Clear

A colorful, chaotic, 'mind bending' experience is coming to Denver

A colorful, chaotic, 'mind bending' experience is coming to Denver

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:10 PM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Sarah Molano, CNN

Imagine this: Four worlds collide following a cosmic event 25 years ago. All inhabitants lose their memories, leading to the disappearances of four women.

What sounds like the premise of a sci-fi novel is actually the foundation of art collective Meow Wolf's third permanent immersive experience in Denver, "Convergence Station." But it will offer an otherworldly escape.

When the exhibition opens September 17, visitors will become part of the story, exploring the four worlds -- kaleidoscopic cathedrals, Corinthian catacombs, lush alien habitats and dazzling but gritty cityscapes -- to investigate what happened.

Though the backstory sounds supernatural, it is a story of immigration inspired by the Sun Valley neighborhood of Denver where the building is located, said Chadney Everett, senior creative director of Meow Wolf Denver.

"Convergence Station connects us to four disparate, alien worlds, mysteriously converged together by a rare cosmic event," Everett said. "Some of its citizens are thrilled for the opportunities of this new world, and others long for their homes. A story expressed within many immigrant communities."

The four floors of the installation incorporate over three years of work by hundreds of artists and collaborators, including over 110 Colorado-based artists. It will open with 79 "mind-bending" projects with titles like "Ruptured Time," "Crystal Future" and "Indigenous Futurist Dreamscapes Lounge." And the number of projects will continue to grow, Everett said, as Meow Wolf will look for new Denver artists to collaborate with every year.

Meow Wolf's past, which really looks like the future

The collective debuted its first permanent immersive experience, House of Eternal Return, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2016. There, visitors walk through what appears to be an ordinary Victorian house, but nothing is what it seems. Step into the refrigerator or open the dryer in the laundry room and you enter another psychedelic dimension.

A dark hallway lined with neon trees, a pastel room of geometric designs that trick the eye, a fantastical glowing forest -- the immersive exhibition unfolds choose-your-own-adventure style with over 70 rooms of colorful maximalist art made possible by hundreds of artists, creators and volunteers. "Game of Thrones" creator George R. R. Martin is among House of Eternal Return's supporters.

Meow Wolf opened its second permanent installation, Omega Mart, in Las Vegas in February. Like its flagship Santa Fe location, visitors explore a supermarket wherein hidden doors and other entrances transport them to another mystifying world. You can even buy bizarre products like Mammoth Chunks and Organic Moth Milk and discover a hidden bar called Datamosh.

Part of Meow Wolf's mission as a registered public benefit corporation is to support artists and build community, which includes investing in the communities it comes to. In addition to collaborating with local Colorado artists for Convergence Station, the group is partnering with other arts organizations like the Latino Cultural Arts Center "to be a part of a supportive network of arts organizations throughout the city of Denver," Everett said.

"They really wanted to incorporate the local artists, that was something they were really trying to make happen," said David Ocelotl Garcia, a local Colorado artist involved in the installation. "Not just bring artists from around the world, but to really embrace the local artists as best as they could and offer this opportunity, which I thought was really cool to do."

Collaborating for Convergence Station

Garcia collaborated with fellow Colorado-based artist Cal Duran for one of the room installations, called "Earth Spirits of the Subconscious Mind," which presents dozens of sculpted ceramic heads protruding from the walls.

They both wanted to honor Indigenous and Mexican heritage, with the heads referencing the ancestors in these cultures. The heads have mirrors in the eyes, prompting viewers to reflect on their own identities and ancestors, according to Duran.

"I really wanted it to be imaginative and kind of otherworldly," Duran said. "When people get into our room, I want them to feel like they're in another realm."

Corn is a reoccurring motif in the room, representing sustenance, balance and strength in the Indigenous Mexican tradition, according to Garcia. To enhance the experience, he also recorded a mix of instruments like flutes, drums and a conch shell, along with other sounds recorded from nature, to play in the room for visitors.

"I created Earth Spirits to honor my family, my ancestors and my community, as well as to bring awareness and respect for all living things," Garcia said.

Other featured artists include Kalyn Heffernan of the band Wheelchair Sports Camp, Los Angeles-based artist collective Everything is Terrible! and Christopher Nelson, an Oscar and Emmy award-winning special effects (FX) makeup artist whose body of work includes "Kill Bill," "Halloween" and "Suicide Squad."

The collective is carving out its niche of large-scale immersive art experiences, and Everett is excited to see what its future looks like -- though it's safe to assume it will be colorful and chaotic.

"Meow Wolf began as a group of young artists exploring ways to express their unique vision outside of the traditional gallery system," Everett said. "And now that we've found a way to create a successful model for our kind of installation art and artist community collaboration, we are excited to showcase and support our fellow artists in communities around the world."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Very nice August weather!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

New mask guidelines announced at local universities

Image

National Farmers Market Week highlights a sweet treat in the Wabash Valley

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cool breeze. High: 82

Image

High School Football Practices starts in Indiana

Image

Richland County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Before and after school programs at the YMCA

Image

Local organization receives funding to help southern Indiana families

Image

Sign-ups are underway for the Little Italy Festival 5-K

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1425219

Reported Deaths: 25884
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56578010572
DuPage942951321
Will786431043
Lake696141028
Kane60349816
Winnebago34950525
Madison32904537
St. Clair30565527
McHenry29816299
Peoria23832347
Champaign21827159
Sangamon19982247
McLean19024194
Tazewell17604309
Rock Island15468329
Kankakee14790224
Kendall13574100
LaSalle13019254
Macon11273215
Vermilion10349154
DeKalb10322123
Adams9854129
Williamson8372138
Whiteside7266174
Boone697380
Ogle632584
Grundy609679
Clinton596593
Coles5920101
Knox5768157
Jackson556765
Henry518370
Macoupin504090
Franklin497779
Livingston496094
Woodford495183
Stephenson491086
Marion4887118
Effingham485274
Jefferson4729123
Monroe455394
Randolph437387
Lee424654
Morgan417893
Logan413266
Fulton413059
Christian401075
Montgomery388174
Bureau387587
Iroquois332768
Perry332762
Fayette328256
McDonough312151
Jersey283052
Saline275857
Douglas266136
Union254842
Lawrence246127
Shelby238538
Crawford222226
Bond214124
Cass212027
Carroll205637
Pike204653
Hancock197632
Ford196250
Wayne194453
Clark191934
Warren187250
White185326
Jo Daviess184224
Richland183940
Edgar181242
Washington171825
Moultrie169228
Mason165547
De Witt162329
Johnson158516
Clay157943
Piatt157114
Greene156834
Mercer152834
Wabash151312
Massac146741
Cumberland132020
Menard130012
Jasper117018
Marshall112019
Hamilton92916
Schuyler8237
Brown8146
Pulaski7507
Stark67225
Edwards64612
Calhoun5472
Henderson53414
Scott5231
Gallatin5204
Alexander49811
Putnam4943
Hardin39912
Pope3494
Unassigned542432
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 774097

Reported Deaths: 14012
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1064061810
Lake571801030
Allen43386701
Hamilton37585426
St. Joseph37480568
Elkhart29847471
Tippecanoe23679231
Vanderburgh23586405
Porter19665327
Johnson18990394
Hendricks18232323
Clark13691199
Madison13675348
Vigo12937256
Monroe12673178
LaPorte12617225
Delaware11207198
Howard10791237
Kosciusko9839124
Hancock8845150
Bartholomew8327157
Warrick8194157
Floyd8108183
Grant7430181
Boone7279105
Wayne7264201
Morgan6974143
Marshall6365117
Dubois6310118
Cass6121112
Noble605891
Dearborn605478
Henry5988111
Jackson520177
Shelby514098
Lawrence4999127
Gibson470997
Montgomery463592
Clinton461755
DeKalb460785
Harrison458377
Huntington426982
Whitley420045
Steuben413661
Miami409373
Jasper403457
Knox396091
Putnam388362
Wabash373184
Adams357156
Ripley353871
Jefferson349787
White341454
Daviess3102100
Wells305581
Greene297585
Decatur294093
Posey288035
Fayette287464
Scott284458
LaGrange278772
Clay277049
Washington256838
Randolph248483
Jennings242149
Spencer240231
Fountain238350
Starke231359
Owen226159
Sullivan223243
Fulton210045
Jay203732
Carroll199723
Orange193856
Perry193039
Vermillion182844
Rush178927
Tipton174348
Franklin173735
Parke157016
Pike143734
Blackford138432
Pulaski124648
Newton124136
Benton111415
Brown106643
Crawford106516
Martin92915
Warren88115
Switzerland8528
Union73710
Ohio58511
Unassigned0429