Just what you need — another picture of yourself."

Silver screen goes for gold

Lowry with a final thought: "As the Olympics come to a close, a quick nod to one constituency that still appears to fervently believe in the Games, even with ratings way down: Movie studios and streaming services. All those ads for 'Dune,' 'The Suicide Squad,' 'Shang-Chi' and Disney+ prove DC/Warner Bros. and Marvel/Disney can agree on something -- namely, that when it comes to reaching a lot of the most elusive viewers (i.e. young men) that they hope will flock to such fare, this is the last big chance until football season kicks off in September."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
A Hot & Humid Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast

Image

Speed U Emerges as a Powerhouse at Nationals

Image

Noble Johnson Makes Preseason All State List

Image

Sycamores Fall Camp Enters it's Second Week

Image

Organ transplants are saving lives

Image

Looking for a sweet treat? New ice cream shop opens in Terre Haute

Image

Watermelon Festival underway in Vincennes

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

West Vigo students lend a hand at Jolly Tree Farms

Image

'Do it. You're going to make a difference.' Big Brothers, Big Sisters needs volunteers - here's how you can help

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1436353

Reported Deaths: 25936
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56882210592
DuPage949261322
Will792751045
Lake700751028
Kane60685817
Winnebago35218525
Madison33305538
St. Clair30979530
McHenry29984299
Peoria23920347
Champaign22090159
Sangamon20246249
McLean19155194
Tazewell17750309
Rock Island15539329
Kankakee14866224
Kendall13682101
LaSalle13095256
Macon11387214
Vermilion10506154
DeKalb10391123
Adams10121131
Williamson8617138
Whiteside7295174
Boone701880
Ogle634984
Grundy613879
Clinton603193
Coles5967101
Knox5807157
Jackson571865
Henry519970
Macoupin511290
Franklin509879
Marion5010120
Livingston499995
Woodford497183
Stephenson493986
Effingham486675
Jefferson4800124
Monroe459595
Randolph442587
Lee425754
Morgan424194
Logan419766
Fulton417459
Christian409876
Montgomery393174
Bureau389087
Perry338662
Iroquois336868
Fayette329856
McDonough314551
Jersey288052
Saline281658
Douglas268136
Union259342
Lawrence248527
Shelby240438
Crawford229926
Bond216424
Cass214627
Pike208653
Carroll206937
Hancock202332
Ford198750
Wayne198053
Clark195234
Warren189050
White188826
Richland188343
Jo Daviess184824
Edgar183042
Washington174025
Moultrie170429
Mason168347
Clay164743
De Witt163329
Johnson161917
Greene160235
Piatt159214
Wabash155012
Mercer153434
Massac148441
Cumberland132320
Menard131612
Jasper118318
Marshall114019
Hamilton94916
Schuyler8467
Brown8276
Pulaski7628
Stark67626
Edwards66512
Calhoun5552
Scott5522
Henderson53414
Gallatin5254
Alexander51411
Putnam4973
Hardin41612
Pope3624
Unassigned582432
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 781326

Reported Deaths: 14054
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1073991820
Lake574481034
Allen43858701
Hamilton37862428
St. Joseph37642569
Elkhart29991472
Vanderburgh23892407
Tippecanoe23876232
Porter19749327
Johnson19182395
Hendricks18398323
Clark13896199
Madison13851350
Vigo13083256
Monroe12761180
LaPorte12693225
Delaware11287198
Howard10932237
Kosciusko9874124
Hancock8937152
Bartholomew8408157
Warrick8323157
Floyd8215183
Grant7518182
Boone7358105
Wayne7300201
Morgan7050143
Marshall6399117
Dubois6384118
Cass6168112
Noble610691
Dearborn610178
Henry6046111
Jackson524177
Shelby520998
Lawrence5095129
Gibson475697
Clinton468056
Montgomery467992
DeKalb467486
Harrison463277
Huntington439382
Whitley425745
Steuben417861
Miami416473
Jasper405657
Knox403691
Putnam393762
Wabash376184
Adams362756
Jefferson357887
Ripley356271
White344254
Daviess3139101
Wells308381
Greene301285
Decatur296393
Posey292035
Scott291058
Fayette289064
Clay282749
LaGrange279873
Washington259738
Randolph249884
Jennings247850
Spencer242431
Fountain241450
Starke233859
Owen228259
Sullivan227143
Fulton211646
Jay204932
Carroll202423
Perry196439
Orange196356
Vermillion185444
Rush180327
Tipton176048
Franklin175535
Parke160416
Pike144834
Blackford139432
Pulaski126049
Newton124737
Benton111715
Brown107543
Crawford107117
Martin93315
Warren89615
Switzerland8698
Union74610
Ohio59011
Unassigned0430