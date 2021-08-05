Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Angry at the unvaccinated? Here's a better way

Angry at the unvaccinated? Here's a better way

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Peter Bregman and Howard Jacobson

Many vaccinated people are angry at those who aren't. If you've had your Covid shots, you may agree with Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama, who said recently: "Folks supposed to have common sense, but it's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It's the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down."

And it's not just the masses who are letting us down but people close to us: our coworkers, friends, family members. You may be furious at what you see as the selfishness and ignorance and lack of civic responsibility in the people in your life who refuse to get the jab.

And you're not alone -- social media is rife with posts that attempt to convince people to get vaccinated by explaining how wrongheaded they are. It's human nature. You might be doing the same kind of browbeating yourself.

But here's a question: How's that strategy working for you? After you lay into the anti-vaxxers and the vaccine-hesitant, are they thanking you for setting them straight and rushing to make appointments?

Our guess is, that's not what's happening.

Instead, those conversations get heated, things get said that can't be unsaid and you both leave feeling angry, frustrated and resentful. In the moment, it can feel good to indulge our emotions and let them have it. But the cost is high: We damage the relationship and they don't get vaccinated. Even when we present them with clear, seemingly convincing facts.

There's a well-documented phenomenon in psychology called the "backfire effect." Giving people facts disproving their incorrect beliefs can actually reinforce those beliefs. Researchers have observed this phenomenon in the context of political misconceptions, voting preferences, the decision to vaccinate one's children and whether to get a flu vaccine oneself. The more people are confronted with facts at odds with their opinions, the stronger they cling to those opinions.

And if arguing with facts backfires, you know what backfires even more? Criticizing, blaming and shaming them for being thoughtless, selfish, stupid, ignorant or psychopathic. You can check this yourself: When was the last time you changed your behavior in response to someone blaming or shaming you?

We want to say that we feel your pain. We're both vaccinated. We're disappointed that the Delta variant, combined with widespread vaccine hesitancy, is prolonging the pandemic and necessitating continued mask mandates and lockdowns to control its spread. And we're mortified at the resulting unnecessary suffering and loss of life. We're angry too.

Like Gov. Ivey, we also feel the urge to convince them to change by giving them the facts, arguing with them and criticizing and shaming them for their selfish disregard for others.

The truth is, we care deeply about the issue. And we also care deeply about our relationships. When the two collide, it feels like we have to choose. Do I risk getting a breakthrough infection by spending time in a confined space with my unvaccinated family member, or do I risk the relationship by refusing to be in her presence, or demand that she wear a mask, or try to convince her to do the right thing?

The power of empathy

How do we balance risk and relationship?

We'd like to share a process that reduces risk through relationship. While it isn't guaranteed to get the unvaccinated people in your life to drop everything and make an appointment for the shot, we think it will significantly increase your odds of success.

Our approach hinges on your willingness to give up control; to acknowledge that the person you're trying to change has autonomy and will make their own decision. Of course, what you're giving up isn't control; it's the illusion of control. The person you're talking to is always free to get vaccinated -- or not. You don't get to choose for them. That's why you're trying so hard to convince them.

So when we can't persuade with facts or criticism, what can we lead with instead?

Two things: empathy and curiosity.

When we demonstrate empathy, we show the other person that we believe they have valid needs and concerns. Even if we disagree with their position, we acknowledge that it makes sense to them.

How do you show empathy to someone who doesn't want to get the vaccine? Let's make this real: Think about someone you want to convince. First, be OK with your own feelings. Are you furious at them? Disappointed? Terrified? Do you look down upon them?

Feel those feelings, own them, and don't beat yourself up for having them. Instead, have empathy for yourself. Your motivations are good. You want to reduce suffering, save lives and allow people to congregate freely again without fear of infection. You care deeply, and because of that you feel strongly about the topic.

But now don't act on those emotions either. Instead, extend your empathy to the other person. What do they care deeply about? Here's what we've heard from the vaccine hesitant people in our lives:

"I don't want to put unknown chemicals in my body."

"I don't trust pharmaceutical companies."

"I don't want to be told what to do about my body."

"These vaccines have been rushed through without enough research, and they aren't even fully approved by the FDA."

"My chances of getting harmed by the vaccine are much higher than my risk of dying of Covid."

I know you can argue with these statements. You might be doing it in your head right now. But can you empathize with them as well?

Does it make sense that someone would want to avoid putting unknown chemicals in their body? Is it reasonable not to fully trust the pharmaceutical industry? It doesn't take a lot of Googling to find lawsuits and settlements of billions of dollars involving harms, false claims and withheld information by drug companies. Isn't it true that we have only short-term data on the effects and side effects of the vaccines, if only because the trials began less than two years ago?

In practice, empathy is about validating the other person's perspective without agreeing or disagreeing with them. It's making true statements that show the other person that you understand them to their satisfaction. For example:

"It sounds like you're fearful of the possible side effects of the vaccine. And that makes sense."

"It seems like you don't trust the pharmaceutical companies that are producing the vaccines. I understand that"

"You're worried that we don't have long-term data on the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines. I get that."

Can we talk?

And then, encourage them to talk. That's where curiosity comes in. Ask questions, not to trap them in logical inconsistencies, but because you are truly curious about their answers. How do they compare the relative risks of vaccines and Covid? What data are they looking at? What makes them doubt the safety of the vaccine? What have they seen and heard?

Once they feel like you care about their opinion so you can learn from it -- and them -- rather than demolish it -- or them -- you're in a real conversation. Now you can get to the important questions: What do they want? For themselves, for their loved ones, for their country, for the world? Chances are, this is where you can find common ground.

We all want people to be well, to be free from harm, to be free from coercion. We all want the economy to flourish -- even though we may have very different visions of what that entails. We all want to be respected.

From this place, you can begin to explore your differences with curiosity and compassion. "It sounds like you and I want people to be both healthy and free from coercion. And this virus is sort of pitting those values against each other, and I'm coming down more strongly on the side of health, and you appear to value freedom more. But I hear your concerns about your health as well. And actually, I'm in favor of vaccination because I think it will give us all more freedom."

That was the approach we used with one of our vaccine hesitant friends. After a conversation full of respectful questions and discussion, she told us, "You know, I think I'm going to get the vaccine." Instead of trying to change her, we created an environment in which she felt safe enough to change on her own.

We're not guaranteeing that outcome. We don't know how your conversations will go. But when you don't have actual power over someone, it's only through a caring and respectful relationship that you can influence them to change. If you want a loved one to get vaccinated, approach them with empathy and curiosity, to communicate your caring and respect. It's your best shot at helping them get theirs.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunny and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Farmers Market Week: Campbell Creek, a family business

Image

Evictions are on hold again nationwide. Here's what that means for when the federal eviction moratorium ends

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Teachers Prepare For Students

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 84

Image

Lead by a Young Core the Alices Prepare for Year Two in the SIAC

Image

Washington Looks to Continue to Build off of 2020's Foundation

Image

Vincennes Cub League 10 Team Prepares for Cal Ripken World Series

Image

Sullivan Ready to Defend Their Sectional Title

Image

Chloe Carroll's legacy - her everlasting impact on the community

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1430265

Reported Deaths: 25909
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56698510581
DuPage945581321
Will789631043
Lake698121028
Kane60500817
Winnebago35091525
Madison33102537
St. Clair30731528
McHenry29895299
Peoria23868347
Champaign21944159
Sangamon20105248
McLean19080194
Tazewell17655309
Rock Island15493329
Kankakee14824224
Kendall13614100
LaSalle13049255
Macon11313214
Vermilion10414154
DeKalb10357123
Adams10008131
Williamson8505138
Whiteside7282174
Boone699180
Ogle633584
Grundy611779
Clinton600193
Coles5949101
Knox5778157
Jackson564265
Henry518670
Macoupin508590
Franklin503979
Livingston498795
Woodford495783
Marion4949119
Stephenson492186
Effingham485974
Jefferson4762124
Monroe457195
Randolph440187
Lee425254
Morgan420894
Logan416066
Fulton415259
Christian404876
Montgomery390674
Bureau388387
Perry335762
Iroquois334168
Fayette328956
McDonough313651
Jersey285452
Saline277957
Douglas267636
Union257742
Lawrence247827
Shelby239138
Crawford226426
Bond215324
Cass213727
Pike207253
Carroll206637
Hancock200432
Ford197050
Wayne196453
Clark193734
Warren188250
White187426
Richland186442
Jo Daviess184524
Edgar182242
Washington172725
Moultrie169629
Mason167747
De Witt162729
Clay160943
Johnson160316
Greene158834
Piatt158114
Mercer153034
Wabash153012
Massac148041
Cumberland132220
Menard130912
Jasper117418
Marshall112719
Hamilton93716
Schuyler8367
Brown8186
Pulaski7588
Stark67226
Edwards65912
Calhoun5492
Scott5381
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander50911
Putnam4953
Hardin41412
Pope3524
Unassigned602432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 777417

Reported Deaths: 14039
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1068671818
Lake573071031
Allen43592701
Hamilton37697427
St. Joseph37547568
Elkhart29916472
Tippecanoe23779232
Vanderburgh23714405
Porter19712327
Johnson19067395
Hendricks18320323
Clark13789199
Madison13751350
Vigo12980256
Monroe12717180
LaPorte12655225
Delaware11240198
Howard10874237
Kosciusko9860124
Hancock8896151
Bartholomew8361157
Warrick8257157
Floyd8161183
Grant7478181
Boone7317105
Wayne7281201
Morgan7004143
Marshall6381117
Dubois6346118
Cass6136112
Noble608391
Dearborn607878
Henry6015111
Jackson522077
Shelby518498
Lawrence5046129
Gibson473797
Montgomery465592
Clinton464356
DeKalb463985
Harrison460177
Huntington431582
Whitley422545
Steuben415961
Miami412673
Jasper404657
Knox398391
Putnam390262
Wabash374284
Adams360356
Ripley355571
Jefferson354587
White342654
Daviess3119101
Wells306681
Greene299485
Decatur294793
Posey289635
Fayette288164
Scott287658
LaGrange279173
Clay278649
Washington258138
Randolph248784
Jennings245049
Spencer241531
Fountain239350
Starke232159
Owen227359
Sullivan225143
Fulton211146
Jay204332
Carroll201023
Orange194956
Perry194939
Vermillion183944
Rush179427
Tipton174748
Franklin174535
Parke159116
Pike143934
Blackford139032
Pulaski125148
Newton124337
Benton111215
Crawford106817
Brown106743
Martin92715
Warren89115
Switzerland8658
Union73910
Ohio59011
Unassigned0429