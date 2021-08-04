Clear

Students and parents welcome school -- with or without masks -- in Georgia

Students and parents welcome school -- with or without masks -- in Georgia

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Nick Valencia, Devon M. Sayers and Rachel Clarke, CNN

Schools are back in Barrow County, Georgia, with bulging bookbags, new shoes -- and masks optional.

In a rain-spattered car pool lane, both parents and students seemed more excited and anxious about the usual first day things -- different teachers, new kids and curricula -- than about the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not too nervous about the coronavirus -- I know it's been handled well and I think everything's going to go well," said ninth-grader Joseph Wren.

His mom Sylinda Wren added she wasn't worried either. "I'll send him a mask if he needs to wear it -- it's his decision."

The Barrow Arts and Science Academy in Winder, in common with the rest of the county's schools, is recommending but not mandating mask wearing. They have other precautions in place to guard against the spread of Covid-19, such as distancing, asking the sick to stay home, and contact tracing of people exposed to an infected teacher or student,.

A vaccination clinic was held for school staff but there wasn't enough interest in the county to have one for eligible students, officials said.

Cases have been rising in Barrow County, reaching an average of almost 29 new cases a day on Tuesday, according to the Georgia department of public health.

The area has high community transmission on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker, which means the CDC recommends everyone wears masks indoors.

But in hallways, classrooms and the cafeteria, high schoolers and the staff often chose to go maskless.

"In our school system we are really honoring the parents' and the students' personal decisions, while also really encouraging them to make a wise decision to keep themselves and others safe," said Barrow Arts and Science Academy principal Dale Simpson.

Kennedy Momen said she was surprised by what she saw on her first day of ninth grade.

"I didn't know that many people would not be wearing masks," she said, adding that she still felt safe and would continue to wear her mask.

"Give kids a choice if they want to wear a mask or not," she told CNN. "If you've had your vaccine, you should have a choice."

Watching students climb off buses and move to their classes, it was striking how many Black students masked up compared to their White peers.

Ysheena Lyles, an eighth grade language arts teacher who is African American, said students were reflecting what they knew.

"African American kids are aware of what the pandemic has done to that demographic and their families," she said. And the fact that students still wanted to attend in person rather than using virtual learning showed something else, she added.

"At the same time they are also aware of the value in education and coming into a school to be able to propel my environment, my culture to a different level."

Lyles said she supported the policies of her district and her school to keep everyone safe. She said would have a mask on or off depending on the situation and available space.

"When I'm around my students, I'll have my mask on," she said.

Many of the parents and high schoolers who talked to CNN on Tuesday said they believed that politics likely played a role in the masking decisions in this conservative county that voted more than 70% for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

But in contrast to heated school board meetings in Virginia and a threat to withhold funding from schools mandating masks in Florida, the atmosphere at the Barrow County school was calm, inclusive and courteous.

Parents, students and staff said they respected each others' decisions to mask or not, even if CDC guidance calls for all of them to mask indoors to stop the spread of the virus.

Principal Simpson said cases and the spread of the pandemic would continue to be monitored.

"If a mandate becomes necessary in the future or additional precautions -- we just have to be responsive to the situation," he said.

A key sentiment was that school was important -- and being on campus was important.

That view was echoed by parent Miriam Robinson, who was dropping off her 14-year-old son Micah.

She said she was excited that students did not have to wear masks as she believed it made it easier for them to interact and learn, and as she felt the risks were lower in her more rural area.

But above all, she wanted her children in school.

"If given the option, I would choose face to face, with masks, all day, for the rest of life, than being online," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
A Starry Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

As kids get ready to head back to school, police have these tips to help keep them safe as they get on the bus

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Ivy Tech offering scholarships to students - here's how you can apply

Image

Memorial held for local teen

Image

Sullivan County group accepting donations for new pool construction

Image

Vigo County deputy picks up state-wide honors

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Farmers Market Week: 'A Little Irish Luck' in the Wabash Valley

Image

The nation is making an economic rebound

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1427901

Reported Deaths: 25891
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56646610576
DuPage944451321
Will788141043
Lake697151028
Kane60429817
Winnebago35016525
Madison32987537
St. Clair30636527
McHenry29857299
Peoria23847347
Champaign21891159
Sangamon20031247
McLean19062194
Tazewell17629309
Rock Island15483329
Kankakee14812224
Kendall13597100
LaSalle13037254
Macon11295214
Vermilion10383154
DeKalb10333123
Adams9923129
Williamson8452138
Whiteside7273174
Boone698580
Ogle633384
Grundy610579
Clinton598393
Coles5948101
Knox5772157
Jackson561365
Henry518370
Macoupin506190
Franklin501979
Livingston497794
Woodford495383
Stephenson491586
Marion4910119
Effingham485574
Jefferson4747123
Monroe455794
Randolph439387
Lee424954
Morgan419093
Logan414866
Fulton413859
Christian402975
Montgomery389174
Bureau387787
Perry334062
Iroquois333468
Fayette328656
McDonough312851
Jersey284352
Saline276857
Douglas266736
Union256842
Lawrence247027
Shelby238938
Crawford224226
Bond214524
Cass213027
Carroll206437
Pike206153
Hancock199432
Ford196550
Wayne195253
Clark193634
Warren187550
White186726
Richland185940
Jo Daviess184424
Edgar182042
Washington171825
Moultrie169328
Mason166647
De Witt162729
Clay159543
Johnson159416
Greene158034
Piatt158014
Mercer153034
Wabash152412
Massac147441
Cumberland132220
Menard130312
Jasper117118
Marshall112519
Hamilton93216
Schuyler8287
Brown8176
Pulaski7528
Stark67226
Edwards65412
Calhoun5482
Scott5351
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander49911
Putnam4953
Hardin40712
Pope3504
Unassigned582432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 775686

Reported Deaths: 14025
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1066871814
Lake572681031
Allen43500701
Hamilton37653427
St. Joseph37508568
Elkhart29882471
Tippecanoe23732232
Vanderburgh23634405
Porter19690327
Johnson19020394
Hendricks18271323
Clark13730199
Madison13719348
Vigo12949256
Monroe12691180
LaPorte12645225
Delaware11218198
Howard10832237
Kosciusko9851124
Hancock8855150
Bartholomew8343157
Warrick8216157
Floyd8128183
Grant7457181
Boone7289105
Wayne7273201
Morgan6988143
Marshall6376117
Dubois6327118
Cass6130112
Noble607391
Dearborn605878
Henry6001111
Jackson520977
Shelby514898
Lawrence5020128
Gibson471697
Montgomery464792
Clinton462755
DeKalb461485
Harrison459277
Huntington429082
Whitley421045
Steuben414561
Miami411573
Jasper403957
Knox397291
Putnam388762
Wabash373884
Adams358956
Ripley354571
Jefferson351487
White341854
Daviess3110100
Wells305981
Greene298485
Decatur294393
Posey288235
Fayette287764
Scott285458
LaGrange278873
Clay277649
Washington257638
Randolph248583
Jennings243349
Spencer240531
Fountain239050
Starke231559
Owen226759
Sullivan224143
Fulton210446
Jay204132
Carroll200623
Orange194456
Perry193139
Vermillion183444
Rush179127
Tipton174348
Franklin173935
Parke157816
Pike144034
Blackford138732
Pulaski124748
Newton124137
Benton111615
Brown106743
Crawford106716
Martin92715
Warren88715
Switzerland8568
Union73910
Ohio58711
Unassigned0429