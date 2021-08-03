Clear

Simone Biles' Olympics took everyone by surprise

Simone Biles' Olympics took everyone by surprise

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Amy Bass

It bothers Simone Biles that the Olympic bronze medal she won on the balance beam in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 is forgotten. Biles, a five-time Olympic gymnastics medalist and the reigning world champion on beam, has called that bronze her favorite, a source of pride, a memento of a scrappy performance in which she chose to grip the beam with two hands to prevent a fall after her left foot slipped on the landing of a front tuck.

Well, there's a new bronze medal in town, and it just might mean even more.

Biles returned to the competition floor Tuesday night in what is the closest thing to a crowd we have seen at the Tokyo Olympics, where spectators are forbidden because of Covid-19 protocols. The people who filled Ariake Gymnastics Center were a mix of journalists, athletes and other accredited folk, including Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee.

They were there to see Biles, who had shockingly pulled out the team competition last week and subsequently withdrawn from the all-around competition, as well as event finals in uneven bars, vault, and floor. She was the first gymnast to qualify for all six gymnastics events since American Shannon Miller and Romanian Lavinia Milosovici in 1992.

The announcement from USA Gymnastics early Monday that not one but two US athletes would compete in the beam final verified what gymnast MyKayla Skinner predicted after she took silver on the vault on Sunday. Skinner, who got the Olympic shot she had been waiting for since going to Rio in 2016 as an alternate, told reporters that she thought Biles, whose withdrawal from vault made room for her to participate, would compete on beam alongside teammate and all-around gold medalist Suni Lee.

And compete she did. After days of heartily cheering her teammates from the stands wearing a Team USA t-shirt, Biles was back in a bedazzling red, white and blue leotard, competition ribbons in her hair, to perform a clean, familiar, routine in which she substituted a solid double pike dismount, which requires no twisting.

Her eponymous move off the beam, a double-twisting double backflip, wasn't possible for Biles after days of dealing with what gymnasts call "the twisties," in which the athlete loses awareness of where they are in the air, exemplified by Biles' nearly disastrous vault at the start of the team competition last week. In an interview last year, Biles offered some insight into what it is like when she finds herself incapacitated in this way: "Having breakdowns, pretending to forget how to do my skills," said Biles. "That's where we're at right now."

In Tokyo, after sticking her landing off the beam, Biles smiled, clapped and tapped her chest before finding her coach and teammate Suni Lee for celebratory hugs. Her score, a 14.000, was good enough for bronze behind China's Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing. Teammate and all-around gold medalist Suni Lee, who came close to falling off the apparatus after a side aerial went a bit amiss, finished fifth.

With her seventh career Olympic medal around her neck, Biles has further emblazoned her name in the history books. She is now tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals by a US gymnast, and she joins Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union as the most decorated in Olympic and world championship competition, with 32 medals total. She has also won a medal in every world and Olympic balance beam final she has been in, dating back to a bronze medal at the 2013 worlds.

Of course, some folks will still want to focus on what Biles didn't do in Tokyo. Coming into these Olympics, many predicted she would take home five golds, creating what she called "weight of the world" pressure. When she sat down after that first vault in the team competition, largely for her own safety, it wasn't because she was afraid she couldn't win. She was worried that her poor performance would prevent anyone else on her team from winning.

And win they did. Silver in the team competition. Gold for Suni Lee in the all-around, and bronze on uneven bars. Silver for Skinner on vault. Gold on floor for Jade Carey, who came back from a horrendous night on the vault and a pep talk from Biles herself to get it done.

Biles opened the way for every single one of these medals, knowing that she could not continue in the team competition after her first vault went so horribly wrong, and then withdrawing from four of the five event finals she qualified for. She returned when she thought she was ready, and not a moment before.

It has been quite an Olympics for Simone Biles, but in a way that no one could have anticipated. Two medals, epic cheerleading on behalf of her teammates, and a whole lot of light shed on the mental health of athletes, joining luminaries such as Naomi Osaka and Michael Phelps.

While Biles has made mention of possibly making an appearance in Paris in three years, it is conceivable that Tuesday's beam final was, indeed, her farewell to the Olympic Games. If so, what is left for us to do is be thankful that we got to see her end on a high note, doing it her way.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Very nice August weather!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

New mask guidelines announced at local universities

Image

National Farmers Market Week highlights a sweet treat in the Wabash Valley

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cool breeze. High: 82

Image

High School Football Practices starts in Indiana

Image

Richland County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Before and after school programs at the YMCA

Image

Local organization receives funding to help southern Indiana families

Image

Sign-ups are underway for the Little Italy Festival 5-K

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1425219

Reported Deaths: 25884
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56578010572
DuPage942951321
Will786431043
Lake696141028
Kane60349816
Winnebago34950525
Madison32904537
St. Clair30565527
McHenry29816299
Peoria23832347
Champaign21827159
Sangamon19982247
McLean19024194
Tazewell17604309
Rock Island15468329
Kankakee14790224
Kendall13574100
LaSalle13019254
Macon11273215
Vermilion10349154
DeKalb10322123
Adams9854129
Williamson8372138
Whiteside7266174
Boone697380
Ogle632584
Grundy609679
Clinton596593
Coles5920101
Knox5768157
Jackson556765
Henry518370
Macoupin504090
Franklin497779
Livingston496094
Woodford495183
Stephenson491086
Marion4887118
Effingham485274
Jefferson4729123
Monroe455394
Randolph437387
Lee424654
Morgan417893
Logan413266
Fulton413059
Christian401075
Montgomery388174
Bureau387587
Iroquois332768
Perry332762
Fayette328256
McDonough312151
Jersey283052
Saline275857
Douglas266136
Union254842
Lawrence246127
Shelby238538
Crawford222226
Bond214124
Cass212027
Carroll205637
Pike204653
Hancock197632
Ford196250
Wayne194453
Clark191934
Warren187250
White185326
Jo Daviess184224
Richland183940
Edgar181242
Washington171825
Moultrie169228
Mason165547
De Witt162329
Johnson158516
Clay157943
Piatt157114
Greene156834
Mercer152834
Wabash151312
Massac146741
Cumberland132020
Menard130012
Jasper117018
Marshall112019
Hamilton92916
Schuyler8237
Brown8146
Pulaski7507
Stark67225
Edwards64612
Calhoun5472
Henderson53414
Scott5231
Gallatin5204
Alexander49811
Putnam4943
Hardin39912
Pope3494
Unassigned542432
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 774097

Reported Deaths: 14012
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1064061810
Lake571801030
Allen43386701
Hamilton37585426
St. Joseph37480568
Elkhart29847471
Tippecanoe23679231
Vanderburgh23586405
Porter19665327
Johnson18990394
Hendricks18232323
Clark13691199
Madison13675348
Vigo12937256
Monroe12673178
LaPorte12617225
Delaware11207198
Howard10791237
Kosciusko9839124
Hancock8845150
Bartholomew8327157
Warrick8194157
Floyd8108183
Grant7430181
Boone7279105
Wayne7264201
Morgan6974143
Marshall6365117
Dubois6310118
Cass6121112
Noble605891
Dearborn605478
Henry5988111
Jackson520177
Shelby514098
Lawrence4999127
Gibson470997
Montgomery463592
Clinton461755
DeKalb460785
Harrison458377
Huntington426982
Whitley420045
Steuben413661
Miami409373
Jasper403457
Knox396091
Putnam388362
Wabash373184
Adams357156
Ripley353871
Jefferson349787
White341454
Daviess3102100
Wells305581
Greene297585
Decatur294093
Posey288035
Fayette287464
Scott284458
LaGrange278772
Clay277049
Washington256838
Randolph248483
Jennings242149
Spencer240231
Fountain238350
Starke231359
Owen226159
Sullivan223243
Fulton210045
Jay203732
Carroll199723
Orange193856
Perry193039
Vermillion182844
Rush178927
Tipton174348
Franklin173735
Parke157016
Pike143734
Blackford138432
Pulaski124648
Newton124136
Benton111415
Brown106643
Crawford106516
Martin92915
Warren88115
Switzerland8528
Union73710
Ohio58511
Unassigned0429