Clear

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya boards Vienna-bound flight out of Tokyo

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya boards Vienna-bound flight out of Tokyo

Posted: Aug 4, 2021 1:30 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2021 1:30 AM
Posted By: By Taylor Barnes, Sara Turnbull and Helen Regan, CNN

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya, who refused to fly home fearing she would be arrested, was seen boarding a Vienna-bound flight out of Tokyo on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old athlete was set to compete in the women's 200 meters at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, but instead said team officials tried to forcibly send her back to Belarus against her wishes after she criticized sporting authorities. Her drama-filled plight has dominated global headlines around the Games and while her comments were not overtly political, her case has heightened fears of the safety of those who speak out against Belarusian officials.

Timanovskaya was seen arriving at Narita airport on Wednesday morning with luggage and wearing blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt. She later boarded Austrian Airlines flight OS52.

The athlete had been expected to travel to Warsaw, Poland, where she was offered safe refuge and a humanitarian visa by the country's Prime Minister. It is not clear if she will make a connection in Vienna on her way to Poland, or if she intends to stay in Austria, or travel elsewhere.

In an Instagram post, Timanovskaya said team officials made her pack her belongings, saying she was being cut from the Olympic team and flown back to Minsk. She was taken to Haneda airport on Sunday but refused to board the flight from Japan saying she feared for her safety and that she would be jailed in her home country.

Timanovskaya said she was threatened by team officials for going against a decision to enter her into the 4x400 meter relay -- an event she had not competed in before -- without her consent. She said her trainers didn't tell her who had made the decision to send her home.

Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Timanovskaya said she was upset that she was denied her chance to be in the Olympics.

"I was ready for the Games, especially for the 200 meters. They took away my dream of performing at the Olympics. They took this chance away from me," she said.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said on Wednesday the IOC will open a "disciplinary commission" to establish the facts of the case and as part of that will hear from national head coach Yuri Moisevich and Belarusian sports official Artur Shumak. Adams also said the Belarus National Olympic Committee had submitted a written report on the situation.

On Tuesday, the IOC launched a formal investigation into the incident.

The Belarus NOC said Timanovskaya was withdrawn from the Games due to her "emotional and psychological state."

However, Timanovskaya refutes that claim, saying no doctors had examined her and that she had no health problems or mental issues.

Timanovskaya told CNN she realized she may be in danger when she called her grandmother before she was bundled to the airport by team officials.

"She said that I should not go back to Belarus because it was not safe for me there. She said they were saying bad things about me on (state-run) television: That I was ill; that I had psychological problems," Timanovskaya said.

"My parents understood that if they said those sort of things about me on TV, that I could most likely not return to my home in Belarus... I don't know where they would take me. Maybe to jail, or maybe, more likely, to a psychological hospital."

At the airport, Timanovskaya said she used a translation app on her phone to type that she needed help and showed it to a Japanese policeman.

Though her Instagram post was not explicitly political, Belarusian athletes have faced retaliation, been detained, and excluded from national teams for criticizing the government following mass protests last year against strongman president Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the eastern European country since 1994.

Thousands of people were arrested in the protests, which were brutally suppressed by authorities amid widespread reports of abuse and torture.

While Timanovskaya's case was unfolding, a Belarusian activist was found dead in a park on Tuesday in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Vitaliy Shishov was head of the Kiev-based Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU) organization, which helps Belarusians fleeing persecution.

On Tuesday, the activist was found hanged in a forested area of a park near his home. Ukrainian police opened a criminal case and said they would investigate whether Shishov's death was a suicide or "premeditative murder meant to look like suicide."

What next for Timanovskaya?

It is unclear where Timanovskaya will end up but several offers have been extended to the athlete. Her husband, Arseni Zdanevich, left Belarus and entered Ukraine on Monday.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he spoke with Timanovskaya and assured her she could count on Poland for support. Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told Sky News they expected her to visit Poland and "stay there for at least a couple of days."

He said Poland has offered her opportunities to pursue her sporting career in the country but "of course (it's) up to her," he said.

"We know that her training center is in Austria, and her coach is also placed in Austria. She's waiting for her husband to join her in Warsaw. So probably it will be their decision, whether they want to stay in Poland or continue any other travel to any other European state and she is very much welcome to stay in Poland."

Przydacz said it was "most important" Poland stepped in and stopped Belarus from "hijacking people to force them against their will" to return home.

"We gave them an opportunity to live and to come to Poland, safe and secure," he said.

Poland has received 120,000 visa requests from Belarus since President Lukashenko's disputed election victory in August last year, Przydacz said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Vermillion Ready for a Bounce Back Season

Image

Riverton Parke Looks for Their First Winning Season Since 2006

Image

Parke Heritage Ready to Take the Next Step This Season

Image

Woman's Club works to help get Vigo County kids in need of new shoes

Image

Help wanted: Knox County has several dispatch job openings - here' how you can apply

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Grab some fish for dinner and help a kid with school supplies

Image

The Vigo County Health Department and TicTok

Image

Work continues on new VA clinic in Terre Haute

Image

Vigo County 911 says it has received several applications for open positions

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1425219

Reported Deaths: 25884
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56578010572
DuPage942951321
Will786431043
Lake696141028
Kane60349816
Winnebago34950525
Madison32904537
St. Clair30565527
McHenry29816299
Peoria23832347
Champaign21827159
Sangamon19982247
McLean19024194
Tazewell17604309
Rock Island15468329
Kankakee14790224
Kendall13574100
LaSalle13019254
Macon11273215
Vermilion10349154
DeKalb10322123
Adams9854129
Williamson8372138
Whiteside7266174
Boone697380
Ogle632584
Grundy609679
Clinton596593
Coles5920101
Knox5768157
Jackson556765
Henry518370
Macoupin504090
Franklin497779
Livingston496094
Woodford495183
Stephenson491086
Marion4887118
Effingham485274
Jefferson4729123
Monroe455394
Randolph437387
Lee424654
Morgan417893
Logan413266
Fulton413059
Christian401075
Montgomery388174
Bureau387587
Iroquois332768
Perry332762
Fayette328256
McDonough312151
Jersey283052
Saline275857
Douglas266136
Union254842
Lawrence246127
Shelby238538
Crawford222226
Bond214124
Cass212027
Carroll205637
Pike204653
Hancock197632
Ford196250
Wayne194453
Clark191934
Warren187250
White185326
Jo Daviess184224
Richland183940
Edgar181242
Washington171825
Moultrie169228
Mason165547
De Witt162329
Johnson158516
Clay157943
Piatt157114
Greene156834
Mercer152834
Wabash151312
Massac146741
Cumberland132020
Menard130012
Jasper117018
Marshall112019
Hamilton92916
Schuyler8237
Brown8146
Pulaski7507
Stark67225
Edwards64612
Calhoun5472
Henderson53414
Scott5231
Gallatin5204
Alexander49811
Putnam4943
Hardin39912
Pope3494
Unassigned542432
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 774097

Reported Deaths: 14012
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1064061810
Lake571801030
Allen43386701
Hamilton37585426
St. Joseph37480568
Elkhart29847471
Tippecanoe23679231
Vanderburgh23586405
Porter19665327
Johnson18990394
Hendricks18232323
Clark13691199
Madison13675348
Vigo12937256
Monroe12673178
LaPorte12617225
Delaware11207198
Howard10791237
Kosciusko9839124
Hancock8845150
Bartholomew8327157
Warrick8194157
Floyd8108183
Grant7430181
Boone7279105
Wayne7264201
Morgan6974143
Marshall6365117
Dubois6310118
Cass6121112
Noble605891
Dearborn605478
Henry5988111
Jackson520177
Shelby514098
Lawrence4999127
Gibson470997
Montgomery463592
Clinton461755
DeKalb460785
Harrison458377
Huntington426982
Whitley420045
Steuben413661
Miami409373
Jasper403457
Knox396091
Putnam388362
Wabash373184
Adams357156
Ripley353871
Jefferson349787
White341454
Daviess3102100
Wells305581
Greene297585
Decatur294093
Posey288035
Fayette287464
Scott284458
LaGrange278772
Clay277049
Washington256838
Randolph248483
Jennings242149
Spencer240231
Fountain238350
Starke231359
Owen226159
Sullivan223243
Fulton210045
Jay203732
Carroll199723
Orange193856
Perry193039
Vermillion182844
Rush178927
Tipton174348
Franklin173735
Parke157016
Pike143734
Blackford138432
Pulaski124648
Newton124136
Benton111415
Brown106643
Crawford106516
Martin92915
Warren88115
Switzerland8528
Union73710
Ohio58511
Unassigned0429