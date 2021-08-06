Clear

How a deepfake Tom Cruise on TikTok turned into a very real AI company

How a deepfake Tom Cruise on TikTok turned into a very real AI company

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 8:51 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 8:51 AM
Posted By: By Rachel Metz, CNN Business

Earlier this year, videos of Tom Cruise started popping up on TikTok of the actor doing some surprisingly un-Tom-Cruise-like stuff: goofing around in an upscale men's clothing store; showing off a coin trick; growling playfully during a short rendition of Dave Matthews Band's "Crash Into Me."

In one video, he bites into a lollipop and is amazed to find gum in the center. "Mmmmm," he says to the camera. "That is incredible. How come nobody ever told me there's bubblegum? Incredible!"

Despite the movie star hair, the eye-squinting and that trademark teeth-baring cackle, it wasn't really Cruise. The 10 videos, which were posted between February and June, featured an artificial intelligence-generated doppelganger meant to look and sound like him. The deepfakes — a combination of the terms "deep learning" and "fake" — were created by visual and AI effects artist Chris Umé with the help of a Cruise stand-in, actor Miles Fisher.

This ersatz Cruise was so popular, racking up tens of millions of views on TikTok, that it inspired Umé to join up with others to launch a company called Metaphysic in June. It uses the same deepfake technology to make otherwise impossible ads and restore old film. Metaphysic's deepfake projects for clients have included a Gillette razor campaign that recreated a young Deion Sanders along with his 1989 draft-day look and a campaign for the Belgian Football Association that brought two deceased Belgium team managers back to life.

Much attention has been placed on the potential for using deepfakes for nefarious purposes, and for good reason. The first-known examples of deepfake videos, posted to Reddit in 2017, featured celebrities' faces swapped with those of porn stars. Since then, the technology has often been used for creating non-consenual pornography. Lawmakers have also warned that deepfakes could be used to mislead the American public.

Yet Umé and his cofounders are among a growing number of people who are convinced that the technology can also be fun and accomplish incredible feats for movies, ads, and other forms of media that were previously unthinkable even with the best special effects. The Metaphysic founders envision using deepfakes to do everything from making older entertainers appear younger to creating video doubles of famous people that can be used to make commercials — or any type of content — without needing them to be physically on set. But as a recent controversy over the use of an AI-generated voice of the late chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain shows, even entertainment uses of such controversial technology can raise eyebrows and ethical concerns.

"The technology is moving forward, whether anybody likes it, really," Metaphysic cofounder Tom Graham, a tech entrepreneur who's based in London, told CNN Business. The company's goal, he said, is to "really, really focus on trying to develop our product in a way" that avoids adding to the harmful deepfakes already being created by others.

Umé, who previously worked on the pilot episode of deepfake web series "Sassy Justice" (from the creators of "South Park"), thinks the technology's future is actually bright. "It's a future where you have more freedom and more creative possibilities," he said.

Deepfakes backed by real effort

It's become easy to find deepfakes online. Some smartphone apps even let you make them yourself. But it's often possible to tell that the resulting videos have been manipulated.

The kind of work Umé and Metaphysic do is different, not to mention difficult and time consuming. They're not just trying to create deepfakes — which makers have told CNN Business require a lot of effort simply to look presentable — but ones that look as flawless as possible.

For the Cruise videos that Umé made, he said he first spent about two and a half months just training an AI model on videos and images of the Hollywood star, trying to capture him from as many angles and in as many lighting conditions as possible. According to Umé, this lets the AI model learn how the actor's skin should react in different shots. Because the goal was to make seemingly candid deepfake videos of Cruise, rather than dramatic action shots, the training material also included lots of Cruise's public interviews, Umé said.

Umé also needed to shoot base videos for the deepfake. Fisher, the Cruise body (and voice) double, came up with the concepts for the videos, according to Umé. Then it took Umé two to three days to generate a deepfake video combining footage of Fisher with Cruise's face, plus about another 24 hours using AI tools to do things like enhance video quality.

Sometimes, Umé adds tricky AI-driven flourishes. For instance, this deepfake video purporting to be of a mustachioed Cruise showing off his CD collection is actually a combination of Fisher, Cruise, and a third guy (the mustache comes from Dutch DJ Bram Krikke).

Such details, he thinks, show how well AI can be used to change an actor's appearance — rather than using traditional visual effects to painstakingly alter a video one frame at a time.

"I'll be the first one to take it down"

Due to how new this technology is, there aren't clear rules about how deepfakes should be made and shared. It's not yet clear, for instance, if or when viewers should be informed that they're looking at a deepfake, or what guidelines should govern the consent process for the subject of a deepfake.

Nick Diakopoulos, an associate professor in communication studies and computer science at Northwestern University, thinks we can look to existing media for some hints. If you're watching a blockbuster hit at a movie theater, you're used to seeing reality blended with special effects, and you understand that ads — such as the one that Metaphysic worked on for Gillette — are meant to be highly manipulative. But deepfakes could also be personalized to appeal to people in different demographic groups, he pointed out, or a celebrity you see endorsing a product in a deepfake ad may be chosen to match your interests. In these situations, he thinks a disclosure might be necessary so the viewer doesn't feel manipulated.

"I think these ethics questions are really tricky because there aren't hard and fast rules where you can draw a bright line and say, 'We're never going to cross this line'," Diakopoulos said.

Umé, who's based in Bangkok, and his cofounders at Metaphysic — Umé's brother, Kevin, who's in Belgium, and Graham — stressed that they're trying to be mindful of the need for guardrails on this AI-driven technology. That is, they want to make sure it's used ethically and appropriately.

The company is working directly with clients who want deepfakes and using its own technology so it knows it has some control over the output, Graham said. Additionally, it requires consent of the subject for commercial projects.

The concerns are timely, following the revelation that a new documentary about Bourdain contained three bits of AI-generated dialogue that appeared to be of him speaking. The use of AI was not initially made clear to viewers and Bourdain's separated wife later spoke out against it on Twitter. (CNN co-produced the documentary with HBO Max; both have the same parent company, WarnerMedia.)

Umé hasn't heard any complaints from Cruise or the other celebrities he has parodied using AI. He said he did reach out to Cruise's management, offering to take down the videos and hand over control of the TikTok account if Cruise didn't approve of what they were doing. Umé said he simply got a response indicating the message had been received. Cruise hasn't publicly commented on the deepfakes, and representatives for Cruise did not respond to CNN Business' requests for comment.

Due to Cruise's status as a public figure, and the fact that the videos are lighthearted parodies, they appear not to run afoul of a TikTok rule that prohibits "synthetic or manipulated content that misleads users by distorting the truth of events in a way that could cause harm."

"If any of these celebrities would ever feel bad about what I'm making, I'll be the first one to take it down because that's not my intent," Umé said. "But I like to mesmerize people."

Meanwhile, on TikTok, the deeptomcruise account has added deepfakes of other celebrities, including, a video of singer Mariah Carey in late July. Clad in black leather while sitting on a motorcycle, she dons a black helmet with cat ears.

"Bet you never thought you'd see this, huh?" she says with a smile, before peeling out of a parking lot.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Partly Sunny and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for August 2021

Image

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated rain. High: 84

Image

ISP: Parke County deputy suffers minor injuries, suspect shot following incident near Rockville

Image

T-Birds are Hopeful Heading into 2021

Image

Wildcats are Embracing the Bullseye

Image

Miners Aiming to Get Back to the Sectional Championship in 2021

Image

Cougars Look to Stay Healthy in 2021

Image

Warriors Aim for Third Straight Winning Season

Image

Work to clean up records in Knox County finishes up

Image

'It scares me...' COVID-19 numbers climb in Sullivan County, this teacher shares her thoughts ahead of school year

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1433313

Reported Deaths: 25923
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56787210585
DuPage947821322
Will791191044
Lake699221028
Kane60597817
Winnebago35149525
Madison33221538
St. Clair30850530
McHenry29939299
Peoria23880347
Champaign22022159
Sangamon20192248
McLean19118194
Tazewell17699309
Rock Island15523329
Kankakee14839224
Kendall13642101
LaSalle13066256
Macon11347214
Vermilion10446154
DeKalb10371123
Adams10064131
Williamson8577138
Whiteside7295174
Boone700480
Ogle634484
Grundy613379
Clinton602193
Coles5962101
Knox5793157
Jackson568065
Henry519170
Macoupin510390
Franklin507679
Livingston499195
Marion4977120
Woodford495983
Stephenson492786
Effingham486574
Jefferson4785124
Monroe458695
Randolph441087
Lee425554
Morgan422894
Logan417666
Fulton416659
Christian406876
Montgomery392574
Bureau388587
Perry337462
Iroquois335868
Fayette329556
McDonough313851
Jersey286852
Saline279857
Douglas268136
Union258742
Lawrence248127
Shelby240038
Crawford227526
Bond215524
Cass213827
Pike208153
Carroll206937
Hancock201432
Ford197850
Wayne197253
Clark194734
Warren188750
White188226
Richland187243
Jo Daviess184624
Edgar182542
Washington173125
Moultrie170229
Mason167947
De Witt162929
Clay162343
Johnson161316
Greene159034
Piatt158614
Wabash153412
Mercer153234
Massac148141
Cumberland132320
Menard131212
Jasper117918
Marshall113219
Hamilton94516
Schuyler8417
Brown8246
Pulaski7618
Stark67526
Edwards66312
Calhoun5512
Scott5442
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander51311
Putnam4963
Hardin41412
Pope3574
Unassigned592432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 779317

Reported Deaths: 14045
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1071141819
Lake573691031
Allen43710701
Hamilton37777428
St. Joseph37598569
Elkhart29952472
Tippecanoe23825232
Vanderburgh23799405
Porter19729327
Johnson19136395
Hendricks18356323
Clark13847199
Madison13809350
Vigo13028256
Monroe12740180
LaPorte12678225
Delaware11264198
Howard10909237
Kosciusko9866124
Hancock8914151
Bartholomew8389157
Warrick8289157
Floyd8184183
Grant7498181
Boone7346105
Wayne7289201
Morgan7029143
Marshall6392117
Dubois6365118
Cass6151112
Dearborn608978
Noble608891
Henry6035111
Jackson523277
Shelby519798
Lawrence5068129
Gibson474397
Montgomery466892
Clinton465256
DeKalb464886
Harrison460777
Huntington434082
Whitley423345
Steuben417061
Miami414873
Jasper405157
Knox400591
Putnam392562
Wabash374984
Adams360856
Jefferson356087
Ripley355771
White343854
Daviess3126101
Wells307381
Greene300585
Decatur295493
Posey290835
Scott289558
Fayette288364
Clay281549
LaGrange279273
Washington258538
Randolph249384
Jennings246249
Spencer242031
Fountain240450
Starke233059
Owen228059
Sullivan226543
Fulton211646
Jay204732
Carroll201423
Orange195856
Perry195639
Vermillion184944
Rush179527
Tipton175648
Franklin175135
Parke160116
Pike144434
Blackford139232
Pulaski125649
Newton124537
Benton111615
Brown107243
Crawford107017
Martin93015
Warren89315
Switzerland8688
Union74510
Ohio59011
Unassigned0430