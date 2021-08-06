Clear

Lionel Messi: 'Barcelona is above everything, even the best player in the world,' says club president

Lionel Messi: 'Barcelona is above everything, even the best player in the world,' says club president

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Aleks Klosok and Matias Grez, CNN

Its motto is "More than a club," a theme that bullish Barcelona President Joan Laporta riffed on at a media conference on Friday as he insisted that the La Liga team "is above" even Lionel Messi.

Laporta was addressing the media the day after Barcelona announced that Messi, widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, would not be signing a new deal after 19 years at the Catalan club.

Barcelona said that both parties had reached an agreement over a new contract, but the club's dire financial situation and La Liga's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations meant it couldn't be signed.

"Renewing Messi carried certain risks [...] but we cannot put the club at greater risk," Laporta told reporters.

"You have to put feelings aside, you have to look at numbers with a cold head. We wanted La Liga to be more flexible, but this is no excuse. We knew the rules and what we have been left with from the previous board makes it all impossible.

"The club is above everything, even the best player in the world," he added.

READ: Barcelona says Lionel Messi is leaving the club

The recently reappointed president, who put much of the blame at the door of former president Josep Bartomeu, said that current salaries represent 110% of the club's total income, meaning there was "no margin" for movement.

Laporta said the club and Messi had initially agree on a two-year deal to be paid over a five year period, and then a five-year deal.

Even with Messi's reduced salary, Laporta said the salaries would account for 95% of the club's income, which would still leave little room for manoeuvre.

Messi's previous contract, which expired at the end of June, was revealed by Spanish newspaper El Mundo to be worth $672 million and made him the highest paid athlete in sports history.

Laporta said that a recent audit showed that the club's finances inherited from the previous administration was bigger and "a lot worse" than expected.

Messi, who made his Barcelona debut in 2004, has won 10 La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues with the Catalan club.

In April, Messi won his 35th trophy with the club as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the Copa del Rey final.

However, the Barca president said Friday heralded the beginning of a new era and said he was convinced that the post-Messi era would be a successful one.

"We are more motivated than ever, a high level will be demanded of us and we are ready to take on the challenge that, without Messi, Barça continue to give joy," Laporta said.

Messi's situation is the first of many headaches that Laporta will endure as he tries to organize the squad ahead of the upcoming season, with big summer signings Sergio Agüero, Eric García and Memphis Depay all unable to be registered until Barcelona gets its finances in order.

Barcelona's 'incompetence'

Some of the blame for Barcelona's financial crisis can be apportioned to the coronavirus outbreak.

The enforced lockdown due to the pandemic brought football to a halt around the world and slashed clubs' income, notably through ticket sales and television rights deals.

Barcelona was particularly badly affected, with much of its ticket sales coming from tourists who typically go on to spend more money in other areas of the stadium.

"I would say it's more incompetence [than an accident]," Financial Times writer Simon Kuper, author of "The Barcelona Complex," told CNN's Quest Means Business. "I mean, look, Covid hit every football club because the stadiums were closed.

"It was worse for Barcelona because at a lot of games, a third of the seats in the stadium are occupied by tourists, who also buy in the megastore and museum, it's such a tourists' city."

Barca's problems have been exacerbated by the club's move away from promoting La Masia players to the first team -- an academy which has developed a host of stars, notably Messi, Pep Guardiola, Andres Iniesta and Xavi -- instead choosing to spend vast transfer fees and wages on already established stars.

Barcelona has reportedly spent more than $1 billion on transfer fees since the 2013/14 season.

"But they had been incompetent," Kuper says. "In the book, I detail how over about five years they spent more than a billion dollars on transfers, buying players, more than any other club in soccer and they ended up with this aging, rather weak team, if you leave Messi out of that.

"So they just systematically bought the wrong players, they stopped producing good players, in the end they were spending more than their entire revenue on wages and let wages get out of control.

"So the club is to blame for this situation that they've got themselves in."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Partly Sunny and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for August 2021

Image

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated rain. High: 84

Image

ISP: Parke County deputy suffers minor injuries, suspect shot following incident near Rockville

Image

T-Birds are Hopeful Heading into 2021

Image

Wildcats are Embracing the Bullseye

Image

Miners Aiming to Get Back to the Sectional Championship in 2021

Image

Cougars Look to Stay Healthy in 2021

Image

Warriors Aim for Third Straight Winning Season

Image

Work to clean up records in Knox County finishes up

Image

'It scares me...' COVID-19 numbers climb in Sullivan County, this teacher shares her thoughts ahead of school year

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1433313

Reported Deaths: 25923
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56787210585
DuPage947821322
Will791191044
Lake699221028
Kane60597817
Winnebago35149525
Madison33221538
St. Clair30850530
McHenry29939299
Peoria23880347
Champaign22022159
Sangamon20192248
McLean19118194
Tazewell17699309
Rock Island15523329
Kankakee14839224
Kendall13642101
LaSalle13066256
Macon11347214
Vermilion10446154
DeKalb10371123
Adams10064131
Williamson8577138
Whiteside7295174
Boone700480
Ogle634484
Grundy613379
Clinton602193
Coles5962101
Knox5793157
Jackson568065
Henry519170
Macoupin510390
Franklin507679
Livingston499195
Marion4977120
Woodford495983
Stephenson492786
Effingham486574
Jefferson4785124
Monroe458695
Randolph441087
Lee425554
Morgan422894
Logan417666
Fulton416659
Christian406876
Montgomery392574
Bureau388587
Perry337462
Iroquois335868
Fayette329556
McDonough313851
Jersey286852
Saline279857
Douglas268136
Union258742
Lawrence248127
Shelby240038
Crawford227526
Bond215524
Cass213827
Pike208153
Carroll206937
Hancock201432
Ford197850
Wayne197253
Clark194734
Warren188750
White188226
Richland187243
Jo Daviess184624
Edgar182542
Washington173125
Moultrie170229
Mason167947
De Witt162929
Clay162343
Johnson161316
Greene159034
Piatt158614
Wabash153412
Mercer153234
Massac148141
Cumberland132320
Menard131212
Jasper117918
Marshall113219
Hamilton94516
Schuyler8417
Brown8246
Pulaski7618
Stark67526
Edwards66312
Calhoun5512
Scott5442
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander51311
Putnam4963
Hardin41412
Pope3574
Unassigned592432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 779317

Reported Deaths: 14045
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1071141819
Lake573691031
Allen43710701
Hamilton37777428
St. Joseph37598569
Elkhart29952472
Tippecanoe23825232
Vanderburgh23799405
Porter19729327
Johnson19136395
Hendricks18356323
Clark13847199
Madison13809350
Vigo13028256
Monroe12740180
LaPorte12678225
Delaware11264198
Howard10909237
Kosciusko9866124
Hancock8914151
Bartholomew8389157
Warrick8289157
Floyd8184183
Grant7498181
Boone7346105
Wayne7289201
Morgan7029143
Marshall6392117
Dubois6365118
Cass6151112
Dearborn608978
Noble608891
Henry6035111
Jackson523277
Shelby519798
Lawrence5068129
Gibson474397
Montgomery466892
Clinton465256
DeKalb464886
Harrison460777
Huntington434082
Whitley423345
Steuben417061
Miami414873
Jasper405157
Knox400591
Putnam392562
Wabash374984
Adams360856
Jefferson356087
Ripley355771
White343854
Daviess3126101
Wells307381
Greene300585
Decatur295493
Posey290835
Scott289558
Fayette288364
Clay281549
LaGrange279273
Washington258538
Randolph249384
Jennings246249
Spencer242031
Fountain240450
Starke233059
Owen228059
Sullivan226543
Fulton211646
Jay204732
Carroll201423
Orange195856
Perry195639
Vermillion184944
Rush179527
Tipton175648
Franklin175135
Parke160116
Pike144434
Blackford139232
Pulaski125649
Newton124537
Benton111615
Brown107243
Crawford107017
Martin93015
Warren89315
Switzerland8688
Union74510
Ohio59011
Unassigned0430