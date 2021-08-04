Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fourth day of protests after 9-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Indian capital

Fourth day of protests after 9-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Indian capital

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 5:20 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Esha Mitra, Swati Gupta, Vedika Sud and Jessie Yeung, CNN

Hundreds of people protested in the Indian capital Delhi on Wednesday for the fourth day straight, as outrage continues to build over the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl from one of India's most oppressed castes.

Protesters marched holding signs that demanded accountability for the girl's death. "We want justice," they chanted, with placards that read: "Justice for India's daughter."

The parents of the 9-year-old girl attended the protests as well, sitting on a makeshift stage with supporters from their village. The girl's mother sobbed and screamed, at times calling out for her daughter to "come back."

Around late morning, police estimated there were approximately 80 protesters present. However, the crowd soon swelled, with a CNN team on the ground placing the estimate at closer to 300. Police confirmed that 200 security personnel had been deployed to the protest site.

The 9-year-old girl -- a member of the Dalit community, the most oppressed group in India's Hindu system of caste hierarchy -- had gone to fetch water from a Delhi crematorium on Sunday, according to Ingit Pratap Singh, a senior Delhi police official, citing a statement from the victim's mother.

After the girl did not return for half an hour, the crematorium's priest, 55-year-old Radhey Shyam, called the mother and showed her the body of her deceased daughter, said Singh.

"The girl was lying on a bench there, they told her mother that look, her lips are blue and her body is burnt from the lips down to the wrist," Singh said. The mother was told that her daughter had been electrocuted while trying to fetch water.

Shyam and three other crematorium employees convinced the mother to cremate the body, claiming it would be a hassle to involve the police, said Singh. The girl's body was cremated, with her parents present.

But the incident sparked outcry in their village, and after the parents returned home, about 200 villagers gathered demanding justice.

That same night, police arrested four men alleged to be involved in the girl's death. They have yet to be charged, but have been remanded to judicial custody for two weeks, Singh said. Police are investigating the crime as an incident of caste violence, and are also investigating allegations of rape made by the victims' family and other villagers.

Since the girl's body has already largely been cremated, medical examiners "could not ascertain anything based on the remaining parts of the body" during the post-mortem exam, said Singh on Wednesday. Forensic units are now testing other pieces of evidence like bodily fluids on her clothing to "ascertain if there was any discharge that is used in the sexual assault," he said.

In India's caste-based social hierarchy, Dalits refer to those belonging to oppressed castes, and have been referred to as "untouchables" in the past. They experience severe discrimination, and are often victims of sexual violence and assault.

India's caste system was officially abolished in 1950, but the 2,000-year-old social hierarchy imposed on people by birth still exists in many aspects of life. The caste system categorizes Hindus at birth, defining their place in society, what jobs they can do and who they can marry.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, tweeted a statement on Tuesday night after facing accusations of silence. "The murder of the 9-year-old in Delhi after being ravaged is extremely shameful," he wrote, calling for the death sentence for the perpetrators. "I will meet the victim's family tomorrow and do everything possible to help them in this fight for justice."

Shaktisinh Gohil, a member of parliament from India's main Congress Party, has asked for the incident to be discussed during the ongoing parliamentary session.

Dalit women at risk

The protests began Sunday night in the area where the rape took place, but have grown as anger spread.

On Tuesday, some protesters burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as anger grew over his silence on the issue and the perceived failure of the government to protect young girls from the country's persistent rape problem.

Protesters included men, women and children, some wearing masks with a cross over the mouth to signify silence from the country's leaders.

"My relatives live in the same village as the girl," said Anil Kumar, 46, at the protest on Wednesday. "It is complete lawlessness in New Delhi. A 9-year-old is raped and the administration was sleeping."

"We want the harshest punishment for the accused, an example should be set by the government," he added. "Women's safety cannot be taken lightly."

Savita Sheel, a resident in the neighborhood where the incident happened, said she was "shaken" when she heard about it.

"If such things are happening next to an Army Cantonment, how can one be reassured about women's safety in the national capital?" she asked -- referring to how the Indian army's headquarters, military housing, and base hospital were in the same vicinity.

The mother of the victim told CNN on Wednesday she wanted justice for her daughter's death. "My daughter was a very good daughter, she was a lovely daughter," she said, in tears.

Activists and opposition politicians have taken to Twitter to highlight the ongoing problem of sexual violence against women and caste atrocities, which have persisted for decades despite concerted efforts to combat the issue.

"The daughter of a Dalit is also the daughter of the nation," tweeted Rahul Gandhi, a member of parliament and the former president of India's main opposition party, on Tuesday.

According to India's National Crime Records Bureau, more than 32,000 cases of alleged rape were reported in the latest available figures from 2019 -- one rape roughly every 17 minutes. But experts say that the real number is likely much higher, owing to the shame attached to reporting sexual assault and the social barriers faced by victims.

The number skyrockets when taking into account other crimes against women, like sexual harassment, voyeurism, attempted rape or other types of assault.

Those in low-ranking and oppressed castes -- about 201 million people out of India's 1.3 billion population, according to government figures -- are especially vulnerable, say human rights organizations and activists.

Nearly 46,000 cases of crime against oppressed castes were reported in 2019, of which 3,486 cases were registered as rape, according to the crime records bureau.

Several similar cases sparked outrage and nationwide protests last October, when a 22-year-old Dalit woman died of severe injuries in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state after being allegedly gang raped. That same day, another 19-year-old Dalit woman died in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh after she was allegedly gang-raped and strangled by upper-caste men in a separate incident, and her body allegedly cremated without the family's consent.

The month before that, another 13-year-old Dalit girl was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh, stirring fresh anger among the Dalit community.

India's rape laws have been amended several times in the past decade, after a number of heavily publicized rapes and murders shone a global spotlight on shocking rates of sexual assault in India. However, activists say the existing laws still fail to protect women, and many of the problems associated with India's rape crisis continue.

"Sometimes our sisters are forcibly burnt in Hathras and sometimes in Delhi," said Chandra Shekhar Azad, leader of the prominent Dalit rights group Bhim Army, on Twitter on Monday. "Our struggle will continue until we get justice."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Vermillion Ready for a Bounce Back Season

Image

Riverton Parke Looks for Their First Winning Season Since 2006

Image

Parke Heritage Ready to Take the Next Step This Season

Image

Woman's Club works to help get Vigo County kids in need of new shoes

Image

Help wanted: Knox County has several dispatch job openings - here' how you can apply

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Grab some fish for dinner and help a kid with school supplies

Image

The Vigo County Health Department and TicTok

Image

Work continues on new VA clinic in Terre Haute

Image

Vigo County 911 says it has received several applications for open positions

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1425219

Reported Deaths: 25884
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56578010572
DuPage942951321
Will786431043
Lake696141028
Kane60349816
Winnebago34950525
Madison32904537
St. Clair30565527
McHenry29816299
Peoria23832347
Champaign21827159
Sangamon19982247
McLean19024194
Tazewell17604309
Rock Island15468329
Kankakee14790224
Kendall13574100
LaSalle13019254
Macon11273215
Vermilion10349154
DeKalb10322123
Adams9854129
Williamson8372138
Whiteside7266174
Boone697380
Ogle632584
Grundy609679
Clinton596593
Coles5920101
Knox5768157
Jackson556765
Henry518370
Macoupin504090
Franklin497779
Livingston496094
Woodford495183
Stephenson491086
Marion4887118
Effingham485274
Jefferson4729123
Monroe455394
Randolph437387
Lee424654
Morgan417893
Logan413266
Fulton413059
Christian401075
Montgomery388174
Bureau387587
Iroquois332768
Perry332762
Fayette328256
McDonough312151
Jersey283052
Saline275857
Douglas266136
Union254842
Lawrence246127
Shelby238538
Crawford222226
Bond214124
Cass212027
Carroll205637
Pike204653
Hancock197632
Ford196250
Wayne194453
Clark191934
Warren187250
White185326
Jo Daviess184224
Richland183940
Edgar181242
Washington171825
Moultrie169228
Mason165547
De Witt162329
Johnson158516
Clay157943
Piatt157114
Greene156834
Mercer152834
Wabash151312
Massac146741
Cumberland132020
Menard130012
Jasper117018
Marshall112019
Hamilton92916
Schuyler8237
Brown8146
Pulaski7507
Stark67225
Edwards64612
Calhoun5472
Henderson53414
Scott5231
Gallatin5204
Alexander49811
Putnam4943
Hardin39912
Pope3494
Unassigned542432
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 774097

Reported Deaths: 14012
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1064061810
Lake571801030
Allen43386701
Hamilton37585426
St. Joseph37480568
Elkhart29847471
Tippecanoe23679231
Vanderburgh23586405
Porter19665327
Johnson18990394
Hendricks18232323
Clark13691199
Madison13675348
Vigo12937256
Monroe12673178
LaPorte12617225
Delaware11207198
Howard10791237
Kosciusko9839124
Hancock8845150
Bartholomew8327157
Warrick8194157
Floyd8108183
Grant7430181
Boone7279105
Wayne7264201
Morgan6974143
Marshall6365117
Dubois6310118
Cass6121112
Noble605891
Dearborn605478
Henry5988111
Jackson520177
Shelby514098
Lawrence4999127
Gibson470997
Montgomery463592
Clinton461755
DeKalb460785
Harrison458377
Huntington426982
Whitley420045
Steuben413661
Miami409373
Jasper403457
Knox396091
Putnam388362
Wabash373184
Adams357156
Ripley353871
Jefferson349787
White341454
Daviess3102100
Wells305581
Greene297585
Decatur294093
Posey288035
Fayette287464
Scott284458
LaGrange278772
Clay277049
Washington256838
Randolph248483
Jennings242149
Spencer240231
Fountain238350
Starke231359
Owen226159
Sullivan223243
Fulton210045
Jay203732
Carroll199723
Orange193856
Perry193039
Vermillion182844
Rush178927
Tipton174348
Franklin173735
Parke157016
Pike143734
Blackford138432
Pulaski124648
Newton124136
Benton111415
Brown106643
Crawford106516
Martin92915
Warren88115
Switzerland8528
Union73710
Ohio58511
Unassigned0429