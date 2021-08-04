Clear

Florida tween takes on school board to call for mask mandate

Florida tween takes on school board to call for mask mandate

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Leyla Santiago and Sara Weisfeldt, CNN

Lila Hartley is heading into seventh grade next week. She's excited about history class and trying to figure out how to make more friends when she gets back to in-person school.

But first, the 12-year-old feels she has to stand up for her little brother and all children too young to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

"It's definitely a big deal to me," she said. "So many people are dying and getting sick, and masks just keep people safe. My brother isn't old enough to get the vaccine. So he's, like, vulnerable."

Lila said her 10-year-old brother Will was the first person she thought about when she heard that Duval County Public Schools in the northeast of Florida would not require masks for students in the upcoming school year. Covid-19 cases are soaring in her county and her state and she's worried.

"The Delta variant being even more contagious, and putting more people, younger people into the hospital ... My brother is unvaccinated and if masks aren't required and he gets sick, what will happen to him? What will happen to all of the children who can't get vaccinated?" she asked.

Perhaps Lila would have preferred to watch "Hamilton" again to memorize more of the lyrics and staging that bring together her twin loves of history and musical theater. But instead she grabbed her writing pad and pencil and wrote to the Duval County School Board and Superintendent expressing her concerns, starting with her brother.

"We are siblings so we have our rivalries, but I don't know what I would do if he died, especially if it was caused by a place that means so much to him, school," she wrote, advocating for the use of masks in classrooms.

Only one school board member responded, she told CNN.

Her little brother thinks the letter was good. He too finds the mask issue frustrating.

"I try not to dwell on it, but it's a big precaution of mine. That's why at school I wear two masks because I want to make sure I don't get sick," Will said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday banning schools from requiring masks for students. The order threatens to withhold state funding if schools do not comply. According to the governor's office, the move was meant to "protect parents' freedom to choose whether their children wear masks."

DeSantis' move came two days after the Broward County School Board unanimously voted to require masks in the upcoming school year. Broward County Public Schools, the second-largest district in Florida, has since announced it intends to comply with the governor's executive order.

Duval County Superintendent Diana Greene told reporters Tuesday she is doing everything to stop the spread of Covid-19 in schools that she legally can, given the governor's executive order. She is requiring teachers to wear masks for the next 30 days, something the governor's order does not prohibit.

"We have been given an executive order that will dictate what we can and can't do," she said. "But I am still able to strongly recommend. I'm still able to model the behavior that I hope to see in employees and students."

Greene said she is vaccinated and plans to wear a mask indoors.

But she is not going to see that example followed by all.

Quisha King has no plans to send a mask to school with her two daughters. She is a part of the local chapter of the nationwide group Moms For Liberty and believes requiring masks in school is government overreach.

"The best and most fair thing to do is to give parents the option of whether they want their children to wear a mask or not," she said. "It gives each person the opportunity to do what they feel is best for them."

Matt Hartley, Lila and Will's dad, takes issue with that approach.

"I say that, bluntly, you're wrong on the science about that," he said. "But also, I care about your kid as much as I care about my kid and I don't want any kid to risk being hospitalized, or getting long Covid symptoms, or just being part of our community spread."

Dr. Bethany Atkins, a pediatrician in Jacksonville, said that having all children wear a mask is the best protection for the entire school population.

"We know now that masks not only prevent me from passing it to you, there also is you not giving it to me," she said. "We do know that vaccinated people do have the possibility of transmitting the virus, even though they're not sick."

On Tuesday evening, about 70 parents and community members, mostly masked, filled the Duval County Public School board meeting chamber plus two overflow rooms for a scheduled board meeting. Dozens spoke directly to board members, expressing strong opinions about the schools' mask policy.

"We've all lived with masks for the past year, what's another 30 days?" asked Rebecca Cardona from Teamsters Local 512. "Let's keep everyone safe by mandating masks on school buses also."

A few minutes after Cardona spoke, retired Duval County school teacher Betty Bentley took to the podium insisting board members should leave mask decisions to parents.

"Children and parents deserve that right to decide whether they want to use a mask or not. Teachers also deserve that right," Bentley said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention both recommend universal indoor masking at schools, in part, to protect unvaccinated students and stop the spread of Covid-19.

The school board finally voted that students not wearing masks will have to opt out through their parents or guardians.

King isn't worried about her daughters contracting Covid-19, she said, because they're healthy.

If a child doesn't have comorbidities, Atkins said there is a smaller chance of an adverse outcome should they become infected. But she warns, "The chance is not zero."

Parents on both sides of the issue expressed concerns over the mental health of children during the pandemic, emphasizing their strong desire for a sense of normalcy.

King became emotional to CNN as she explained how one of her daughters was not able to fully participate in a vocal performance that required a lot of hard work and accomplishment.

"They missed out on a lot of different things that they were looking forward to doing," she said. "They're trying to make the best of it themselves. It's tough, all the way around. It's not easy."

Lila Hartley, who includes being secretary of state among her ambitions, pushes back.

"It's OK to have your own opinions. You can think what you want to think," she said. "But also, these masks have proven that they're saving people."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Farmers Market Week: 'A Little Irish Luck' in the Wabash Valley

Image

The nation is making an economic rebound

Image

North Vermillion Ready for a Bounce Back Season

Image

Riverton Parke Looks for Their First Winning Season Since 2006

Image

Parke Heritage Ready to Take the Next Step This Season

Image

Woman's Club works to help get Vigo County kids in need of new shoes

Image

Help wanted: Knox County has several dispatch job openings - here' how you can apply

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1427901

Reported Deaths: 25891
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56646610576
DuPage944451321
Will788141043
Lake697151028
Kane60429817
Winnebago35016525
Madison32987537
St. Clair30636527
McHenry29857299
Peoria23847347
Champaign21891159
Sangamon20031247
McLean19062194
Tazewell17629309
Rock Island15483329
Kankakee14812224
Kendall13597100
LaSalle13037254
Macon11295214
Vermilion10383154
DeKalb10333123
Adams9923129
Williamson8452138
Whiteside7273174
Boone698580
Ogle633384
Grundy610579
Clinton598393
Coles5948101
Knox5772157
Jackson561365
Henry518370
Macoupin506190
Franklin501979
Livingston497794
Woodford495383
Stephenson491586
Marion4910119
Effingham485574
Jefferson4747123
Monroe455794
Randolph439387
Lee424954
Morgan419093
Logan414866
Fulton413859
Christian402975
Montgomery389174
Bureau387787
Perry334062
Iroquois333468
Fayette328656
McDonough312851
Jersey284352
Saline276857
Douglas266736
Union256842
Lawrence247027
Shelby238938
Crawford224226
Bond214524
Cass213027
Carroll206437
Pike206153
Hancock199432
Ford196550
Wayne195253
Clark193634
Warren187550
White186726
Richland185940
Jo Daviess184424
Edgar182042
Washington171825
Moultrie169328
Mason166647
De Witt162729
Clay159543
Johnson159416
Greene158034
Piatt158014
Mercer153034
Wabash152412
Massac147441
Cumberland132220
Menard130312
Jasper117118
Marshall112519
Hamilton93216
Schuyler8287
Brown8176
Pulaski7528
Stark67226
Edwards65412
Calhoun5482
Scott5351
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander49911
Putnam4953
Hardin40712
Pope3504
Unassigned582432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 775686

Reported Deaths: 14025
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1066871814
Lake572681031
Allen43500701
Hamilton37653427
St. Joseph37508568
Elkhart29882471
Tippecanoe23732232
Vanderburgh23634405
Porter19690327
Johnson19020394
Hendricks18271323
Clark13730199
Madison13719348
Vigo12949256
Monroe12691180
LaPorte12645225
Delaware11218198
Howard10832237
Kosciusko9851124
Hancock8855150
Bartholomew8343157
Warrick8216157
Floyd8128183
Grant7457181
Boone7289105
Wayne7273201
Morgan6988143
Marshall6376117
Dubois6327118
Cass6130112
Noble607391
Dearborn605878
Henry6001111
Jackson520977
Shelby514898
Lawrence5020128
Gibson471697
Montgomery464792
Clinton462755
DeKalb461485
Harrison459277
Huntington429082
Whitley421045
Steuben414561
Miami411573
Jasper403957
Knox397291
Putnam388762
Wabash373884
Adams358956
Ripley354571
Jefferson351487
White341854
Daviess3110100
Wells305981
Greene298485
Decatur294393
Posey288235
Fayette287764
Scott285458
LaGrange278873
Clay277649
Washington257638
Randolph248583
Jennings243349
Spencer240531
Fountain239050
Starke231559
Owen226759
Sullivan224143
Fulton210446
Jay204132
Carroll200623
Orange194456
Perry193139
Vermillion183444
Rush179127
Tipton174348
Franklin173935
Parke157816
Pike144034
Blackford138732
Pulaski124748
Newton124137
Benton111615
Brown106743
Crawford106716
Martin92715
Warren88715
Switzerland8568
Union73910
Ohio58711
Unassigned0429