Clear

Robinhood brings the meme stock phenomenon full circle

Robinhood brings the meme stock phenomenon full circle

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Earlier this year, when GameStop shares exploded out of the blue, all eyes were on Robinhood, the commission-free trading app that was helping millions of amateur investors gain access to financial markets. Coordinating on social media, the app's users showed an uncanny ability to supercharge a wide array of stocks.

Now, Robinhood isn't just minting so-called "meme" stocks. It's become one itself.

What's happening: The company's stock got off to a rocky start when it made its Wall Street debut last week, finishing its first day of trading down 8% from its initial public offering price. Then, this week, shares took off, skyrocketing 24% on Tuesday and an eye-popping 50% on Wednesday.

According to data from researchers at VandaTrack, Robinhood was the third most-bought stock on retail platforms Wednesday, securing $50.5 million in net purchases.

Some context: VandaTrack notes that Robinhood's gains are still dwarfed by the original meme stocks, GameStop and AMC Entertainment. At the peak, retail investors bought $352 million worth of shares of the struggling video game retailer and $600 million of stock in the movie theater chain.

Still, Robinhood has been benefiting from a host of factors. Options trading for the stock started Wednesday, and prominent fund manager Cathie Wood has revealed sizable purchases in recent days. Robinhood has also actively courted everyday investors who may be interested in buying shares.

There could still be "room for the move to continue," VandaTrack analyst Ben Onatibia said. He noted that the jump is unusual, however, which makes the trajectory hard to predict.

"After a poor listing, retail demand is surging, something extremely rare with IPOs," he said.

On Thursday, the stock tumbled in premarket trading after Robinhood said in a filing that investors including venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz were selling nearly 98 million shares.

On the radar: Meme stock or otherwise, Robinhood could eventually run into trouble purely based on its business model.

Robinhood earned 81% of its first quarter revenue through what's known as "payment for order flow," which is increasingly coming under regulatory scrutiny.

Breaking it down: The reason Robinhood doesn't need to charge commission is because it makes money in a different part of the trading process. When an investor places an order to buy a stock on its app, Robinhood routes the order to a market maker like Citadel Securities, which then handles execution — and pays Robinhood for that privilege.

Scrutiny of this process has increased since the GameStop frenzy. While the company argues it's a crucial part of its efforts to democratize trading, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said in June that payment for order flow raises "questions about whether investors are getting best execution," and noted that directing huge swaths of trades to a few select market makers could "increase potential system-wide risks."

Should regulators take action, Robinhood's business could be in jeopardy.

"An outright ban on payment for order flow would immediately and severely impact Robinhood's revenue," research firm New Constructs said last month. "We don't believe Robinhood could continue offering commission-free trading, which would put the company at a significant disadvantage to rivals Fidelity and Charles Schwab."

Uber's great driver shortage is expensive

Riders are flocking back to Uber as vaccines give people fresh confidence to leave their homes and travel around. But the company has had to spend a ton of money to get enough drivers on its platform, hurting its bottom line.

The latest: Uber said Thursday that it lost an adjusted $509 million in the April-to-June period. That's down from $837 million a year ago, but worse than the $359 million loss it posted during the first quarter of 2021.

A big problem for the ride-hailing company was the amount it had to spend on incentives for its drivers.

"The marketplace was not at a place that we considered healthy and we wanted to lean in to get wait times down, to get surge levels down," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on a call with analysts.

Khosrowshahi said the company is making good progress, increasing monthly active drivers and couriers in the United States by nearly 420,000 from February to July, and has started pulling back short-term perks.

But he acknowledged that in cities like New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, "demand continues to outplay supply and prices and wait times remain above our comfort levels." Shares are down 4% in premarket trading.

Not just Uber: Lyft also had to make "significant investments in driver supply throughout the quarter," leading average hourly earnings for drivers to reach an all-time high in the spring.

Finding enough workers to meet demand has been a problem across industries, with food service, logistics and food processing also reporting concerns. Executives at companies like McDonald's, which have raised wages, say the situation is improving, but they're not out of the woods yet.

Nintendo's pandemic hot streak is fizzling

Nintendo's pandemic boom may be coming to an end.

The Japanese company said Thursday that sales fell nearly 10% in the quarter ending in June, a sign that fewer people stayed at home to play video games as some countries around the world began to reopen, my CNN Business colleague Michelle Toh reports.

Operating profit dropped more than 17% to 119,752 billion yen (about $1 billion) compared to the same time a year ago, as sales of its Switch consoles slumped.

Logging off: During the quarter, 4.5 million units of Switch hardware were sold — down about 22% from the 5.7 million recorded the previous year.

The company blamed "factors such as logistics delays caused by Covid-19 and the impact of the semiconductor shortage on production."

But the times are also changing. "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" — the Switch title that was a breakout sensation of the pandemic — sold just 1.3 million copies last quarter, compared to 10 million in 2020.

Investor insight: The company has consistently posted one blowout quarter after another during the pandemic. But it's also been dogged by concerns about how long it can keep its hot streak going. Those worries may be coming to pass.

Up next

Cars.com, Datadog, Dine Brands, Kellogg, Moderna, Papa John's and ViacomCBS report results before US markets open. Beyond Meat, Cloudflare, Dropbox, GoPro, Monster Beverage, Shake Shack, Yelp and Zillow follow after the close.

Also today:

  • The Bank of England makes its latest policy announcement.
  • Initial US jobless claims for last week post at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: The US jobs report for July arrives after private payroll gains came in much smaller than expected.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Sunny and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Farmers Market Week: Campbell Creek, a family business

Image

Evictions are on hold again nationwide. Here's what that means for when the federal eviction moratorium ends

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Teachers Prepare For Students

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 84

Image

Lead by a Young Core the Alices Prepare for Year Two in the SIAC

Image

Washington Looks to Continue to Build off of 2020's Foundation

Image

Vincennes Cub League 10 Team Prepares for Cal Ripken World Series

Image

Sullivan Ready to Defend Their Sectional Title

Image

Chloe Carroll's legacy - her everlasting impact on the community

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1430265

Reported Deaths: 25909
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56698510581
DuPage945581321
Will789631043
Lake698121028
Kane60500817
Winnebago35091525
Madison33102537
St. Clair30731528
McHenry29895299
Peoria23868347
Champaign21944159
Sangamon20105248
McLean19080194
Tazewell17655309
Rock Island15493329
Kankakee14824224
Kendall13614100
LaSalle13049255
Macon11313214
Vermilion10414154
DeKalb10357123
Adams10008131
Williamson8505138
Whiteside7282174
Boone699180
Ogle633584
Grundy611779
Clinton600193
Coles5949101
Knox5778157
Jackson564265
Henry518670
Macoupin508590
Franklin503979
Livingston498795
Woodford495783
Marion4949119
Stephenson492186
Effingham485974
Jefferson4762124
Monroe457195
Randolph440187
Lee425254
Morgan420894
Logan416066
Fulton415259
Christian404876
Montgomery390674
Bureau388387
Perry335762
Iroquois334168
Fayette328956
McDonough313651
Jersey285452
Saline277957
Douglas267636
Union257742
Lawrence247827
Shelby239138
Crawford226426
Bond215324
Cass213727
Pike207253
Carroll206637
Hancock200432
Ford197050
Wayne196453
Clark193734
Warren188250
White187426
Richland186442
Jo Daviess184524
Edgar182242
Washington172725
Moultrie169629
Mason167747
De Witt162729
Clay160943
Johnson160316
Greene158834
Piatt158114
Mercer153034
Wabash153012
Massac148041
Cumberland132220
Menard130912
Jasper117418
Marshall112719
Hamilton93716
Schuyler8367
Brown8186
Pulaski7588
Stark67226
Edwards65912
Calhoun5492
Scott5381
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander50911
Putnam4953
Hardin41412
Pope3524
Unassigned602432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 777417

Reported Deaths: 14039
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1068671818
Lake573071031
Allen43592701
Hamilton37697427
St. Joseph37547568
Elkhart29916472
Tippecanoe23779232
Vanderburgh23714405
Porter19712327
Johnson19067395
Hendricks18320323
Clark13789199
Madison13751350
Vigo12980256
Monroe12717180
LaPorte12655225
Delaware11240198
Howard10874237
Kosciusko9860124
Hancock8896151
Bartholomew8361157
Warrick8257157
Floyd8161183
Grant7478181
Boone7317105
Wayne7281201
Morgan7004143
Marshall6381117
Dubois6346118
Cass6136112
Noble608391
Dearborn607878
Henry6015111
Jackson522077
Shelby518498
Lawrence5046129
Gibson473797
Montgomery465592
Clinton464356
DeKalb463985
Harrison460177
Huntington431582
Whitley422545
Steuben415961
Miami412673
Jasper404657
Knox398391
Putnam390262
Wabash374284
Adams360356
Ripley355571
Jefferson354587
White342654
Daviess3119101
Wells306681
Greene299485
Decatur294793
Posey289635
Fayette288164
Scott287658
LaGrange279173
Clay278649
Washington258138
Randolph248784
Jennings245049
Spencer241531
Fountain239350
Starke232159
Owen227359
Sullivan225143
Fulton211146
Jay204332
Carroll201023
Orange194956
Perry194939
Vermillion183944
Rush179427
Tipton174748
Franklin174535
Parke159116
Pike143934
Blackford139032
Pulaski125148
Newton124337
Benton111215
Crawford106817
Brown106743
Martin92715
Warren89115
Switzerland8658
Union73910
Ohio59011
Unassigned0429