Clear

Job growth is picking up again, but the Delta spike could change that

Job growth is picking up again, but the Delta spike could change that

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 8:11 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 8:11 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America's job market recovery is chugging along, but worries about the Delta variant derailing progress are rampant. Even as economists anticipate the best gains since last summer in Friday's jobs report, persistently high unemployment claims and a big miss in the private sector payroll report put a damper on the excitement.

"The labor market recovery still has legs but it's likely going to be an uneven path going forward," ADP chief economist Nela Richardson told reporters on a press call Wednesday, pointing to the Covid-19 variants, labor shortages and supply chain bottlenecks.

It's still a tale of two recoveries. On one hand, the labor market continues to improve as the economy normalizes. Strong consumer confidence and spending are helping get things back on track.

But at the same time, worker shortages and supply chain disruptions are holding the recovery back in some sectors, especially when it comes to hiring.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance for those who have been vaccinated, and New York City announced that patrons and employees in restaurants and gyms will to have to show proof of vaccination. The health of the near-term jobs recovery will ride on how comfortable both consumers and employees feel about being around others.

"We do expect job gains to continue but we are aware that in the near-term there are some challenges that are unprecedented," Richardson said. "The overall take-away is this recovery is happening, but its path is just something we've never seen before."

For Friday's jobs report, due at 8:30 am ET, economists polled by Refinitiv forecast 870,000 jobs were added in July, a slight downward shift after forecasts topped the 900,000 mark last week.

Still, that would be an increase from the 850,000 jobs added in June and mark the largest jobs gain since August of last year. But the range of expectations is wide. Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs and Citi predict 1.15 million jobs added, while research firm Action Economics expects 600,000.

The nationwide unemployment rate is expected to be 5.7%.

Not a typical summer

The July report could also be subject to some seasonal weirdness, warned ZipRecruiter labor economist Julia Pollak.

In a normal July, school and university workers take a summer break, which shows up in the data. But this year, layoffs in education were likely much lower than normal because so many workers were let go last year due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, other parts of the economy — such as the services sector — are still adding back the millions of jobs lost in 2020. This could mean seasonal adjustments might distort Friday's data, Pollak said.

But she is also looking for some improvement in the labor force participation rate, given recent increases in online job search activity.

That said, Wednesday's private payrolls report from ADP sharply underperformed forecasts. The 330,000 jobs added in July were less than half what was expected. And even though the ADP report and the government's job count aren't correlated, the former is considered a bellwether for the official numbers.

Meanwhile, claims for unemployment benefits have remained stubbornly high throughout the summer. Inching up and down from week to week, claims have remained close to the 400,000 mark. This underscores the lingering uncertainty in the labor market even as businesses are hiring and more people get vaccinated, Richardson said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Sunny and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 84

Image

Lead by a Young Core the Alices Prepare for Year Two in the SIAC

Image

Washington Looks to Continue to Build off of 2020's Foundation

Image

Vincennes Cub League 10 Team Prepares for Cal Ripken World Series

Image

Sullivan Ready to Defend Their Sectional Title

Image

Chloe Carroll's legacy - her everlasting impact on the community

Image

The pandemic has hurt this Terre Haute organization financially; now they need your help

Image

Plan in the works for a commons area in downtown Washington

Image

Rose-Hulman reports record-sized freshman class

Image

As kids get ready to head back to school, police have these tips to help keep them safe as they get on the bus

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1430265

Reported Deaths: 25909
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56698510581
DuPage945581321
Will789631043
Lake698121028
Kane60500817
Winnebago35091525
Madison33102537
St. Clair30731528
McHenry29895299
Peoria23868347
Champaign21944159
Sangamon20105248
McLean19080194
Tazewell17655309
Rock Island15493329
Kankakee14824224
Kendall13614100
LaSalle13049255
Macon11313214
Vermilion10414154
DeKalb10357123
Adams10008131
Williamson8505138
Whiteside7282174
Boone699180
Ogle633584
Grundy611779
Clinton600193
Coles5949101
Knox5778157
Jackson564265
Henry518670
Macoupin508590
Franklin503979
Livingston498795
Woodford495783
Marion4949119
Stephenson492186
Effingham485974
Jefferson4762124
Monroe457195
Randolph440187
Lee425254
Morgan420894
Logan416066
Fulton415259
Christian404876
Montgomery390674
Bureau388387
Perry335762
Iroquois334168
Fayette328956
McDonough313651
Jersey285452
Saline277957
Douglas267636
Union257742
Lawrence247827
Shelby239138
Crawford226426
Bond215324
Cass213727
Pike207253
Carroll206637
Hancock200432
Ford197050
Wayne196453
Clark193734
Warren188250
White187426
Richland186442
Jo Daviess184524
Edgar182242
Washington172725
Moultrie169629
Mason167747
De Witt162729
Clay160943
Johnson160316
Greene158834
Piatt158114
Mercer153034
Wabash153012
Massac148041
Cumberland132220
Menard130912
Jasper117418
Marshall112719
Hamilton93716
Schuyler8367
Brown8186
Pulaski7588
Stark67226
Edwards65912
Calhoun5492
Scott5381
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander50911
Putnam4953
Hardin41412
Pope3524
Unassigned602432
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 777417

Reported Deaths: 14039
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1068671818
Lake573071031
Allen43592701
Hamilton37697427
St. Joseph37547568
Elkhart29916472
Tippecanoe23779232
Vanderburgh23714405
Porter19712327
Johnson19067395
Hendricks18320323
Clark13789199
Madison13751350
Vigo12980256
Monroe12717180
LaPorte12655225
Delaware11240198
Howard10874237
Kosciusko9860124
Hancock8896151
Bartholomew8361157
Warrick8257157
Floyd8161183
Grant7478181
Boone7317105
Wayne7281201
Morgan7004143
Marshall6381117
Dubois6346118
Cass6136112
Noble608391
Dearborn607878
Henry6015111
Jackson522077
Shelby518498
Lawrence5046129
Gibson473797
Montgomery465592
Clinton464356
DeKalb463985
Harrison460177
Huntington431582
Whitley422545
Steuben415961
Miami412673
Jasper404657
Knox398391
Putnam390262
Wabash374284
Adams360356
Ripley355571
Jefferson354587
White342654
Daviess3119101
Wells306681
Greene299485
Decatur294793
Posey289635
Fayette288164
Scott287658
LaGrange279173
Clay278649
Washington258138
Randolph248784
Jennings245049
Spencer241531
Fountain239350
Starke232159
Owen227359
Sullivan225143
Fulton211146
Jay204332
Carroll201023
Orange194956
Perry194939
Vermillion183944
Rush179427
Tipton174748
Franklin174535
Parke159116
Pike143934
Blackford139032
Pulaski125148
Newton124337
Benton111215
Crawford106817
Brown106743
Martin92715
Warren89115
Switzerland8658
Union73910
Ohio59011
Unassigned0429