Clear

Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the US. Now it's starting to rise

Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the US. Now it's starting to rise

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Miguel Marquez, Dakin Andone and Meridith Edwards, CNN

Joan Chang, 42, is 33 weeks pregnant with her second child. But it wasn't until last week that she got her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Chang, who works in the banking industry, has been working from her home in Gardendale, Alabama, since last year and doesn't really interact with anyone, she said. Chang says she felt safe.

But she's since changed her mind, pointing, in part, to the rise of the Delta variant and people largely failing to wear masks in public.

"It got to the point where you turn around and people are getting sick, people I know are getting sick," Chang said. "And there's no way I can get sick with this baby coming."

Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States: It is one of just two states -- the other being Mississippi -- with less than 35% of the population fully vaccinated. But amid climbing Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations, the state is reporting a slight uptick in inoculations, and officials are hoping the trend continues among people like Chang.

On Thursday, the state's 7-day average of vaccine doses administered per day was about 13,301 doses, according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's up from a month prior, when the 7-day average of doses administered each day was about 7,250 doses.

Alabama is among a handful of states that "are now vaccinating people at a pace not seen since April," White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said at a briefing Thursday.

UAB Hospital, the state's largest, was administering more than 3,000 shots a day in the spring. A month ago, it had fallen to about 80 a day, Vanessa Davis, supervisor of the hospital's injection clinic, told CNN. Over the last week, it's been slightly higher, about 200 a day, she said.

"(People are) getting vaccinated so they can feel normal again," Davis said when asked what's changing minds. Parents are worried about sending their kids back to school this fall, and some are returning to work for the first time in a year. Others just want to travel again, or they're tired of feeling cooped up in the house, Davis said.

But they're also afraid.

"They told us that before they were pretty healthy and they never got sick, and now they're seeing people that they know and love getting sick and hospitalized and sometimes dying," she told CNN. "And it scares them enough. It's that tipping point where they're finally more scared of the virus than they are the vaccine."

That's true for Chang, who thought about her 2-year-old daughter and her unborn son. She'd been hearing about the Delta variant and how transmissible it is every time she turned on the news, she said. But it was her role as a mother that ultimately led her to make the decision.

"I would not forgive myself if I got so sick that I cannot take care of them," she said.

Cases and hospitalizations are climbing

Alabama, like much of the United States, is seeing a surge of Covid-19 infections, driven in large part by the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The seven-day average of new cases Wednesday was about 2,622 reported cases per day, according to an analysis of Johns Hopkins data -- a 131% increase from the 7-day average of new cases two weeks prior.

Hospitalizations are climbing, data from Health and Human Services shows, with 1,965 hospitalizations reported Thursday, compared to 298 a month ago.

Davis, of UAB Hospital, said it was "frustrating" that the pace of vaccination has been slow, despite the ongoing threat of Covid-19. And she's worried matters could get worse.

The pace hasn't improved as much as she'd like, but Davis is hopeful.

"I feel like at this time, we still have plenty of vaccines for the patient demand we have right now," Davis said. "I really do wish that we would get to the point where we're running low on vaccines, because that means we've vaccinated a whole lot of people."

In light of the surge, a group of Alabama hospital presidents, CEOs and other health professionals issued a joint statement this week, urging Alabamians to get vaccinated.

"We represent health care providers who have seen far too many of our fellow citizens become ill and die because of this disease, including children," the group wrote. "We join all of you in wanting this to go away, but for that to happen it's going to take all of us. We respectfully request that those currently unvaccinated reconsider their decision. The benefits of getting vaccinated FAR outweigh any potential risk."

Vaccinations are rising across the country: In a tweet Thursday, White House Data Director Dr. Cyrus Shahpar said more than 864,000 doses had been reported administered over the previous day's total, including about 585,000 people who got their first shot. That's the highest number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered -- and new vaccinations -- reported in a single day in more than a month, according to the White House.

Director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins told CNN on Sunday he hoped the surge in cases was changing the minds of the vaccine hesitant, noting the rise in vaccination rates.

"This may be a tipping point for those who have been hesitant to say, 'OK, it's time,'" Collins said. "I hope that's what's happening. That's what desperately needs to happen if we're going to get this Delta variant put back in its place."

What's changing their minds

Chang's husband, Joseph Millwood, works in health care and has long been vaccinated. He knew the threat Covid-19 posed to his wife, and he's been urging her to get the shot.

Chang admitted she was initially concerned about how it might affect her baby. "But then looking at people dying," she said, "I had to my weigh my options."

She got the shot after consulting her Ob-Gyn, who told her it was highly recommended that she get the vaccine. So a day or two later, Chang got tested to be sure she was negative. As soon as she got her negative result, she got the vaccine.

But for other people CNN spoke to in Birmingham, Alabama, it's simpler. Some, such as Keith Snow, just want to get back to normal.

Speaking outside the vaccination clinic at UAB Hospital and wearing a sticker that read, "I got my Covid-19 vaccine," Snow told CNN he "really didn't want to get it at all" because he believed he wouldn't get sick.

"But me and my wife are getting ready to travel," he said, "so she told me that we were going to need it in order for us to travel. So here I am."

As a nurse, 23-year-old Casey Krzeczkowski has had the opportunity to get vaccinated for a while, but she just got her second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine about a month ago. Now that she has it, she's relieved, Krzeczkowski said, especially with infections surging and talk that her hospital unit could be forced to treat coronavirus patients.

So why wait until now?

"I knew obviously it was going to protect us against Covid, but I just needed some time I felt like to research and decide whether or not it was best for me," she said. She added that without a mask mandate, she felt "if I was not going to be wearing my mask anymore, I should probably just protect myself."

Ellyn Norris just got her first shot on Monday. The 20-year-old had Covid-19 but finally got vaccinated in part because she works in education with special-needs children. She didn't want to endanger her mother, a lung cancer survivor.

"When I had it she was actually going through chemo at the time and so I had to stay all the way upstairs, completely away from her," Norris said. "And then I thought, you know, if I got it again, I don't even want to risk that."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Partly Cloudy & Peaceful
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Work to clean up records in Knox County finishes up

Image

'It scares me...' COVID-19 numbers climb in Sullivan County, this teacher shares her thoughts ahead of school year

Image

United Way education grant

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Kids at a Vigo County school pick up back to school care packages to start the year

Image

Construction around two weeks behind for new THPD headquarters, but moving day is coming soon

Image

One suspect charged in Chloe Carroll murder investigation faces a judge

Image

Mask mandates in Illinois schools

Image

Police make arrest in weekend hit and run

Image

Kroger and Lyft team up to help get people vaccinated

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1430265

Reported Deaths: 25909
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56698510581
DuPage945581321
Will789631043
Lake698121028
Kane60500817
Winnebago35091525
Madison33102537
St. Clair30731528
McHenry29895299
Peoria23868347
Champaign21944159
Sangamon20105248
McLean19080194
Tazewell17655309
Rock Island15493329
Kankakee14824224
Kendall13614100
LaSalle13049255
Macon11313214
Vermilion10414154
DeKalb10357123
Adams10008131
Williamson8505138
Whiteside7282174
Boone699180
Ogle633584
Grundy611779
Clinton600193
Coles5949101
Knox5778157
Jackson564265
Henry518670
Macoupin508590
Franklin503979
Livingston498795
Woodford495783
Marion4949119
Stephenson492186
Effingham485974
Jefferson4762124
Monroe457195
Randolph440187
Lee425254
Morgan420894
Logan416066
Fulton415259
Christian404876
Montgomery390674
Bureau388387
Perry335762
Iroquois334168
Fayette328956
McDonough313651
Jersey285452
Saline277957
Douglas267636
Union257742
Lawrence247827
Shelby239138
Crawford226426
Bond215324
Cass213727
Pike207253
Carroll206637
Hancock200432
Ford197050
Wayne196453
Clark193734
Warren188250
White187426
Richland186442
Jo Daviess184524
Edgar182242
Washington172725
Moultrie169629
Mason167747
De Witt162729
Clay160943
Johnson160316
Greene158834
Piatt158114
Mercer153034
Wabash153012
Massac148041
Cumberland132220
Menard130912
Jasper117418
Marshall112719
Hamilton93716
Schuyler8367
Brown8186
Pulaski7588
Stark67226
Edwards65912
Calhoun5492
Scott5381
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander50911
Putnam4953
Hardin41412
Pope3524
Unassigned602432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 777417

Reported Deaths: 14039
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1068671818
Lake573071031
Allen43592701
Hamilton37697427
St. Joseph37547568
Elkhart29916472
Tippecanoe23779232
Vanderburgh23714405
Porter19712327
Johnson19067395
Hendricks18320323
Clark13789199
Madison13751350
Vigo12980256
Monroe12717180
LaPorte12655225
Delaware11240198
Howard10874237
Kosciusko9860124
Hancock8896151
Bartholomew8361157
Warrick8257157
Floyd8161183
Grant7478181
Boone7317105
Wayne7281201
Morgan7004143
Marshall6381117
Dubois6346118
Cass6136112
Noble608391
Dearborn607878
Henry6015111
Jackson522077
Shelby518498
Lawrence5046129
Gibson473797
Montgomery465592
Clinton464356
DeKalb463985
Harrison460177
Huntington431582
Whitley422545
Steuben415961
Miami412673
Jasper404657
Knox398391
Putnam390262
Wabash374284
Adams360356
Ripley355571
Jefferson354587
White342654
Daviess3119101
Wells306681
Greene299485
Decatur294793
Posey289635
Fayette288164
Scott287658
LaGrange279173
Clay278649
Washington258138
Randolph248784
Jennings245049
Spencer241531
Fountain239350
Starke232159
Owen227359
Sullivan225143
Fulton211146
Jay204332
Carroll201023
Orange194956
Perry194939
Vermillion183944
Rush179427
Tipton174748
Franklin174535
Parke159116
Pike143934
Blackford139032
Pulaski125148
Newton124337
Benton111215
Crawford106817
Brown106743
Martin92715
Warren89115
Switzerland8658
Union73910
Ohio59011
Unassigned0429