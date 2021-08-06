Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police on the scene of officer-involved shooting near Rockville Full Story

Ron DeSantis is a big problem for Biden

Ron DeSantis is a big problem for Biden

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 12:20 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 12:20 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Julian Zelizer, CNN Political Analyst

President Joe Biden has a political health care problem on his hands. Over the past week, his administration has been trying to contend with Republican governors who refuse to cooperate in national efforts to vaccinate, mask, and curb the new surge of Covid-19.

At the top of the obstructionist pack has been Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who many consider to be a top possible Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential campaign. Even as the Covid-19 rates are flaring in his state within the unvaccinated population, DeSantis is doubling down in resisting the President's initiatives. The governor has gone so far as to threaten the funding for schools that require younger students to wear masks. He's labeled New York City as a "bio-medical security state" for requiring proof of vaccination in many indoor facilities. As some Republicans are finally moving away from these sorts of dogmatic stances, the Florida governor is standing his ground.

The tension between President Biden and Gov. DeSantis is a glaring example that the problem the President faces with the pandemic is a political one. He's dealing with large pockets of public health denialism that are deploying this issue—packaged in the rhetoric of individual freedom—to undercut efforts to protect the population, the economy, and our health care system from the ravages of this ongoing pandemic.

Many Republicans, like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, are digging into the anti-vaccination, anti-mask mantra at a time this outlook seems popular in red parts of the electorate. Even as some patients who are about to be ventilated say they wished they had received the vaccine, politicians are capitalizing on distrust, conspiracy sentiment and outright rage to combat what the administration is trying to do.

One of the great ironies is that former President Donald Trump likes to brag about Operation Warp Speed and how the incredibly effective vaccines are a legacy of his administration. While most scientists would say that the technology behind this vaccine has been in the making for some time, even members of President Biden's Covid team admit that this was a major accomplishment.

Yet the former President also fueled a kind of conspiracy-centered, anti-science and anti-anything-politicians-tell-you mentality that has been extraordinarily damaging to the nation's efforts to return to some sort of normal.

America is today a divided nation, one faction vaccinated and sometimes masked, the other against vaccines and always unmasked that makes containing the virus and its variants nearly impossible. And the costs of the continued damage are paid by everyone, through funding health care, to the damage to our economy, to the psychological carnage of entering another school year with this virus.

President Biden seems to have become more aware that he is facing a political challenge much tougher than he expected. This has been evident with the administration's recent shift to a much more aggressive stand on vaccination. The President is requiring federal workers to receive the vaccine, convincing the military to do the same with our troops and is working to persuade businesses and local political leaders to ramp up the pressure on citizens to take the steps needed to stop the variants from spreading.

Whether Biden is successful remains unclear. The intensity of science denialism in much of the Republican electorate is extraordinarily strong, with 31% of GOP voters saying they're unlikely to ever get the vaccine, according to the latest Monmouth University poll. We have seen this with regard to other vaccines and on other issues such as climate change.

But there are some signs that President Biden might finally have the wind at his back. Vaccination rates have been rising fast in red states that are being battered by the highly contagious Delta variant. In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reversed himself on a law that forbids a mask mandate in schools, as his state's hospitals are reeling from the latest surge.

But Biden doesn't have much time. He will need to continue to press his foot on the gas to reverse the direction that the nation has taken in the past few months, largely as a result of the anti-vaccination movement. While more incentives and efforts at persuasion are necessary, he will also have to continue to govern with a strong hand to make sure that many more Americans finally agree to take the vaccine which the Trump administration proudly spent so much money to produce.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Partly Cloudy & Peaceful
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

T-Birds are Hopeful Heading into 2021

Image

Wildcats are Embracing the Bullseye

Image

Miners Aiming to Get Back to the Sectional Championship in 2021

Image

Cougars Look to Stay Healthy in 2021

Image

Warriors Aim for Third Straight Winning Season

Image

Work to clean up records in Knox County finishes up

Image

'It scares me...' COVID-19 numbers climb in Sullivan County, this teacher shares her thoughts ahead of school year

Image

United Way education grant

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Kids at a Vigo County school pick up back to school care packages to start the year

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1430265

Reported Deaths: 25909
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56698510581
DuPage945581321
Will789631043
Lake698121028
Kane60500817
Winnebago35091525
Madison33102537
St. Clair30731528
McHenry29895299
Peoria23868347
Champaign21944159
Sangamon20105248
McLean19080194
Tazewell17655309
Rock Island15493329
Kankakee14824224
Kendall13614100
LaSalle13049255
Macon11313214
Vermilion10414154
DeKalb10357123
Adams10008131
Williamson8505138
Whiteside7282174
Boone699180
Ogle633584
Grundy611779
Clinton600193
Coles5949101
Knox5778157
Jackson564265
Henry518670
Macoupin508590
Franklin503979
Livingston498795
Woodford495783
Marion4949119
Stephenson492186
Effingham485974
Jefferson4762124
Monroe457195
Randolph440187
Lee425254
Morgan420894
Logan416066
Fulton415259
Christian404876
Montgomery390674
Bureau388387
Perry335762
Iroquois334168
Fayette328956
McDonough313651
Jersey285452
Saline277957
Douglas267636
Union257742
Lawrence247827
Shelby239138
Crawford226426
Bond215324
Cass213727
Pike207253
Carroll206637
Hancock200432
Ford197050
Wayne196453
Clark193734
Warren188250
White187426
Richland186442
Jo Daviess184524
Edgar182242
Washington172725
Moultrie169629
Mason167747
De Witt162729
Clay160943
Johnson160316
Greene158834
Piatt158114
Mercer153034
Wabash153012
Massac148041
Cumberland132220
Menard130912
Jasper117418
Marshall112719
Hamilton93716
Schuyler8367
Brown8186
Pulaski7588
Stark67226
Edwards65912
Calhoun5492
Scott5381
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander50911
Putnam4953
Hardin41412
Pope3524
Unassigned602432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 777417

Reported Deaths: 14039
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1068671818
Lake573071031
Allen43592701
Hamilton37697427
St. Joseph37547568
Elkhart29916472
Tippecanoe23779232
Vanderburgh23714405
Porter19712327
Johnson19067395
Hendricks18320323
Clark13789199
Madison13751350
Vigo12980256
Monroe12717180
LaPorte12655225
Delaware11240198
Howard10874237
Kosciusko9860124
Hancock8896151
Bartholomew8361157
Warrick8257157
Floyd8161183
Grant7478181
Boone7317105
Wayne7281201
Morgan7004143
Marshall6381117
Dubois6346118
Cass6136112
Noble608391
Dearborn607878
Henry6015111
Jackson522077
Shelby518498
Lawrence5046129
Gibson473797
Montgomery465592
Clinton464356
DeKalb463985
Harrison460177
Huntington431582
Whitley422545
Steuben415961
Miami412673
Jasper404657
Knox398391
Putnam390262
Wabash374284
Adams360356
Ripley355571
Jefferson354587
White342654
Daviess3119101
Wells306681
Greene299485
Decatur294793
Posey289635
Fayette288164
Scott287658
LaGrange279173
Clay278649
Washington258138
Randolph248784
Jennings245049
Spencer241531
Fountain239350
Starke232159
Owen227359
Sullivan225143
Fulton211146
Jay204332
Carroll201023
Orange194956
Perry194939
Vermillion183944
Rush179427
Tipton174748
Franklin174535
Parke159116
Pike143934
Blackford139032
Pulaski125148
Newton124337
Benton111215
Crawford106817
Brown106743
Martin92715
Warren89115
Switzerland8658
Union73910
Ohio59011
Unassigned0429