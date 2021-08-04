Clear

The small business masking dilemma: 'You feel like you're the police'

The small business masking dilemma: 'You feel like you're the police'

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Jeanne Sahadi, CNN Business

Masks on. Masks off. Masks on ... again.

New federal guidance last week urged everyone -- regardless of vaccination status -- to mask up in areas with substantial or high Covid transmission whenever they're in an indoor public setting.

In the absence of legal rules issued by local authorities -- like the kind New York City just issued this week -- Main Street businesses have to once more rethink their Covid safety protocols.

Small businesses don't have to follow federal guidance. But it is a benchmark indicator of just how out of control the pandemic still is thanks to the Delta variant and a lower-than-desired vaccination rate.

CNN Business asked five small business owners in states with big Covid surges what changes they plan to make in the wake of the latest federal guidance.

'You feel like you're the police'

Andy Rodriguez, cofounder and CEO of The Salty Donut with five locations in Florida and Texas, will make a call in the next week about whether and how to ask customers to mask up again.

"We're deciding what to do," Rodriguez said, noting that he's waiting either for local authorities to issue their own guidance, or in the absence of that, at least see what other big businesses in the area will do so it won't feel like The Salty Donut is the first out of the gate to make a big change.

"People got used to walking in without a mask. So you run the risk of making them do something they don't want to do. You feel like you're the police," Rodriguez said.

He said there wasn't too much pushback from customers about wearing masks earlier in the pandemic, but there was some. And now he's wary there may be more since people no longer are used to being asked to wear them.

As for his roughly 150 employees, they have been masked throughout the pandemic, even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May issued guidance that anyone who is vaccinated didn't have to worry about masking in many circumstances.

He hasn't required nor has he asked his staff whether they are vaccinated, but he gets the sense most are. And he has communicated to employees where they can get a free vaccine and that the company would make accommodations for them to do so, whether it's paying for their Uber to get to the vaccine site or allowing them to take time off if they don't feel well.

'They know it's serious'

Claudia Banks is co-owner of a face-painting and entertainment supplies and events company called Silly Farm in South Florida.

After the earlier federal guidance said that the vaccinated could go mask-free, Banks decided to lift her requirement that employees and customers wear masks.

She said a majority of her now-11-person staff is already vaccinated. And those who aren't continued to mask in May, because they saw what Covid did to a colleague who went on a ventilator early in the pandemic and still has lingering effects. "People here saw what [their colleague] went through and they know it's serious," she said.

But last week, after seeing Florida's case numbers "go through the roof" and after the CDC revised its guidance, she sent a memo to employees saying they all had to wear masks in common areas in the company's 10,000-square-foot facility, but could take it off in their own office if they had one. Customers are also again being asked to wear masks now.

Banks worries though that most businesses in her area aren't taking the latest surge seriously, noting that in a recent visit to Delray Beach, the place was packed and no one was wearing masks, not even waiters in the restaurants.

"We live in Florida where nobody cares," Banks said.

And she worries that will hurt her business if people and companies start canceling events again if the virus isn't brought under control soon.

'We're not asking [customers] to do anything'

Like many businesses, Made in KC, which sells gifts, coffees, spirits and wines made in Kansas City, Missouri, has operated under a few different safety protocols throughout the pandemic.

Co-owner Tyler Enders said before May, his 115 employees all wore masks and worked behind plexiglass barriers while customers were asked to mask and social distance in the company's dozen stores in Missouri and Kansas.

But once the CDC issued its no-mask guidance for the vaccinated in mid-May, Enders told staff he would ask them to continue masking for five weeks, after which only unvaccinated employees would have to continue doing so. His reasoning for the delay: "We didn't want you to feel we're outing you if you're unvaccinated, and we let employees take time off to get the vaccine."

But after last week's announcement, Enders said, all customer-facing employees are wearing masks but non-customer-facing employees don't have to if they're vaccinated.

As for customers, "we're not asking them to do anything. We hope that the unvaccinated will wear a mask and that everyone will do so. But we're not asking employees to enforce it," Enders said.

'Staff have been very, very cooperative'

Running an early child care and children's education center with a skating rink meant revising safety procedures multiple times during the pandemic, sometimes more than once in a two-week period.

Until June, Lesia Daniel-Hollingshead, co-owner of Funtime Clinton in Clinton, Mississippi, required her approximately 100 employees to wear masks, as well as the parents of the nearly 400 children now enrolled at her company Monday through Friday, although the children themselves were not required to do so.

After June 1, masks were made optional for all staff, except those escorting kids to and from their classrooms and transportation. But Daniel-Hollingshead continued to ask parents to wear them when they dropped off or picked up their children and they still were not allowed inside Funtime's facilities.

But by July 15, she saw daily Covid cases rising in Mississippi. So she told staff masks would be required for anyone who couldn't show proof of vaccination. Then just five days later, she changed the policy again, requiring all employees regardless of vaccination status to mask up. That preceded the CDC's July 27 announcement, which she said served to confirm her instincts.

Throughout all of it, she hasn't gotten pushback from employees, a couple of whom had gotten Covid and in one case had to be hospitalized, Daniel-Hollingshead said. "Our staff have been very, very cooperative."

'I take their word for it'

Cali Benford, owner of Bellissimo Salon in Greensboro, Georgia, stopped requiring that customers wear masks about a month and a half ago, if they said they were vaccinated.

"I take their word for it," Benford said.

As for staff, it's just her, another stylist and an assistant working in a 2,800-square-foot space. So there's room to spread out. Plus, they're vaccinated. But they will put a mask on if it makes a customer feel more comfortable, she said.

While Benford doesn't have plans yet to make any changes to her current policy, she said she will ask everyone to mask up again if she sees any further surge in cases. As for whether she anticipates there could be pushback from some customers, she said, "They would probably have words."

But that wouldn't deter her from making it a requirement for customers again, especially since she has three very young children at home. "I'm not scared of the virus, but I am going to be cautious. So I will strongly suggest they wear them if they're not vaccinated" Benford said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Farmers Market Week: 'A Little Irish Luck' in the Wabash Valley

Image

The nation is making an economic rebound

Image

North Vermillion Ready for a Bounce Back Season

Image

Riverton Parke Looks for Their First Winning Season Since 2006

Image

Parke Heritage Ready to Take the Next Step This Season

Image

Woman's Club works to help get Vigo County kids in need of new shoes

Image

Help wanted: Knox County has several dispatch job openings - here' how you can apply

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1427901

Reported Deaths: 25891
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56646610576
DuPage944451321
Will788141043
Lake697151028
Kane60429817
Winnebago35016525
Madison32987537
St. Clair30636527
McHenry29857299
Peoria23847347
Champaign21891159
Sangamon20031247
McLean19062194
Tazewell17629309
Rock Island15483329
Kankakee14812224
Kendall13597100
LaSalle13037254
Macon11295214
Vermilion10383154
DeKalb10333123
Adams9923129
Williamson8452138
Whiteside7273174
Boone698580
Ogle633384
Grundy610579
Clinton598393
Coles5948101
Knox5772157
Jackson561365
Henry518370
Macoupin506190
Franklin501979
Livingston497794
Woodford495383
Stephenson491586
Marion4910119
Effingham485574
Jefferson4747123
Monroe455794
Randolph439387
Lee424954
Morgan419093
Logan414866
Fulton413859
Christian402975
Montgomery389174
Bureau387787
Perry334062
Iroquois333468
Fayette328656
McDonough312851
Jersey284352
Saline276857
Douglas266736
Union256842
Lawrence247027
Shelby238938
Crawford224226
Bond214524
Cass213027
Carroll206437
Pike206153
Hancock199432
Ford196550
Wayne195253
Clark193634
Warren187550
White186726
Richland185940
Jo Daviess184424
Edgar182042
Washington171825
Moultrie169328
Mason166647
De Witt162729
Clay159543
Johnson159416
Greene158034
Piatt158014
Mercer153034
Wabash152412
Massac147441
Cumberland132220
Menard130312
Jasper117118
Marshall112519
Hamilton93216
Schuyler8287
Brown8176
Pulaski7528
Stark67226
Edwards65412
Calhoun5482
Scott5351
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander49911
Putnam4953
Hardin40712
Pope3504
Unassigned582432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 775686

Reported Deaths: 14025
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1066871814
Lake572681031
Allen43500701
Hamilton37653427
St. Joseph37508568
Elkhart29882471
Tippecanoe23732232
Vanderburgh23634405
Porter19690327
Johnson19020394
Hendricks18271323
Clark13730199
Madison13719348
Vigo12949256
Monroe12691180
LaPorte12645225
Delaware11218198
Howard10832237
Kosciusko9851124
Hancock8855150
Bartholomew8343157
Warrick8216157
Floyd8128183
Grant7457181
Boone7289105
Wayne7273201
Morgan6988143
Marshall6376117
Dubois6327118
Cass6130112
Noble607391
Dearborn605878
Henry6001111
Jackson520977
Shelby514898
Lawrence5020128
Gibson471697
Montgomery464792
Clinton462755
DeKalb461485
Harrison459277
Huntington429082
Whitley421045
Steuben414561
Miami411573
Jasper403957
Knox397291
Putnam388762
Wabash373884
Adams358956
Ripley354571
Jefferson351487
White341854
Daviess3110100
Wells305981
Greene298485
Decatur294393
Posey288235
Fayette287764
Scott285458
LaGrange278873
Clay277649
Washington257638
Randolph248583
Jennings243349
Spencer240531
Fountain239050
Starke231559
Owen226759
Sullivan224143
Fulton210446
Jay204132
Carroll200623
Orange194456
Perry193139
Vermillion183444
Rush179127
Tipton174348
Franklin173935
Parke157816
Pike144034
Blackford138732
Pulaski124748
Newton124137
Benton111615
Brown106743
Crawford106716
Martin92715
Warren88715
Switzerland8568
Union73910
Ohio58711
Unassigned0429