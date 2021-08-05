Clear

Lil Nas X's defiant pride is essential to hip-hop -- and the DaBaby debacle is one reason why

Lil Nas X's defiant pride is essential to hip-hop -- and the DaBaby debacle is one reason why

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 2:20 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 2:21 PM
Posted By: By Neelam Bohra and Scottie Andrew, CNN

Lil Nas X, the 22-year-old juggernaut known by most for "Old Town Road," is in prison. He's in the shower, naked -- save for some humble pixelation -- and twerking, surrounded by eight male backup dancers. And he seems to be having the time of his life.

It's the most provocative moment of the video for the music wunderkind's latest hit single, "Industry Baby," a song that chronicles his rise to the top and raises a giddy middle finger to his naysayers.

The video provoked extreme reactions: some loved it for its catchy, trumpet-heavy tune and the focus on a smirking and glistening Lil Nas X. But others were outraged by the gay, Grammy Award-winning pop star for offending them with the video's homoeroticism. Homophobic backlash erupted on social media -- and it didn't stop there.

In the same week, rapper DaBaby was recorded insulting gay men and sharing misinformation about HIV during a performance at the music festival Rolling Loud. DaBaby's comments evoked an immediate, negative response, with artists like Dua Lipa, Madonna and Elton John chiming in about the inaccuracy and bigotry of his rant.

DaBaby didn't mention Lil Nas X, but rappers including T.I. and Boosie were quick to make a connection to the artist and the "Industry Baby" video, with Boosie going as far to use homophobic slurs and threatening to "beat [Lil Nas X's] a**."

In the face of it all, Lil Nas X did what he does best: double down and tweet.

"i usually don't respond to negativity from my peers. but this had to be said," the rapper said on Twitter, sharing a link to his own music video, letting it speak for itself.

Lil Nas X's unapologetic commitment to his identity has become even more essential in the wake of DaBaby's comments. He's proven he's not successful in spite of his sexuality -- he's successful because he embraces it. In the process, he's carving out a new space for the future of LGBTQ musicians to express themselves without limits.

Lil Nas X is building on a foundation laid by other Black and queer musicians

Lil Nas X isn't the first Black man in the music industry to challenge gender norms.

"Lil Nas X is absolutely important, but he also is very much built on a history of other Black, queer and queer-adjacent artists who walked so he could run," said Alfred Martin, a communications professor at the University of Iowa who researches Black and queer media studies.

Little Richard, who rose to fame in the 1950s, often wore makeup and pioneered high-falsetto, camp performances. Sylvester, a disco, R&B and soul singer was known for his androgynous appearance. Prince, who never indicated he wasn't heterosexual, took cues from both and others like them, flipping gender norms and helping pave a path beyond the set ideals of masculinity in the industry.

Even as flipping gender norms in the arts grew more mainstream, many queer musicians still tried to set some boundaries between their professional and personal identities, in an effort to circumvent overt discrimination. It was often easier not to be 100% open about every aspect of their sexuality.

Lil Nas X, who came out to the world at 20, stands out because he doesn't hide any element of his identity -- not in his music, his social media presence or his live appearances.

There are other contemporary Black musicians who have challenged gender norms or come out while in the spotlight. Frank Ocean sang about a male love interest on his debut album, "Channel Orange," and opened up about his sexuality in 2012. Tyler, the Creator comfortably wears wigs and dresses in performances. Lil Nas X has even thanked them for making it easier for him to be where he is.

But pushing boundaries has always been a staple specific to rap, said Matthew Oware, a sociology professor at the University of Richmond who researches race and gender identities in pop culture

This goes back to rappers first including explicit language, content and controversial political statements, as heard in "F*** Tha Police" by N.W.A.

"There's still that general sentiment that this type of rapper, a gay, male rapper, isn't representative of masculinity," Oware said. "What Lil Nas X is doing by upping the ante is no different than what we see a stereotypical, heterosexual rapper do by upping the ante in their lyrics."

In both Lil Nas X and DaBaby's videos, the rappers perform shirtless, sing about sex and speak to their successes. But Lil Nas X receives backlash much more often because of what he represents.

"Queerness generally, but Black queerness specifically, still functions as this kind of scarlet letter for many folks who want to work within the media and culture industries," Martin said, adding that rappers are still more likely to cling to hypermasculine values, which makes it hard to accept queer artists.

This shows in the way many rappers defended DaBaby's comments, while the backlash largely came from those outside the genre, Martin said. For a long time, Black queerness specifically was used as a joke in media, Martin said, and it's hard for those deeply immersed in the rap world to break out of that mindset.

On Monday, DaBaby shared a detailed apology for the hurtful comments and the misinformation about HIV/AIDS. His note suggested he needed people to educate him "with kindness."

"As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me -- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance -- has been challenging," his apology said.

His apology came after music festivals he was supposed to perform at, including Lollapalooza and the Governors Ball Music Festival, canceled his appearances. Austin City Limits, the iHeartRadio Music Festival and Music Midtown canceled his scheduled appearance shortly thereafter.

"In this particular moment, we have DaBaby saying these really uninformed things about HIV/AIDS -- but because of all of the work that these other artists were able to do, we get to see this swift takedown of DaBaby," Martin said.

Carving out a future for LGBTQ creators in the music industry

The ripples of Lil Nas X's success may not immediately lead to a flood of queer, Black creators into the music industry, Martin and Oware said. Lil Nas X is the first star of his kind -- Black, gay, genre-bending, Gen Z and award-winning.

In addition to promoting his own projects, Lil Nas X uses social media to uplift others, too, retweeting fans and inspiring followers with his open persona. His music videos and tweets are playful, a perfect example of the kind of humor he has perfected. He's an artist who thrives on provocation and shattering expectations with a complete disregard for the people who don't get it. All those traits, most of all his confidence, are what infuriate his haters -- and endear him to fans.

With time, Lil Nas X's success may make more record companies open to signing on more Black, LGBTQ musicians, Martin said.

"The issue with being the first is often that the first also becomes the last for a really long time," Martin said. "Black queerness has only very recently become really legible as something other than a punchline. There's a lot of work, of undoing that needs to get done. And Lil Nas X might be part of that undoing."

And after "Industry Baby" debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 charts Monday, let the undoing continue.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunny and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Farmers Market Week: Campbell Creek, a family business

Image

Evictions are on hold again nationwide. Here's what that means for when the federal eviction moratorium ends

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Teachers Prepare For Students

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 84

Image

Lead by a Young Core the Alices Prepare for Year Two in the SIAC

Image

Washington Looks to Continue to Build off of 2020's Foundation

Image

Vincennes Cub League 10 Team Prepares for Cal Ripken World Series

Image

Sullivan Ready to Defend Their Sectional Title

Image

Chloe Carroll's legacy - her everlasting impact on the community

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1430265

Reported Deaths: 25909
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56698510581
DuPage945581321
Will789631043
Lake698121028
Kane60500817
Winnebago35091525
Madison33102537
St. Clair30731528
McHenry29895299
Peoria23868347
Champaign21944159
Sangamon20105248
McLean19080194
Tazewell17655309
Rock Island15493329
Kankakee14824224
Kendall13614100
LaSalle13049255
Macon11313214
Vermilion10414154
DeKalb10357123
Adams10008131
Williamson8505138
Whiteside7282174
Boone699180
Ogle633584
Grundy611779
Clinton600193
Coles5949101
Knox5778157
Jackson564265
Henry518670
Macoupin508590
Franklin503979
Livingston498795
Woodford495783
Marion4949119
Stephenson492186
Effingham485974
Jefferson4762124
Monroe457195
Randolph440187
Lee425254
Morgan420894
Logan416066
Fulton415259
Christian404876
Montgomery390674
Bureau388387
Perry335762
Iroquois334168
Fayette328956
McDonough313651
Jersey285452
Saline277957
Douglas267636
Union257742
Lawrence247827
Shelby239138
Crawford226426
Bond215324
Cass213727
Pike207253
Carroll206637
Hancock200432
Ford197050
Wayne196453
Clark193734
Warren188250
White187426
Richland186442
Jo Daviess184524
Edgar182242
Washington172725
Moultrie169629
Mason167747
De Witt162729
Clay160943
Johnson160316
Greene158834
Piatt158114
Mercer153034
Wabash153012
Massac148041
Cumberland132220
Menard130912
Jasper117418
Marshall112719
Hamilton93716
Schuyler8367
Brown8186
Pulaski7588
Stark67226
Edwards65912
Calhoun5492
Scott5381
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander50911
Putnam4953
Hardin41412
Pope3524
Unassigned602432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 777417

Reported Deaths: 14039
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1068671818
Lake573071031
Allen43592701
Hamilton37697427
St. Joseph37547568
Elkhart29916472
Tippecanoe23779232
Vanderburgh23714405
Porter19712327
Johnson19067395
Hendricks18320323
Clark13789199
Madison13751350
Vigo12980256
Monroe12717180
LaPorte12655225
Delaware11240198
Howard10874237
Kosciusko9860124
Hancock8896151
Bartholomew8361157
Warrick8257157
Floyd8161183
Grant7478181
Boone7317105
Wayne7281201
Morgan7004143
Marshall6381117
Dubois6346118
Cass6136112
Noble608391
Dearborn607878
Henry6015111
Jackson522077
Shelby518498
Lawrence5046129
Gibson473797
Montgomery465592
Clinton464356
DeKalb463985
Harrison460177
Huntington431582
Whitley422545
Steuben415961
Miami412673
Jasper404657
Knox398391
Putnam390262
Wabash374284
Adams360356
Ripley355571
Jefferson354587
White342654
Daviess3119101
Wells306681
Greene299485
Decatur294793
Posey289635
Fayette288164
Scott287658
LaGrange279173
Clay278649
Washington258138
Randolph248784
Jennings245049
Spencer241531
Fountain239350
Starke232159
Owen227359
Sullivan225143
Fulton211146
Jay204332
Carroll201023
Orange194956
Perry194939
Vermillion183944
Rush179427
Tipton174748
Franklin174535
Parke159116
Pike143934
Blackford139032
Pulaski125148
Newton124337
Benton111215
Crawford106817
Brown106743
Martin92715
Warren89115
Switzerland8658
Union73910
Ohio59011
Unassigned0429