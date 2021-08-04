Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

China's spiraling Delta variant outbreak hits Wuhan, as country introduces mass travel restrictions

China's spiraling Delta variant outbreak hits Wuhan, as country introduces mass travel restrictions

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 5:20 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Nectar Gan, CNN

China's spiraling Delta variant outbreak has reached Wuhan, the original epicenter of the pandemic, prompting citywide coronavirus testing as authorities scramble to contain the city's first reported local infections in more than a year.

China is grappling with its worst outbreak in months, with more than 300 cases detected in more than two dozen cities across the country. The country now has 144 medium- and high-risk areas, the most since the initial outbreak in early 2020, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

The speed and scale of the spread has spurred mass domestic travel restrictions, with all inter-city coach, taxi and online car hailing services suspended in medium- and high-risk areas. Chinese immigration authorities have also vowed to "strictly restrict non-urgent, unnecessary cross-border travel," including tightening the issuing of passports for Chinese citizens.

On Monday, seven infections were reported among migrant workers in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected in December 2019. As of Wednesday, a total of 20 local infections have been reported, including 8 asymptomatic cases, according to the Hubei provincial health commission.

The city of 11 million people was placed under the world's first and arguably strictest coronavirus lockdown in January 2020, during the height of its devastating initial outbreak. The paralyzing 76-day lockdown came at a huge personal cost to residents, but eventually succeeded in taming the virus. Wuhan had not reported any locally transmitted cases since May last year.

Despite the initial mishandling, the Chinese government has heralded Wuhan as a success story in its fight against the pandemic. In August 2020, as much of the world grappled with Covid-19, Wuhan made international headlines when it held an electronic music festival in an open air water park, with thousands of people partying without any masks or social distancing measures in sight.

But now, the highly contagious Delta variant has put authorities on high alert.

On Tuesday, Wuhan launched a citywide coronavirus testing drive, with residents forming long lines at community testing sites late into the evening. The city has also suspended 17 bus lines and closed a number of subway stations.

Some fear the return of a stringent lockdown. Videos and photos shared on social media Monday show empty shelves and long lines at supermarkets, as residents rushed to stock up daily supplies.

"Seeing Wuhan people panic buying at supermarkets makes me feel sad. Only those who have experienced it understand how terrible it is, (we) dread a return to the days of staying at home and not knowing where the next meal is," said a Wuhan resident on Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

During Wuhan's initial lockdown, millions of residents were ordered to stay in their homes, relying on officials and volunteers for daily necessities -- often at a higher price.

As of Wednesday, no citywide lockdown has been announced for Wuhan, although residential compounds linked to detected cases have been placed under targeted lockdowns.

Spiraling outbreak

The ongoing outbreak first started in Nanjing, Jiangsu province in eastern China, where nine airport cleaners were found to be infected on July 20 during a routine test. Chinese authorities have linked the cluster to a flight from Russia, which arrived at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport on July 10.

"It is believed that the cleaners did not strictly follow anti-epidemic guidelines after cleaning Flight CA910 and contracted the virus as a result. The infection further spread to other colleagues, who are also responsible for cleaning and transporting garbage on both international and domestic flights," reported state news agency Xinhua.

Since then, the cluster has spread to at least 26 cities, including the tourist hot spot Zhangjiajie and the capital Beijing.

In just two weeks, China has reported more than 480 locally transmitted confirmed cases, according to a CNN tally of the National Health Commission's daily reports.

Not all infections have so far been directly linked to the cluster in Nanjing. On Monday, 63 local infections, including 50 asymptomatic cases, were reported in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of Henan province which was ravaged by deadly floods last month. Most cases are linked to an outbreak at a hospital, where janitors, medical staff and patients are among those infected. The city launched citywide testing Sunday.

The fast spreading Delta variant has posed a major challenge to China's hardline zero Covid strategy, which relies on mass testing, targeted lockdowns, extensive contact tracing and strict quarantine measures to quickly suppress local flare-ups.

China responded by doubling down on its containment approach, adopting stringent measures on a scale not seen in months. Several cities have been placed under effective lockdowns, ordering residents to stay in their homes and canceling flights and trains.

The country has also imposed massive nationwide travel restrictions. All provincial authorities have urged citizens not to travel to medium and high-risk areas or leave the provinces where they live unless it is strictly necessary.

The Chinese government is particularly concerned about the spread of the virus to Beijing, which is set to hold the Winter Olympics in February next year. The city has reported a handful of cases since last week -- its first coronavirus resurgence in months.

Beijing authorities have banned people from medium- or high-risk areas from entering, suspending flights, trains and buses from Covid-hit places. Since Tuesday, 23 railway stations have halted ticket sales for train rides heading to the capital, Xinhua reported.

Chinese authorities are also tightening restrictions on cross-border travel. China is still largely closed off from the outside world, and those who are allowed to enter are subject to lengthy hotel quarantine.

At a press conference Wednesday, an official with the National Immigration Administration said authorities would stop issuing travel documents, such as passports, for Chinese citizens who want to leave China for "non-urgent, unnecessary" reasons. Individuals who need to travel overseas for study, work or business purposes would still be issued travel documents upon approval, he added.

Mahjong parlors

China reported 71 locally transmitted confirmed cases On Wednesday, with nearly half of them coming from Jiangsu province, according to the National Health Commission. The city of Yangzhou, neighboring Nanjing, has become the latest hotspot, reporting 32 local infections.

Authorities have blamed the outbreak in Yangzhou on a 70-year-old Nanjing resident, who traveled to Yangzhou on July 21 despite her residence in Nanjing had been placed under a lockdown, according to a statement from the Yangzhou police.

The elderly woman, who stayed in Yangzhou with her sister, did not inform local officials of her travel history as required, and repeatedly visited crowded places including restaurants, markets and mahjong parlors, the statement said.

The woman sought treatment at a hospital on July 27 after she started coughing and developed a fever, and tested positive for coronavirus a day later. She has been criminally detained by police and is under investigation for suspected obstruction of the prevention and control of infectious diseases, according to the statement.

Mahjong parlors, popular with older people, have played a central role in the spread of Covid in Yangzhou, according to authorities. On Wednesday, Jiangsu officials said at a press conference that 64% of Yangzhou's 94 confirmed cases as of Tuesday were linked to Mahjong parlors, and 68% of confirmed cases are above 60 years old.

Both Yangzhou and Nanjing have conducted several rounds of citywide testing, and suspended all domestic flights, long-distance buses, taxis and online car hailing services from arriving and departing.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Vermillion Ready for a Bounce Back Season

Image

Riverton Parke Looks for Their First Winning Season Since 2006

Image

Parke Heritage Ready to Take the Next Step This Season

Image

Woman's Club works to help get Vigo County kids in need of new shoes

Image

Help wanted: Knox County has several dispatch job openings - here' how you can apply

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Grab some fish for dinner and help a kid with school supplies

Image

The Vigo County Health Department and TicTok

Image

Work continues on new VA clinic in Terre Haute

Image

Vigo County 911 says it has received several applications for open positions

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1425219

Reported Deaths: 25884
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56578010572
DuPage942951321
Will786431043
Lake696141028
Kane60349816
Winnebago34950525
Madison32904537
St. Clair30565527
McHenry29816299
Peoria23832347
Champaign21827159
Sangamon19982247
McLean19024194
Tazewell17604309
Rock Island15468329
Kankakee14790224
Kendall13574100
LaSalle13019254
Macon11273215
Vermilion10349154
DeKalb10322123
Adams9854129
Williamson8372138
Whiteside7266174
Boone697380
Ogle632584
Grundy609679
Clinton596593
Coles5920101
Knox5768157
Jackson556765
Henry518370
Macoupin504090
Franklin497779
Livingston496094
Woodford495183
Stephenson491086
Marion4887118
Effingham485274
Jefferson4729123
Monroe455394
Randolph437387
Lee424654
Morgan417893
Logan413266
Fulton413059
Christian401075
Montgomery388174
Bureau387587
Iroquois332768
Perry332762
Fayette328256
McDonough312151
Jersey283052
Saline275857
Douglas266136
Union254842
Lawrence246127
Shelby238538
Crawford222226
Bond214124
Cass212027
Carroll205637
Pike204653
Hancock197632
Ford196250
Wayne194453
Clark191934
Warren187250
White185326
Jo Daviess184224
Richland183940
Edgar181242
Washington171825
Moultrie169228
Mason165547
De Witt162329
Johnson158516
Clay157943
Piatt157114
Greene156834
Mercer152834
Wabash151312
Massac146741
Cumberland132020
Menard130012
Jasper117018
Marshall112019
Hamilton92916
Schuyler8237
Brown8146
Pulaski7507
Stark67225
Edwards64612
Calhoun5472
Henderson53414
Scott5231
Gallatin5204
Alexander49811
Putnam4943
Hardin39912
Pope3494
Unassigned542432
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 774097

Reported Deaths: 14012
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1064061810
Lake571801030
Allen43386701
Hamilton37585426
St. Joseph37480568
Elkhart29847471
Tippecanoe23679231
Vanderburgh23586405
Porter19665327
Johnson18990394
Hendricks18232323
Clark13691199
Madison13675348
Vigo12937256
Monroe12673178
LaPorte12617225
Delaware11207198
Howard10791237
Kosciusko9839124
Hancock8845150
Bartholomew8327157
Warrick8194157
Floyd8108183
Grant7430181
Boone7279105
Wayne7264201
Morgan6974143
Marshall6365117
Dubois6310118
Cass6121112
Noble605891
Dearborn605478
Henry5988111
Jackson520177
Shelby514098
Lawrence4999127
Gibson470997
Montgomery463592
Clinton461755
DeKalb460785
Harrison458377
Huntington426982
Whitley420045
Steuben413661
Miami409373
Jasper403457
Knox396091
Putnam388362
Wabash373184
Adams357156
Ripley353871
Jefferson349787
White341454
Daviess3102100
Wells305581
Greene297585
Decatur294093
Posey288035
Fayette287464
Scott284458
LaGrange278772
Clay277049
Washington256838
Randolph248483
Jennings242149
Spencer240231
Fountain238350
Starke231359
Owen226159
Sullivan223243
Fulton210045
Jay203732
Carroll199723
Orange193856
Perry193039
Vermillion182844
Rush178927
Tipton174348
Franklin173735
Parke157016
Pike143734
Blackford138432
Pulaski124648
Newton124136
Benton111415
Brown106643
Crawford106516
Martin92915
Warren88115
Switzerland8528
Union73710
Ohio58511
Unassigned0429