Clear

If you're not vaccinated, protect other people

If you're not vaccinated, protect other people

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Jill Filipovic

Months into an aggressive Covid-19 vaccination campaign that had begun to stall as a large segment of Americans refused to get inoculated, there is some evidence that progressive politicians are finally starting to respond to the demands of their fed-up and Covid-vaccinated constituents.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio correctly said masking is a secondary concern when "the whole ball game is vaccination." And he is acting on it, announcing Tuesday that the city will require proof of vaccination in the form of a health pass for entrance into gyms, restaurants, and indoor entertainment venues. The city will begin enforcing the program -- the first of its kind in a US city -- on September 13, he said.

It's a necessary and overdue step. But why aren't more cities and states taking it? And more importantly: Why isn't President Joe Biden?

Nearly a year and a half into the Covid-19 pandemic, and as a new and highly contagious variant rages, you'd think that our politicians would be getting better at navigating it.

And a few are -- certainly the competence of the Biden administration's vaccine rollout stands in sharp contrast to the chaos of Donald Trump and his Covid toadies with their science denying, disinfectant-injecting suggestions, and staff outbreaks. But even somewhat sensible leaders are still refusing to fully follow the science and implement commonsense rules to protect public health.

Even now, too many of them are putting politics -- and what they seem to assess to be their own political futures -- ahead of making the difficult but necessary calls to keep us all safe.

The latest example is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who on Monday said that he is asking private restaurants and bars to require proof of vaccination for entry. He's right -- they should. But why place the burden of creating sensible public health mandates on private businesses? Cuomo is, after all, the governor. If he believes, as he says, that it is in the "best interests" of these businesses -- and ostensibly the public -- to have inessential indoor events reserved for the vaccinated, why not make that the policy of New York state?

The answer may be that Cuomo, who is also facing ongoing allegations of sexual harassment and a scathing new report finding those allegations credible, fears a political backlash.

Conservatives set up early opposition to requiring "vaccine passports"-- proof of vaccination before one could attend a concert, dine indoors, go to a bar, fly on an airplane, take a cruise or enter a stadium. And many liberal public officials simply bowed to that opposition.

As the Delta variant ripped through the country, they spent the past few weeks dithering even about mask mandates, debating whether and how widely to impose them instead of homing in on vaccine mandates, which correctly expand the liberties of those who take positive steps to protect themselves and others, and impose limitations only on those who refuse to.

The fact is, despite weeks of media fearmongering about the vaccinated continuing to be at risk, fewer than 1% of fully vaccinated people have experienced a breakthrough Covid case. The overwhelming majority of deaths and hospitalizations have been of the unvaccinated.

There is an obvious and simple solution here, and it's partly what Cuomo wants restaurants to do on their own: Require proof of vaccination for anything that is inside and nonessential, as well as for all public sector jobs and those that pose a high risk to a vulnerable population -- health and care workers, for example. For essential activities -- grocery shopping, taking public transportation, going to the doctor -- universal masking should be required, as the current honor system of "mask if you're not vaxxed" is obviously ineffective.

This model (you could steer away from the politicized "vaccine passport" and call it a health card instead) allows for a fair balance of protecting public health and protecting individual freedom.

It's more or less what the French have just done: Last week, France's parliament passed a law that requires a "health pass" showing proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to enter restaurants and bars and for travel on long-distance trains and planes.

It has been controversial (though it spurred a wave of new vaccinations), but it's also the only sensible path forward in a country like the US, where the vaccine is now widely available, but significant chunks of the population say they will simply not get vaccinated -- and where those unvaccinated people are driving illness and death across the nation.

It is absolutely a person's right to refuse vaccination, and our regulations have to preserve bodily autonomy. But it is not a person's fundamental right to go to the club or eat inside at the restaurant of their choice, if their doing so poses a health risk to those around them.

Which is why it's so maddening to see politicians shirking their duties here. Cuomo is hardly alone in that -- not a single state, including any of those with strong Democratic majorities, has instituted a vaccine requirement for all inessential activities.

Biden holds some responsibility here, too. Last week, he announced that federal employees must attest to being vaccinated against Covid-19 or face strict protocols -- though officials were quick to point out that it was not a "mandate."

The administration apparently sees vaccine mandates as such a hot-button issue that they are reportedly refusing to lift the ban on travelers from the EU because doing so sensibly would require asking European travelers for proof of vaccination -- a line Biden apparently doesn't want to cross, likely for fear of a right-wing backlash.

In the meantime, the Republican Party is swinging hard the other way, making it increasingly impossible to institute rational public health measures in red states. Nine states now outlaw vaccine mandates from businesses and employers (so much for the Republican creed of keeping big government out of private business and letting private business owners run their businesses as they see fit).

The two states leading in Covid infection numbers are Texas and Florida; combined, those two states account for one-third of last week's Covid cases, according to White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients. Both are led by Republican governors who have signed laws banning both vaccine and mask mandates.

And while politicians in red states are tying their own citizen's hands on the most effective method to prevent Covid, politicians in blue ones are obsessing over mask rules, instead of embracing the most effective method to prevent Covid.

Why are most blue-city and blue-state leaders taking such modest half measures? The mayors of Washington, DC and San Francisco have reinstated mask mandates, for example, but have not required vaccination for indoor dining.

Unfortunately, mask mandates are not particularly useful for indoor dining, given that the whole of the restaurant removes their masks to eat. The nation has a more effective solution available to it, and it's absurd we aren't taking full advantage of it.

The truth is that vaccine requirements are divisive in the most literal sense: There's a roughly half-half split between Americans who support them and those who don't. There's an opportunity here for Democrats and those who care about public health to make the case that these mandates would allow many more of us to return to normal life and would save a great many lives in the process.

And there's an opportunity for Democratic leaders in blue states to lead the way.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Farmers Market Week: 'A Little Irish Luck' in the Wabash Valley

Image

The nation is making an economic rebound

Image

North Vermillion Ready for a Bounce Back Season

Image

Riverton Parke Looks for Their First Winning Season Since 2006

Image

Parke Heritage Ready to Take the Next Step This Season

Image

Woman's Club works to help get Vigo County kids in need of new shoes

Image

Help wanted: Knox County has several dispatch job openings - here' how you can apply

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1427901

Reported Deaths: 25891
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56646610576
DuPage944451321
Will788141043
Lake697151028
Kane60429817
Winnebago35016525
Madison32987537
St. Clair30636527
McHenry29857299
Peoria23847347
Champaign21891159
Sangamon20031247
McLean19062194
Tazewell17629309
Rock Island15483329
Kankakee14812224
Kendall13597100
LaSalle13037254
Macon11295214
Vermilion10383154
DeKalb10333123
Adams9923129
Williamson8452138
Whiteside7273174
Boone698580
Ogle633384
Grundy610579
Clinton598393
Coles5948101
Knox5772157
Jackson561365
Henry518370
Macoupin506190
Franklin501979
Livingston497794
Woodford495383
Stephenson491586
Marion4910119
Effingham485574
Jefferson4747123
Monroe455794
Randolph439387
Lee424954
Morgan419093
Logan414866
Fulton413859
Christian402975
Montgomery389174
Bureau387787
Perry334062
Iroquois333468
Fayette328656
McDonough312851
Jersey284352
Saline276857
Douglas266736
Union256842
Lawrence247027
Shelby238938
Crawford224226
Bond214524
Cass213027
Carroll206437
Pike206153
Hancock199432
Ford196550
Wayne195253
Clark193634
Warren187550
White186726
Richland185940
Jo Daviess184424
Edgar182042
Washington171825
Moultrie169328
Mason166647
De Witt162729
Clay159543
Johnson159416
Greene158034
Piatt158014
Mercer153034
Wabash152412
Massac147441
Cumberland132220
Menard130312
Jasper117118
Marshall112519
Hamilton93216
Schuyler8287
Brown8176
Pulaski7528
Stark67226
Edwards65412
Calhoun5482
Scott5351
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander49911
Putnam4953
Hardin40712
Pope3504
Unassigned582432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 775686

Reported Deaths: 14025
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1066871814
Lake572681031
Allen43500701
Hamilton37653427
St. Joseph37508568
Elkhart29882471
Tippecanoe23732232
Vanderburgh23634405
Porter19690327
Johnson19020394
Hendricks18271323
Clark13730199
Madison13719348
Vigo12949256
Monroe12691180
LaPorte12645225
Delaware11218198
Howard10832237
Kosciusko9851124
Hancock8855150
Bartholomew8343157
Warrick8216157
Floyd8128183
Grant7457181
Boone7289105
Wayne7273201
Morgan6988143
Marshall6376117
Dubois6327118
Cass6130112
Noble607391
Dearborn605878
Henry6001111
Jackson520977
Shelby514898
Lawrence5020128
Gibson471697
Montgomery464792
Clinton462755
DeKalb461485
Harrison459277
Huntington429082
Whitley421045
Steuben414561
Miami411573
Jasper403957
Knox397291
Putnam388762
Wabash373884
Adams358956
Ripley354571
Jefferson351487
White341854
Daviess3110100
Wells305981
Greene298485
Decatur294393
Posey288235
Fayette287764
Scott285458
LaGrange278873
Clay277649
Washington257638
Randolph248583
Jennings243349
Spencer240531
Fountain239050
Starke231559
Owen226759
Sullivan224143
Fulton210446
Jay204132
Carroll200623
Orange194456
Perry193139
Vermillion183444
Rush179127
Tipton174348
Franklin173935
Parke157816
Pike144034
Blackford138732
Pulaski124748
Newton124137
Benton111615
Brown106743
Crawford106716
Martin92715
Warren88715
Switzerland8568
Union73910
Ohio58711
Unassigned0429