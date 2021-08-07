Clear

Eliud Kipchoge: Marathon world record holder has 'the qualities of an ascetic monk'

Eliud Kipchoge: Marathon world record holder has 'the qualities of an ascetic monk'

Posted: Aug 7, 2021 3:30 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2021 3:30 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

When filmmakers were invited to document Eliud Kipchoge's second attempt to run a marathon in under two hours, it was the runner, rather than the run, that captured their imagination.

Amid the bluster and noise that often surrounds professional sport, they found that Kipchoge's quiet, contemplative demeanor was unique -- the calm at the eye of the storm.

"Eliud's almost like a holy man -- he has the qualities of an ascetic monk," says Jake Scott, director of "Kipchoge: The Last Milestone."

The film, releasing digitally from August 23 in the UK and from August 24 in the US, tells the story of the first sub-two-hour marathon -- a feat Kipchoge achieved in Vienna, Austria, in 2019 as part of a venture dubbed the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.

A behind-the-scenes look at the carefully engineered environment created to maximize Kipchoge's performance over 26.2 miles, it's also about the understated manner of the athlete himself and his long-distance training environment back home in Kenya.

"We went down to Eldoret, which is a high-altitude training camp in Kenya, and we found a few dozen of some of the world's top middle-to-long-distance athletes living like monks," producer Ross Plummer tells CNN Sport.

"There was no distraction, no entertainment, no family; they were running 100 miles a week and sleeping 14, 15 hours a day.

"To us, it seemed like they were training themselves to ignore pain for the last 10 kilometers of a marathon. And we thought, well, this is fantastic -- we'd love to make a story about this."

Eldoret, a town located more than 2,000 meters above sea level in the Rift Valley, is a hallowed destination for long-distance runners because of its high altitude, temperate weather and long stretches of winding, country roads.

The rural region is the place from which Kipchoge, the fastest marathon runner of all time, builds the foundation for his success in races around the world.

He set the marathon world record of two hours, one minute and 41 seconds in Berlin three years ago, before becoming the first man to unofficially run the distance in under two hours the year after. Of the 14 major marathons he's entered, he's won 12 of them.

This Sunday in Sapporo, the Japanese city 500 miles north of Tokyo, 36-year-old Kipchoge will attempt to become the third man to defend an Olympic marathon title.

"My real excitement in Tokyo is no longer about competing at an Olympic Games -- it's about making a legacy," he said earlier this week.

Kipchoge's mantra -- that "no human is limited" -- is one he strives to embody through his running, rather than words.

"Because he's so reserved and quiet and humble, he's quite hard to access," Scott tells CNN Sport. "Eliud, it's not that he's elusive or he's evasive in any way, he's just quiet. He doesn't say very much. And when he does speak, he says something incredibly important."

Within his elite training group, Kipchoge is "very much the captain amongst the other runners," according to Scott, and leads in an understated manner.

"Eliud is not somebody who draws attention to himself ... he doesn't distinguish himself in that way. He doesn't put himself above any other person," Scott adds.

"I think he really lives by his code of no human is limited."

Kipchoge coined that phrase during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, his second attempt to run an unofficial sub-two-hour marathon following Nike's Breaking2 project in Monza, Italy, in 2017.

Unlike the unpredictable conditions of most major marathons, these sub-two-hour attempts engineered the perfect conditions to produce a fast time.

In Vienna, Kipchoge ran on a smooth, flat course with few corners. He had assistance from an army of pacemakers to block wind and a support car beaming green lights onto the road to provide a visual marker of the required pace of two minutes, 50 seconds per kilometer.

His fluid intake was also carefully monitored, with a cyclist on hand to pass and retrieve drinks bottles.

"Getting a man to the moon involved overcoming gravity. What Kipchoge is doing is taking gravity out of the equation," sports scientist Ross Tucker told CNN Sport ahead of the challenge. "The variables are too contrived for this to be regarded as a pure human accomplishment."

Another notable aspect of the challenge, and Kipchoge's career more broadly, was the shoes he had on his feet.

Nike's carbon-fiber-plated "super shoes" gained prominence around 2016, and various different versions have been released since then.

Following Nike's success, which has been spearheaded by Kipchoge's record-breaking times, other leading brands -- including Adidas, Asics, Brooks and New Balance, among others -- have come out with versions of shoes featuring a carbon fiber plate and ultralight foam.

"Is Kipchoge an outlier of immense athletic potential? Or is he a simply a very good runner who is benefiting from the immense improvements that his shoes provide? Perhaps both," said Tucker.

Beyond the marathon, there's a debate to be had about whether Kipchoge is the greater distance runner of all time.

"What can you say -- he's the world record holder and also he's an Olympic champion," US marathon runner Abdi Abdirahman, who will compete alongside Kipchoge in Sunday's race, told CNN Sport earlier this year. "He knows he had a great career."

"For me, Kipchoge is the best, but I think Kenenisa (Bekele) is the GOAT (greatest of all time)."

Ethiopia's Bekele, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, has held the 5,000m and 10,000m world records during the course of his career. In 2019, he won the Berlin Marathon in a time of 2:01:41 -- two seconds outside Kipchoge's world record.

"What he accomplished as an athlete, it's rare. You barely hear about it," Abdirahman continues. "He was breaking world records -- 5km, 10 km -- when there were no super shoes, when there was nothing."

Bekele will not be running in this year's Olympic marathon, reportedly because of his frustrations with the Ethiopian Athletics Federation's selection policy.

Kipchoge's challengers in Sunday's race include fellow Kenyan Lawrence Cherono and Ethiopians Lelisa Desisa -- the reigning marathon world champion -- and Shura Kitata, the 2020 London Marathon winner.

Kitata's victory in London last year came as Kipchoge finished eighth, citing problems with a blocked ear. It was the first time since 2013 that Kipchoge had failed to win a major marathon.

Whoever triumphs on Sunday will likely have to master brutally hot conditions in Sapporo, which was initially chosen as the location of the marathon to escape the heat of Tokyo.

This weekend will see morning low temperatures of around 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Farenheit), and afternoon highs of 32-34 C (90-93 F) for the race. Added to that are humidity values between 70 and 80%.

Kipchoge, however, remains unfazed by the conditions.

"I have no complaints," he said. "All of us participating, we are running in the same environment. I'm sure it will be a great competition."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Warm & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Speed U Emerges as a Powerhouse at Nationals

Image

Noble Johnson Makes Preseason All State List

Image

Sycamores Fall Camp Enters it's Second Week

Image

Organ transplants are saving lives

Image

Looking for a sweet treat? New ice cream shop opens in Terre Haute

Image

Watermelon Festival underway in Vincennes

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

West Vigo students lend a hand at Jolly Tree Farms

Image

'Do it. You're going to make a difference.' Big Brothers, Big Sisters needs volunteers - here's how you can help

Image

Masking in Indiana schools

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1433313

Reported Deaths: 25923
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56787210585
DuPage947821322
Will791191044
Lake699221028
Kane60597817
Winnebago35149525
Madison33221538
St. Clair30850530
McHenry29939299
Peoria23880347
Champaign22022159
Sangamon20192248
McLean19118194
Tazewell17699309
Rock Island15523329
Kankakee14839224
Kendall13642101
LaSalle13066256
Macon11347214
Vermilion10446154
DeKalb10371123
Adams10064131
Williamson8577138
Whiteside7295174
Boone700480
Ogle634484
Grundy613379
Clinton602193
Coles5962101
Knox5793157
Jackson568065
Henry519170
Macoupin510390
Franklin507679
Livingston499195
Marion4977120
Woodford495983
Stephenson492786
Effingham486574
Jefferson4785124
Monroe458695
Randolph441087
Lee425554
Morgan422894
Logan417666
Fulton416659
Christian406876
Montgomery392574
Bureau388587
Perry337462
Iroquois335868
Fayette329556
McDonough313851
Jersey286852
Saline279857
Douglas268136
Union258742
Lawrence248127
Shelby240038
Crawford227526
Bond215524
Cass213827
Pike208153
Carroll206937
Hancock201432
Ford197850
Wayne197253
Clark194734
Warren188750
White188226
Richland187243
Jo Daviess184624
Edgar182542
Washington173125
Moultrie170229
Mason167947
De Witt162929
Clay162343
Johnson161316
Greene159034
Piatt158614
Wabash153412
Mercer153234
Massac148141
Cumberland132320
Menard131212
Jasper117918
Marshall113219
Hamilton94516
Schuyler8417
Brown8246
Pulaski7618
Stark67526
Edwards66312
Calhoun5512
Scott5442
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander51311
Putnam4963
Hardin41412
Pope3574
Unassigned592432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 779317

Reported Deaths: 14045
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1071141819
Lake573691031
Allen43710701
Hamilton37777428
St. Joseph37598569
Elkhart29952472
Tippecanoe23825232
Vanderburgh23799405
Porter19729327
Johnson19136395
Hendricks18356323
Clark13847199
Madison13809350
Vigo13028256
Monroe12740180
LaPorte12678225
Delaware11264198
Howard10909237
Kosciusko9866124
Hancock8914151
Bartholomew8389157
Warrick8289157
Floyd8184183
Grant7498181
Boone7346105
Wayne7289201
Morgan7029143
Marshall6392117
Dubois6365118
Cass6151112
Dearborn608978
Noble608891
Henry6035111
Jackson523277
Shelby519798
Lawrence5068129
Gibson474397
Montgomery466892
Clinton465256
DeKalb464886
Harrison460777
Huntington434082
Whitley423345
Steuben417061
Miami414873
Jasper405157
Knox400591
Putnam392562
Wabash374984
Adams360856
Jefferson356087
Ripley355771
White343854
Daviess3126101
Wells307381
Greene300585
Decatur295493
Posey290835
Scott289558
Fayette288364
Clay281549
LaGrange279273
Washington258538
Randolph249384
Jennings246249
Spencer242031
Fountain240450
Starke233059
Owen228059
Sullivan226543
Fulton211646
Jay204732
Carroll201423
Orange195856
Perry195639
Vermillion184944
Rush179527
Tipton175648
Franklin175135
Parke160116
Pike144434
Blackford139232
Pulaski125649
Newton124537
Benton111615
Brown107243
Crawford107017
Martin93015
Warren89315
Switzerland8688
Union74510
Ohio59011
Unassigned0430