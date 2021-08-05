Clear

As people of all ages flock to a Louisiana vaccination site, an official says he is optimistic outreach is working

As people of all ages flock to a Louisiana vaccination site, an official says he is optimistic outreach is working

Posted: Aug 5, 2021 4:20 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2021 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, Nadia Romero and Jeff Simon, CNN

As hospitals in Louisiana fill up with Covid-19 patients, vaccination sites in the state are also seeing increased traffic, leaving at least one hospital official optimistic that all the vaccination outreach is working.

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Director of Operations Thomas Dunn said seeing people of all ages come in for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination is a positive sign.

The hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is low on space as another wave of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations sweeps the region. Masking and vaccinations, Gov. John Bel Edwards said, is the only way to end the nightmare.

As of Wednesday, 37.2% of Louisiana's population was fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Our Lady of the Lake Injection Clinic at Pennington in Baton Rouge has administered 50,000 shots since opening in February this year, Dunn said. In June, medical professionals at the site administered 1,500 shots. That number doubled to 3,000 in July. This month, Dunn said, they're seeing nearly three times as many first-time doses compared to June.

On Wednesday, sisters Bethany Wilson and Kate Wilson came to the clinic with their mother to get vaccinated before they go back to school.

"I was kind of excited," 15-year-old Kate Wilson said. "It's something I have to do for me and my community. It's a responsibility, so it's exciting."

Both sisters came into the vaccination site with a heavy heart. They said their friend, a 19-year-old, has Covid-19. The sisters said he's been hospitalized for more than 20 days -- spending most of that time on a ventilator.

"It kind of just happened so fast that he got admitted to the hospital, then he was on a ventilator," 17-year-old Bethany Wilson said, her voice breaking. "And now, he's pulling through, he's doing alright, he's doing better. But it just scared me because he's 19. He's so young. And my brother's 19."

Mother of two, Erone Burchell, brought her 27-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son to get their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. She's a cancer survivor and works in the medical field.

"I don't know as a parent, how I could live with myself if my son, if I didn't get him vaccinated, he got it [Covid], and then something happened to him. I don't know how I could live with myself," she said.

Burchell's son Larry said he wanted to get vaccinated before the start of the school year. He said while some kids his age believe they're invincible, he knows COVID-19 is a major threat.

"Beyond a shadow of a doubt, it's real, it's happening, so do whatever you can to stay safe and get the vaccine," the teenager said.

Kaylan Merritt said she was a vaccine holdout who was too fearful to get the shots.

"Just hearing that you can get the shot and then still get it, still spread it. I was kind of thinking, 'Well, what's the point?' But then when the Delta variant came out, it kind of urged me to want to get it more. And my family, too," she said.

"It really was not as bad as I thought. It was just like a little ant bite, small prick, and I'm feeling good," said Merritt.

Louisiana hospitals strained

Health experts and officials are hoping even more people will sign up for the "little ant bite," especially as the spread of the virus in Louisiana overwhelms hospitals in the area.

Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana's largest hospital, admitted 32 new Covid-19 patients in a 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning -- a record number, according to hospital spokesperson Ryan Cross. As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, 175 people were hospitalized with the virus and 61 were in the ICU, he said.

Officials at Ochsner Hospital for Children in Jefferson announced Wednesday that they are seeing a "concerning and significant" increase in the percent positivity for Covid-19 in children 19 and under in recent weeks.

To help relieve the pressure on hospitals, Edwards reinstated a mask mandate that went into effect Wednesday and lasts until at least September 1.

"The least onerous thing we can do in order to try and curb transmission and give some breathing room back to our hospitals is to reinstate the mask mandate," he said.

Edwards highlighted that while the state was reporting around two deaths a day a month ago, there have been 103 in just the past two days.

"The capacity at our hospitals is just absolutely strained," Edwards said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
A Starry Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lead by a Young Core the Alices Prepare for Year Two in the SIAC

Image

Washington Looks to Continue to Build off of 2020's Foundation

Image

Vincennes Cub League 10 Team Prepares for Cal Ripken World Series

Image

Sullivan Ready to Defend Their Sectional Title

Image

Chloe Carroll's legacy - her everlasting impact on the community

Image

The pandemic has hurt this Terre Haute organization financially; now they need your help

Image

Plan in the works for a commons area in downtown Washington

Image

Rose-Hulman reports record-sized freshman class

Image

As kids get ready to head back to school, police have these tips to help keep them safe as they get on the bus

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1427901

Reported Deaths: 25891
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56646610576
DuPage944451321
Will788141043
Lake697151028
Kane60429817
Winnebago35016525
Madison32987537
St. Clair30636527
McHenry29857299
Peoria23847347
Champaign21891159
Sangamon20031247
McLean19062194
Tazewell17629309
Rock Island15483329
Kankakee14812224
Kendall13597100
LaSalle13037254
Macon11295214
Vermilion10383154
DeKalb10333123
Adams9923129
Williamson8452138
Whiteside7273174
Boone698580
Ogle633384
Grundy610579
Clinton598393
Coles5948101
Knox5772157
Jackson561365
Henry518370
Macoupin506190
Franklin501979
Livingston497794
Woodford495383
Stephenson491586
Marion4910119
Effingham485574
Jefferson4747123
Monroe455794
Randolph439387
Lee424954
Morgan419093
Logan414866
Fulton413859
Christian402975
Montgomery389174
Bureau387787
Perry334062
Iroquois333468
Fayette328656
McDonough312851
Jersey284352
Saline276857
Douglas266736
Union256842
Lawrence247027
Shelby238938
Crawford224226
Bond214524
Cass213027
Carroll206437
Pike206153
Hancock199432
Ford196550
Wayne195253
Clark193634
Warren187550
White186726
Richland185940
Jo Daviess184424
Edgar182042
Washington171825
Moultrie169328
Mason166647
De Witt162729
Clay159543
Johnson159416
Greene158034
Piatt158014
Mercer153034
Wabash152412
Massac147441
Cumberland132220
Menard130312
Jasper117118
Marshall112519
Hamilton93216
Schuyler8287
Brown8176
Pulaski7528
Stark67226
Edwards65412
Calhoun5482
Scott5351
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander49911
Putnam4953
Hardin40712
Pope3504
Unassigned582432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 775686

Reported Deaths: 14025
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1066871814
Lake572681031
Allen43500701
Hamilton37653427
St. Joseph37508568
Elkhart29882471
Tippecanoe23732232
Vanderburgh23634405
Porter19690327
Johnson19020394
Hendricks18271323
Clark13730199
Madison13719348
Vigo12949256
Monroe12691180
LaPorte12645225
Delaware11218198
Howard10832237
Kosciusko9851124
Hancock8855150
Bartholomew8343157
Warrick8216157
Floyd8128183
Grant7457181
Boone7289105
Wayne7273201
Morgan6988143
Marshall6376117
Dubois6327118
Cass6130112
Noble607391
Dearborn605878
Henry6001111
Jackson520977
Shelby514898
Lawrence5020128
Gibson471697
Montgomery464792
Clinton462755
DeKalb461485
Harrison459277
Huntington429082
Whitley421045
Steuben414561
Miami411573
Jasper403957
Knox397291
Putnam388762
Wabash373884
Adams358956
Ripley354571
Jefferson351487
White341854
Daviess3110100
Wells305981
Greene298485
Decatur294393
Posey288235
Fayette287764
Scott285458
LaGrange278873
Clay277649
Washington257638
Randolph248583
Jennings243349
Spencer240531
Fountain239050
Starke231559
Owen226759
Sullivan224143
Fulton210446
Jay204132
Carroll200623
Orange194456
Perry193139
Vermillion183444
Rush179127
Tipton174348
Franklin173935
Parke157816
Pike144034
Blackford138732
Pulaski124748
Newton124137
Benton111615
Brown106743
Crawford106716
Martin92715
Warren88715
Switzerland8568
Union73910
Ohio58711
Unassigned0429