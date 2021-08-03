Jennifer Aniston on vaccines: 'A lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear'

Jennifer Aniston keeps her people close but her vaccinated people closer.

In a new interview with In Style, the actress admitted she's been strict about keeping vaccinated company in her circle, noting in the process that there's a "large group of people" who "just don't listen to the facts."

"It's a real shame. I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," she said. "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day."

Aniston did not clarify whether she was referring to friends, acquaintances or those who work with or for her.

"It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda," Aniston added. (Click here for vaccine facts.)

Aniston, who currently stars in Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show," added that she watches a lot of news -- and CNN (thanks, Jen!) -- but admits to feeling some "news fatigue" during the pandemic "because we were hoping one day we would wake up and hear something hopeful, and all we got was more insanity."

The last year wasn't all insanity for Aniston.

The long-awaited "Friends" reunion on HBO Max was well received by fans and resulted in four Emmy nominations, including for outstanding variety special. Next up, the star will be seen in the second season of "The Morning Show," which returns September 17.

