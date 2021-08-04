Clear

5 things to know for August 4: Coronavirus, Andrew Cuomo, housing, Afghanistan, India

5 things to know for August 4: Coronavirus, Andrew Cuomo, housing, Afghanistan, India

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 8:51 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 8:51 AM
Posted By: By Dominic Rech, CNN

It could be February before all eligible Americans get at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to CNN analysis of CDC data.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

New York City will require proof of vaccination to enter all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. "If you're unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things," he said. Countries in Europe have rolled out similar measures and incentives to try to get people vaccinated. New York's move comes as a surge of Covid-19 -- fueled by the Delta variant and low vaccination rates -- is sending the US backward in the pandemic, with hospitalizations reaching wintertime levels. Covid-19 cases in children and teens just jumped 84% in a week, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported. The Delta variant is also wreaking havoc in China and across Africa. China is grappling with its worst outbreak in months and introducing mass travel restrictions, while deaths in Africa surged by 80% in a month.

2. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and created a "hostile" work environment for women, a report released by the state attorney general said. Investigators said they found a "pattern" of inappropriate behavior by Cuomo, which included both "unwanted" touching and comments of a "suggestive and sexual nature." President Biden said Cuomo should resign. State legislators in both parties vehemently condemned Cuomo's conduct, with the investigation prompting renewed calls for his impeachment. Cuomo denies the allegations and has shown no willingness to resign over them. "I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said. CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's role in his brother's inner circle, which raises questions about journalistic ethics, is also detailed in the report.

3. Housing 

The CDC has issued a fresh stop to certain evictions, saying that evicting people could be detrimental to public health and interfere with efforts to slow the pandemic. The new moratorium comes after Biden and his administration called on Congress to extend the prior one, setting off fury among members of his own party. The new ban applies to parts of the country with high or substantial transmission of Covid-19 and will last until October 3. Even if this new moratorium isn't legal or sustainable, crushing humanitarian and political pressure left Biden no choice but to take a chance on it, CNN's Stephen Collinson writes. The expiration of the original eviction moratorium left millions of Americans struggling to pay rent in the pandemic in the lurch.

4. Afghanistan  

A car bomb exploded yesterday near the home of Afghanistan's acting defense minister in Kabul. The blast went off close to Bismillah Mohammadi's residence, where four assailants were also killed by Afghan security, a defense ministry spokesman said. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. Earlier Tuesday, an Afghan army commander had urged people in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, to leave their homes if the Taliban was active in their area. "We won't spare the Taliban alive at any cost," he said. Concerns keep mounting over the civilian toll of the militant group's advance on some of the country's biggest cities. In recent days, the US has ramped up airstrikes on Taliban positions to try to halt militants' advances. A US defense official detailed a deteriorating situation, telling CNN: "It's not going well."

5. India 

Hundreds protested today in the Indian capital Delhi for the fourth day straight as outrage continues to build over the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl from one of India's most oppressed castes. Protesters marched holding signs demanding accountability for the girl's death. "We want justice," they chanted, with placards that read: "Justice for India's daughter." The parents of the girl attended the protests as well. Her mother sobbed and screamed, at times calling out for her daughter to "come back." Police are investigating the crime as an incident of caste violence and have arrested four men alleged to be involved in the girl's death. Some protesters yesterday burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as anger grew over his silence on the issue and the perceived failure of the government to protect young girls.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Archaeological 'treasures' include (really) old fruit 

If you thought eating an overripe banana was bad, you might want to steer clear of this 2,400-year-old discovery.

Vaccine developer gets a Barbie doll 

How can you honor someone who innovates a Covid-19 vaccine? Well, with a Barbie doll, obviously (navy pantsuit included).

The 'Venom' sequel trailer is here 

This one isn't for the fainthearted.

Dramatic scenes from the Olympic velodrome 

Sometimes, things in life boil over. Especially when the pressure is high. Case in point: The bizarre confrontation that ensued when Denmark and Great Britain cyclists collided at Tokyo 2020.

Machu Picchu is older than previously thought

The Inca citadel wasn't built in 1450, for your information. It was actually decades earlier, according to a new study.

OLYMPICS UPDATE

If you thought the velodrome fallout wasn't feisty enough, it turns out badminton can get heated, too. South Korea plans to pursue a formal complaint after a Chinese Olympian repeatedly swore during a match.

Follow the latest Olympic updates and highlights here.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$15 trillion

That's just about what US household debt soared to in the last quarter. A surge in credit card spending and home purchases caused US household debt to increase by $313 billion, or 2.1%, in the second quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In total, American consumers held $14.96 trillion in debt at the end of June.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"What I saw on 4 August killed my heart."

It's been one year since the devastating blast that tore through Beirut, Lebanon. Samia Doughan, who lost her husband in the port explosion, recalls the horrors from one of the largest nonnuclear blasts in history.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Meet Dominator, the domino robot with a new record 

Watch this unusual robot attempt a world record by laying 100,000 dominoes in around 24 hours. Oh, and it's Mario-themed. (Click here to view.)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1427901

Reported Deaths: 25891
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56646610576
DuPage944451321
Will788141043
Lake697151028
Kane60429817
Winnebago35016525
Madison32987537
St. Clair30636527
McHenry29857299
Peoria23847347
Champaign21891159
Sangamon20031247
McLean19062194
Tazewell17629309
Rock Island15483329
Kankakee14812224
Kendall13597100
LaSalle13037254
Macon11295214
Vermilion10383154
DeKalb10333123
Adams9923129
Williamson8452138
Whiteside7273174
Boone698580
Ogle633384
Grundy610579
Clinton598393
Coles5948101
Knox5772157
Jackson561365
Henry518370
Macoupin506190
Franklin501979
Livingston497794
Woodford495383
Stephenson491586
Marion4910119
Effingham485574
Jefferson4747123
Monroe455794
Randolph439387
Lee424954
Morgan419093
Logan414866
Fulton413859
Christian402975
Montgomery389174
Bureau387787
Perry334062
Iroquois333468
Fayette328656
McDonough312851
Jersey284352
Saline276857
Douglas266736
Union256842
Lawrence247027
Shelby238938
Crawford224226
Bond214524
Cass213027
Carroll206437
Pike206153
Hancock199432
Ford196550
Wayne195253
Clark193634
Warren187550
White186726
Richland185940
Jo Daviess184424
Edgar182042
Washington171825
Moultrie169328
Mason166647
De Witt162729
Clay159543
Johnson159416
Greene158034
Piatt158014
Mercer153034
Wabash152412
Massac147441
Cumberland132220
Menard130312
Jasper117118
Marshall112519
Hamilton93216
Schuyler8287
Brown8176
Pulaski7528
Stark67226
Edwards65412
Calhoun5482
Scott5351
Henderson53414
Gallatin5244
Alexander49911
Putnam4953
Hardin40712
Pope3504
Unassigned582432
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 775686

Reported Deaths: 14025
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1066871814
Lake572681031
Allen43500701
Hamilton37653427
St. Joseph37508568
Elkhart29882471
Tippecanoe23732232
Vanderburgh23634405
Porter19690327
Johnson19020394
Hendricks18271323
Clark13730199
Madison13719348
Vigo12949256
Monroe12691180
LaPorte12645225
Delaware11218198
Howard10832237
Kosciusko9851124
Hancock8855150
Bartholomew8343157
Warrick8216157
Floyd8128183
Grant7457181
Boone7289105
Wayne7273201
Morgan6988143
Marshall6376117
Dubois6327118
Cass6130112
Noble607391
Dearborn605878
Henry6001111
Jackson520977
Shelby514898
Lawrence5020128
Gibson471697
Montgomery464792
Clinton462755
DeKalb461485
Harrison459277
Huntington429082
Whitley421045
Steuben414561
Miami411573
Jasper403957
Knox397291
Putnam388762
Wabash373884
Adams358956
Ripley354571
Jefferson351487
White341854
Daviess3110100
Wells305981
Greene298485
Decatur294393
Posey288235
Fayette287764
Scott285458
LaGrange278873
Clay277649
Washington257638
Randolph248583
Jennings243349
Spencer240531
Fountain239050
Starke231559
Owen226759
Sullivan224143
Fulton210446
Jay204132
Carroll200623
Orange194456
Perry193139
Vermillion183444
Rush179127
Tipton174348
Franklin173935
Parke157816
Pike144034
Blackford138732
Pulaski124748
Newton124137
Benton111615
Brown106743
Crawford106716
Martin92715
Warren88715
Switzerland8568
Union73910
Ohio58711
Unassigned0429