Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Indonesia just had its biggest-ever IPO

Indonesia just had its biggest-ever IPO

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

An e-commerce company has just pulled off Indonesia's biggest initial public offering ever. It's the latest sign that Southeast Asia's startup community is taking off.

Jakarta-based Bukalapak began trading on the Indonesian Stock Exchange on Friday after raising about $1.5 billion.

That's the largest on record for that exchange, according to data provided by Dealogic. Indonesian telecom giant PT Telekomunikasi, also known as Telkom, raised nearly $1.7 billion in 1995, though that was in a multi-listing split across exchanges in Indonesia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Bukalapak is Indonesia's first tech unicorn, or privately held billion-dollar company, to make its market debut.

It priced its shares at 850 rupiah (about $0.06). Shares shot up nearly 25% in its first trading session, signaling red-hot investor appetite.

Silva Halim of Mandiri Sekuritas, one of the underwriters of the deal, said that the offering was already "8.7 times oversubscribed, with orders coming from almost 100,000 investors."

Bukalapak is now planning to exercise an over-allotment option for retail investors.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the tremendous support Bukalapak has received," Rachmat Kaimuddin, the company's president director, said in a statement.

Bukalapak was founded in 2010 by three college friends, Achmad Zaky, Fajrin Rasyid and Nugroho Herucahyono. The Jakarta-based firm made its name by teaming up with Indonesian "warungs" — local mom-and-pop shops — to help customers order things online.

It has since grown to become one of Southeast Asia's best-known e-commerce players, alongside Shopee, Lazada and Tokopedia. The company is backed by big-name investors, including Microsoft and Standard Chartered.

Making a splash

The listing comes as Southeast Asian startups are enjoying massive growth. In April, Grab, the Singaporean startup, announced that it was going public in the United States in a $40 billion SPAC deal, the biggest on record.

Malaysia also recently got its first tech unicorn with Carsome, an online marketplace for used cars, reaching a coveted billion-dollar valuation.

This has been a banner year for fundraising for startups in Southeast Asia, according to Venugopal Garre, a managing director at Bernstein who focuses on South and Southeast Asian tech.

"This is, I think, driven by two main things. One is the fact that liquidity is very rampant locally," he said, noting that the coronavirus pandemic had played a role in boosting investors' cash flow.

Global stock markets have surged during the pandemic, getting a big boost from tech. Some sectors have also seen accelerated growth related to the coronavirus crisis as consumers' habits have shifted.

Garre pointed to the recent success of Shopee, the Singaporean online shopping giant whose parent company, Sea, has seen its market value skyrocket in recent months. The firm has seen its share price surge from roughly $37 in December 2019 to $304. Its market cap, meanwhile, has swelled to almost $159.5 billion.

That success has been convincing for investors eyeing the region's e-commerce market, according to Garre.

The analyst said that many investors had neglected opportunities in Southeast Asia in previous years, as growth there was often seen as in the "early stages" and "attention was largely toward China and the United States."

Now that is changing, though he noted that it's not the only region seeing momentum. In India, companies have benefited from a flurry of investor interest, with food delivery startup Zomato and online payments provider Paytm recently launching or planning their own public debuts.

Another reason firms there may have attracted more funding lately is a knock-on effect from Reliance, Garre suggested. The Indian conglomerate, run by the country's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, embarked on a massive fundraising spree last year, helping attract international attention to businesses in India more generally, Garre said.

Garre believes the parade of public offerings could help usher in a wave of new listings in both regions. He dismissed critics who have expressed concerns of a potential bubble, predicting that the spotlight would likely create more funding opportunities for startups in each market.

"This is just the beginning," he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Partly Cloudy & Peaceful
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

T-Birds are Hopeful Heading into 2021

Image

Wildcats are Embracing the Bullseye

Image

Miners Aiming to Get Back to the Sectional Championship in 2021

Image

Cougars Look to Stay Healthy in 2021

Image

Warriors Aim for Third Straight Winning Season

Image

Work to clean up records in Knox County finishes up

Image

'It scares me...' COVID-19 numbers climb in Sullivan County, this teacher shares her thoughts ahead of school year

Image

United Way education grant

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Kids at a Vigo County school pick up back to school care packages to start the year

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1433313

Reported Deaths: 25923
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56787210585
DuPage947821322
Will791191044
Lake699221028
Kane60597817
Winnebago35149525
Madison33221538
St. Clair30850530
McHenry29939299
Peoria23880347
Champaign22022159
Sangamon20192248
McLean19118194
Tazewell17699309
Rock Island15523329
Kankakee14839224
Kendall13642101
LaSalle13066256
Macon11347214
Vermilion10446154
DeKalb10371123
Adams10064131
Williamson8577138
Whiteside7295174
Boone700480
Ogle634484
Grundy613379
Clinton602193
Coles5962101
Knox5793157
Jackson568065
Henry519170
Macoupin510390
Franklin507679
Livingston499195
Marion4977120
Woodford495983
Stephenson492786
Effingham486574
Jefferson4785124
Monroe458695
Randolph441087
Lee425554
Morgan422894
Logan417666
Fulton416659
Christian406876
Montgomery392574
Bureau388587
Perry337462
Iroquois335868
Fayette329556
McDonough313851
Jersey286852
Saline279857
Douglas268136
Union258742
Lawrence248127
Shelby240038
Crawford227526
Bond215524
Cass213827
Pike208153
Carroll206937
Hancock201432
Ford197850
Wayne197253
Clark194734
Warren188750
White188226
Richland187243
Jo Daviess184624
Edgar182542
Washington173125
Moultrie170229
Mason167947
De Witt162929
Clay162343
Johnson161316
Greene159034
Piatt158614
Wabash153412
Mercer153234
Massac148141
Cumberland132320
Menard131212
Jasper117918
Marshall113219
Hamilton94516
Schuyler8417
Brown8246
Pulaski7618
Stark67526
Edwards66312
Calhoun5512
Scott5442
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander51311
Putnam4963
Hardin41412
Pope3574
Unassigned592432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 779317

Reported Deaths: 14045
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1071141819
Lake573691031
Allen43710701
Hamilton37777428
St. Joseph37598569
Elkhart29952472
Tippecanoe23825232
Vanderburgh23799405
Porter19729327
Johnson19136395
Hendricks18356323
Clark13847199
Madison13809350
Vigo13028256
Monroe12740180
LaPorte12678225
Delaware11264198
Howard10909237
Kosciusko9866124
Hancock8914151
Bartholomew8389157
Warrick8289157
Floyd8184183
Grant7498181
Boone7346105
Wayne7289201
Morgan7029143
Marshall6392117
Dubois6365118
Cass6151112
Dearborn608978
Noble608891
Henry6035111
Jackson523277
Shelby519798
Lawrence5068129
Gibson474397
Montgomery466892
Clinton465256
DeKalb464886
Harrison460777
Huntington434082
Whitley423345
Steuben417061
Miami414873
Jasper405157
Knox400591
Putnam392562
Wabash374984
Adams360856
Jefferson356087
Ripley355771
White343854
Daviess3126101
Wells307381
Greene300585
Decatur295493
Posey290835
Scott289558
Fayette288364
Clay281549
LaGrange279273
Washington258538
Randolph249384
Jennings246249
Spencer242031
Fountain240450
Starke233059
Owen228059
Sullivan226543
Fulton211646
Jay204732
Carroll201423
Orange195856
Perry195639
Vermillion184944
Rush179527
Tipton175648
Franklin175135
Parke160116
Pike144434
Blackford139232
Pulaski125649
Newton124537
Benton111615
Brown107243
Crawford107017
Martin93015
Warren89315
Switzerland8688
Union74510
Ohio59011
Unassigned0430