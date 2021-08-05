Clear

Quinn: First out trans Olympian isn't just thinking about medals at Tokyo 2020 -- 'The fight isn't close to over'

Quinn: First out trans Olympian isn't just thinking about medals at Tokyo 2020 -- 'The fight isn't close to over'

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Becky Thompson, CNN

A gold medal is the ambition, but Quinn has already made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by becoming the first trans and the first non-binary athlete to win a medal.

Canada will face Sweden in the women's football ​final on Friday after defeating the United States 1-0 in the semifinal on Monday. That means Quinn is guaranteed to win either silver or gold.

But at Tokyo 2020, ​the star athlete known by the single name Quinn isn't just thinking about medals.

After Monday's semifinal success -- Canada's first win over the United States Women's National Team in 20 years -- Quinn, who uses they and them pronouns, told CBC Sports that they've been "getting messages from young people saying they've never seen a trans person in sports before."

"Athletics is the most exciting part of my life and it brings me the most joy.

"If I can allow kids to play the sports they love, that's my legacy and that's what I'm here for."

Quinn's mother ​Linda played basketball at the University of Waterloo in Canada, while their father Bill played rugby at the University of Western Ontario.

Quinn, who plays for Seattle OL Reign in the NWSL, made their debut for Canada in 2014.

The 25-year-old has since made 68 appearances for their country, including winning a bronze medal with the team in Rio in 2016 -- but at the time they ​were not publicly known to be trans.

Fast forward to 2021 and on July 21, Quinn became the first out trans athlete to compete at an Olympic Games.

"First openly trans Olympian to compete. I don't know how to feel," they wrote in a post on Instagram.

"I feel proud seeing "Quinn" up on the line-up and on my accreditation. I feel sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world.

"I feel optimistic for change. Change in legislature. Changes in rules, structures, and mindsets."

"Mostly, I feel aware of the realities. Trans girls being banned from sports. Trans women facing discrimination and bias while trying to pursue their Olympic dreams. The fight isn't close to over ... and I'll celebrate when we're all here."

Quinn is a dynamic midfielder who has been pivotal in opening up the play for Canada. They have started four out of five matches at these Olympic Games, including the semifinal against US, and are sure to play a significant role in the final.

Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé has been crucial to Canada's success so far and the team will be looking to record international goalscorer Christine Sinclair -- in both men's and women's football -- and her leadership as captain to help them walk away with the gold.

READ: Skateboarder is youngest medalist at Olympics in 85 years

This is not the first time Quinn has made history.

After playing football ​in college at Duke ​(or "soccer," as it's known there) from 2013-17 they became the highest-drafted Canadian player in NWSL history when the Washington Spirit picked them third overall in 2018.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been billed as the most inclusive Games to date, with Outsports reporting in July that there would be at least 180 out LGBTQ+ Olympians in Tokyo and at least four ​athletes who are out ​and either trans or non-binary.

In Rio, ​the number of out LGBTQ+ athletes was just 56 and there were no out transgender athletes​. ​It was a 2004 ruling from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that first formally allowed trans athletes to compete.

Quinn is joined by history maker Laurel Hubbard, the first out transgender woman to compete in the Olympics.

Hubbard, a weightlifter from New Zealand, failed all three of her snatch lift attempts​, including one at 120kg and two at 125kg, meaning she was no longer in contention to win a medal. After her attempts she waved to the crowd and bowed before she walked off stage.

There has been much debate about the inclusion of transgender athletes in the Games, with the IOC saying that they will review guidelines for trans athletes after Tokyo 2020.

"I am not entirely unaware of the controversy which surrounds my participation at these Games," Hubbard said after competing on Monday.

"And as such, I would particularly like to thank the IOC for, I think, really affirming its commitment to the principles of Olympism and establishing that sport is something for all people. It is inclusive, accessible."

'They have embraced change'

Team USA skateboarder Alana Smith, who identifies as non-binary, ​competed in Tokyo, and fellow American Chelsea Wolfe, ​who is trans, was in Tokyo as an alternate for team USA's BMX team.

Canadian midfielder Quinn ​shared on Instagram in September 2020 that they were trans. Quinn has since been vocal about their personal journey, saying they want to be a role model for future generations of athletes to feel that they can compete as their ​authentic selves.

"I know for me it's something I'll be doing over again for the rest of my life. As I've lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I'd come out publicly," said Quinn.

"Instagram is a weird space. I wanted to encapsulate the feelings I had towards my trans identity in one post but that's really not why anyone is on here, including myself.

"So instead, I want to be visible to queer fo(lks who don't see people like them on their feed. I know it saved my life years ago. I want to challenge cis folks [...] to be better allies."

​Cis, or cisgender, is a term that refers to people whose gender is aligned with the sex they were assigned at birth.

Quinn has said that Canada and their teammates have welcomed their transition, saying on Instagram that "they have embraced change and turned into uncomfortable conversations and I love them for it." ​

Canada will be aiming for their first Olympic gold medal in women's football on Friday when they face Sweden.

The final has been moved to a later kick-off time and switched to a different venue over heat concerns.

The match had been due to take place at 11 a.m. (local time) on Friday in Tokyo but both teams expressed concerns over heat and humidity.

Organizers confirmed on Thursday that the gold medal match will now take place at 9 p.m. (local time) in Yokohama.

The change also means that the men's bronze medal match between Mexico and Japan will now kick off at 6 p.m. (local time) at the Saitama Stadium.

"In order to continue to provide the best possible conditions for the players, and having taken into consideration the impact of weather conditions at the Olympic Stadium over the last few days, it has been confirmed that this match (Olympic women's football final) will now take place at 21:00 at the International Stadium Yokohama," read a Tokyo 2020 statement.

Sweden is aiming to go one step better than the 2016 Games when they lost 2-1 to Germany in the final.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Farmers Market Week: Campbell Creek, a family business

Image

Evictions are on hold again nationwide. Here's what that means for when the federal eviction moratorium ends

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Teachers Prepare For Students

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 84

Image

Lead by a Young Core the Alices Prepare for Year Two in the SIAC

Image

Washington Looks to Continue to Build off of 2020's Foundation

Image

Vincennes Cub League 10 Team Prepares for Cal Ripken World Series

Image

Sullivan Ready to Defend Their Sectional Title

Image

Chloe Carroll's legacy - her everlasting impact on the community

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1430265

Reported Deaths: 25909
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56698510581
DuPage945581321
Will789631043
Lake698121028
Kane60500817
Winnebago35091525
Madison33102537
St. Clair30731528
McHenry29895299
Peoria23868347
Champaign21944159
Sangamon20105248
McLean19080194
Tazewell17655309
Rock Island15493329
Kankakee14824224
Kendall13614100
LaSalle13049255
Macon11313214
Vermilion10414154
DeKalb10357123
Adams10008131
Williamson8505138
Whiteside7282174
Boone699180
Ogle633584
Grundy611779
Clinton600193
Coles5949101
Knox5778157
Jackson564265
Henry518670
Macoupin508590
Franklin503979
Livingston498795
Woodford495783
Marion4949119
Stephenson492186
Effingham485974
Jefferson4762124
Monroe457195
Randolph440187
Lee425254
Morgan420894
Logan416066
Fulton415259
Christian404876
Montgomery390674
Bureau388387
Perry335762
Iroquois334168
Fayette328956
McDonough313651
Jersey285452
Saline277957
Douglas267636
Union257742
Lawrence247827
Shelby239138
Crawford226426
Bond215324
Cass213727
Pike207253
Carroll206637
Hancock200432
Ford197050
Wayne196453
Clark193734
Warren188250
White187426
Richland186442
Jo Daviess184524
Edgar182242
Washington172725
Moultrie169629
Mason167747
De Witt162729
Clay160943
Johnson160316
Greene158834
Piatt158114
Mercer153034
Wabash153012
Massac148041
Cumberland132220
Menard130912
Jasper117418
Marshall112719
Hamilton93716
Schuyler8367
Brown8186
Pulaski7588
Stark67226
Edwards65912
Calhoun5492
Scott5381
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander50911
Putnam4953
Hardin41412
Pope3524
Unassigned602432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 777417

Reported Deaths: 14039
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1068671818
Lake573071031
Allen43592701
Hamilton37697427
St. Joseph37547568
Elkhart29916472
Tippecanoe23779232
Vanderburgh23714405
Porter19712327
Johnson19067395
Hendricks18320323
Clark13789199
Madison13751350
Vigo12980256
Monroe12717180
LaPorte12655225
Delaware11240198
Howard10874237
Kosciusko9860124
Hancock8896151
Bartholomew8361157
Warrick8257157
Floyd8161183
Grant7478181
Boone7317105
Wayne7281201
Morgan7004143
Marshall6381117
Dubois6346118
Cass6136112
Noble608391
Dearborn607878
Henry6015111
Jackson522077
Shelby518498
Lawrence5046129
Gibson473797
Montgomery465592
Clinton464356
DeKalb463985
Harrison460177
Huntington431582
Whitley422545
Steuben415961
Miami412673
Jasper404657
Knox398391
Putnam390262
Wabash374284
Adams360356
Ripley355571
Jefferson354587
White342654
Daviess3119101
Wells306681
Greene299485
Decatur294793
Posey289635
Fayette288164
Scott287658
LaGrange279173
Clay278649
Washington258138
Randolph248784
Jennings245049
Spencer241531
Fountain239350
Starke232159
Owen227359
Sullivan225143
Fulton211146
Jay204332
Carroll201023
Orange194956
Perry194939
Vermillion183944
Rush179427
Tipton174748
Franklin174535
Parke159116
Pike143934
Blackford139032
Pulaski125148
Newton124337
Benton111215
Crawford106817
Brown106743
Martin92715
Warren89115
Switzerland8658
Union73910
Ohio59011
Unassigned0429