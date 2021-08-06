Clear

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 8:31 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 8:31 AM
Posted By: By Amy Wray, CNN

Good Samaritans save a stranded orca, a woman fights off a coyote with a stick and Prince Harry surprises Meghan for her birthday. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Free Willy!

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officials and a few good Samaritans stepped in to free an orca that was stranded on a rocky beach in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on how the tide turned for this orca.

Vacation gone wrong

A woman vacationing on Cape Cod, in Massachusetts, was stalked by a coyote while out for a beach walk. She fought the animal off with a stick until two fishermen came to her rescue. CNN affiliate WBZ has the story.

Royally surprised

For her 40th birthday, Meghan Markle launched a mentorship program with the help of her friend, actor Melissa McCarthy, who recorded a video for it that included a surprise appearance by Markle's husband. The new initiative aims to help women re-enter the workforce after the pandemic.

It's a girl ... and another girl!

Zoologists in France jumped for joy when a giant panda gave birth to two healthy cubs. The director of ZooParc de Beauval told AFP their births were "one more step for the conservation of the species."

Viral sensation

Samantha Ramsdell has captured a huge audience on TikTok for her larger-than-life mouth, which now holds a Guinness World Record.

