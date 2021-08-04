Clear

Renters are rejoicing now that eviction ban has been extended. What you need to know

Renters are rejoicing now that eviction ban has been extended. What you need to know

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Anna Bahney, CNN Business

This weekend, after the almost year-long ban on evictions expired, Ronald Leonard was terrified of being thrown out of his Daytona Beach, Florida, rental home. But then, on Tuesday evening, he heard the eviction moratorium had been extended again.

"I'm the happiest guy in the world," said Leonard.

Like millions of other renters at risk of losing their homes without the protective federal eviction ban in place, Leonard said he was a wreck on Monday and Tuesday, waiting in fear of a sheriff coming to his door after the moratorium expired on July 31.

"If I end up on the street, I'll never survive," Leonard, 68, said at the time.

With an eviction complaint filed against him in April, the moratorium -- put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last September -- was all that was keeping him in his home.

Leonard has an application pending to get some of the $46 billion in federal rent relief that has been set aside. He had hoped the aid would come in time for him to pay his back rent of nearly $6,000. But the money did not arrive before the first eviction ban ended.

"I chewed my fingernails down until they were bleeding," Leonard said of the days he was not protected. "I was nervous waiting for that sheriff's knock."

The Biden administration's extension of the eviction moratorium in areas with high rates of coronavirus transmission, including where Leonard lives in Florida, will change his life entirely, he said.

The extension will give him time to get rent relief money to his landlord and secure an income-based retirement home where he can afford to live on his fixed income.

"I'm going to focus on the blessing that I have a roof over my head a little bit longer," he said. "There are millions of us. My heart isn't bleeding anymore for the single moms and the people with little kids who have to pawn everything to keep them from getting evicted. They are protected, too."

Who is now protected?

Unlike the previous ban, the new protection will be more limited, targeting areas hardest hit by the coronavirus. It will protect those in areas of the country with "high" or "substantial" transmission of Covid-19 based on the CDC's tracking of the virus and will last until October 3.

As of August 1, more than 80% of US counties were classified as having "substantial" or "high" levels of community transmission. The Biden administration said those areas include 90% of renters.

Areas with lower transmission rates, including parts of Minnesota, Michigan, Maine and Vermont, are not covered. But the protection is county-based. Renters can look up their county at the CDC web site to see if they are covered by this new ban.

According to the order, if a county that is not covered on August 3 becomes an area with "substantial" or "high" levels of community transmission before the order expires, that area becomes covered on the day the county begins experiencing those higher levels of transmission.

On the other hand, counties currently covered will exit eviction protection by the order once the county no longer has "substantial" or "high" levels of transmission for 14 consecutive days.

To be protected by the ban, an eligible renter needs to provide a written declaration to their landlord. Any renter who previously submitted a declaration will remain covered, according to the new order. But any eviction that was completed while the former protection lapsed -- on August 1, 2 or 3 -- is not covered, as the order does not operate retroactively.

The clock has been reset

Housing advocates applauded the CDC's renewed moratorium and expressed hope that state and local governments could accelerate the distribution of rental relief before October.

"This is a tremendous relief for millions of people who were on the cusp of losing their homes and, with them, their ability to stay safe during the pandemic," said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

With a small fraction of the $46 billion in emergency rent relief already distributed, and many programs now up and running, there is a race to get this money to those who need it by October in order to keep tenants housed and to make landlords whole.

"Now, the work of state and local governments to distribute emergency rental assistance to tenants in need becomes all the more critical. The President has given them the time that they and millions of renters needed -- they must use it effectively and expedite assistance," Yentel said. "The country is watching, and tenants and landlords are waiting."

Landlords are frustrated

Meanwhile, landlord groups are frustrated. They expressed shock at the about-face after the administration said it likely did not have authority to extend the moratorium.

"Is it possible for the federal government to create any more uncertainty for renters and rental home property owners in this country?," asked David Howard, executive director of the National Rental Home Council, an industry group of property owners.

"Shame on me for assuming the moratorium would not be extended after the president announced he has no legal authority to do so, nor was Congress able to pass legislation to do so. Meanwhile, rental home property owners have lost billions of dollars they will never recover," he said.

Legal challenges to the new order are expected. In multiple lawsuits across the country, the New Civil Liberties Alliance, an organization aiming to protect constitutional freedoms, is arguing that the eviction moratorium exceeds the constitutional and statutory limits of the CDC's authority.

Last month, the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit rejected a request to put an end to the eviction moratorium issued by CDC. NCLA said it is now considering whether to appeal this ruling to the US Supreme Court or return to district court for trial.

"This is not how government should work, much less how 'laws' are written," said Caleb Kruckenberg, litigation counsel at the NCLA. "If the CDC pushes forward, the courts must swiftly shut down the agency's lawless actions."

For the lawyers working on behalf of panicking tenants, the news of the extension is welcome. But, they say, the new order will likely prove confusing for judges, lawyers, tenants and landlords already beset by changing regulations, advancing court cases and varying levels of protection across the country.

The key will be making sure there is clarity about where the order applies, said Caitlin Cedfeldt, staff attorney at Legal Aid of Nebraska, and that tenants and defense lawyers know about it.

"But any sort of limitation on evictions is a good thing now," Cedfeldt said. "It will buy my clients time they need to get their rental assistance processed."

If you are looking for emergency rental assistance, there is a searchable list of available programs at the US Treasury and also lists managed by the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the National Housing Conference.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
A Starry Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chloe Carroll's legacy - her everlasting impact on the community

Image

The pandemic has hurt this Terre Haute organization financially; now they need your help

Image

Plan in the works for a commons area in downtown Washington

Image

Rose-Hulman reports record-sized freshman class

Image

As kids get ready to head back to school, police have these tips to help keep them safe as they get on the bus

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Ivy Tech offering scholarships to students - here's how you can apply

Image

Memorial held for local teen

Image

Sullivan County group accepting donations for new pool construction

Image

Vigo County deputy picks up state-wide honors

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1427901

Reported Deaths: 25891
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56646610576
DuPage944451321
Will788141043
Lake697151028
Kane60429817
Winnebago35016525
Madison32987537
St. Clair30636527
McHenry29857299
Peoria23847347
Champaign21891159
Sangamon20031247
McLean19062194
Tazewell17629309
Rock Island15483329
Kankakee14812224
Kendall13597100
LaSalle13037254
Macon11295214
Vermilion10383154
DeKalb10333123
Adams9923129
Williamson8452138
Whiteside7273174
Boone698580
Ogle633384
Grundy610579
Clinton598393
Coles5948101
Knox5772157
Jackson561365
Henry518370
Macoupin506190
Franklin501979
Livingston497794
Woodford495383
Stephenson491586
Marion4910119
Effingham485574
Jefferson4747123
Monroe455794
Randolph439387
Lee424954
Morgan419093
Logan414866
Fulton413859
Christian402975
Montgomery389174
Bureau387787
Perry334062
Iroquois333468
Fayette328656
McDonough312851
Jersey284352
Saline276857
Douglas266736
Union256842
Lawrence247027
Shelby238938
Crawford224226
Bond214524
Cass213027
Carroll206437
Pike206153
Hancock199432
Ford196550
Wayne195253
Clark193634
Warren187550
White186726
Richland185940
Jo Daviess184424
Edgar182042
Washington171825
Moultrie169328
Mason166647
De Witt162729
Clay159543
Johnson159416
Greene158034
Piatt158014
Mercer153034
Wabash152412
Massac147441
Cumberland132220
Menard130312
Jasper117118
Marshall112519
Hamilton93216
Schuyler8287
Brown8176
Pulaski7528
Stark67226
Edwards65412
Calhoun5482
Scott5351
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander49911
Putnam4953
Hardin40712
Pope3504
Unassigned582432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 775686

Reported Deaths: 14025
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1066871814
Lake572681031
Allen43500701
Hamilton37653427
St. Joseph37508568
Elkhart29882471
Tippecanoe23732232
Vanderburgh23634405
Porter19690327
Johnson19020394
Hendricks18271323
Clark13730199
Madison13719348
Vigo12949256
Monroe12691180
LaPorte12645225
Delaware11218198
Howard10832237
Kosciusko9851124
Hancock8855150
Bartholomew8343157
Warrick8216157
Floyd8128183
Grant7457181
Boone7289105
Wayne7273201
Morgan6988143
Marshall6376117
Dubois6327118
Cass6130112
Noble607391
Dearborn605878
Henry6001111
Jackson520977
Shelby514898
Lawrence5020128
Gibson471697
Montgomery464792
Clinton462755
DeKalb461485
Harrison459277
Huntington429082
Whitley421045
Steuben414561
Miami411573
Jasper403957
Knox397291
Putnam388762
Wabash373884
Adams358956
Ripley354571
Jefferson351487
White341854
Daviess3110100
Wells305981
Greene298485
Decatur294393
Posey288235
Fayette287764
Scott285458
LaGrange278873
Clay277649
Washington257638
Randolph248583
Jennings243349
Spencer240531
Fountain239050
Starke231559
Owen226759
Sullivan224143
Fulton210446
Jay204132
Carroll200623
Orange194456
Perry193139
Vermillion183444
Rush179127
Tipton174348
Franklin173935
Parke157816
Pike144034
Blackford138732
Pulaski124748
Newton124137
Benton111615
Brown106743
Crawford106716
Martin92715
Warren88715
Switzerland8568
Union73910
Ohio58711
Unassigned0429