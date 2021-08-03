Jonah Hill debuts body positivity tattoo

Jonah Hill got some ink to celebrate his love.

The actor, who has written about being the target of body-shaming, this week shared a picture of his body positive tattoo on his verified Instagram account.

Located on his back, the tat reads, "Body Love," and includes a drawing that looks similar to the logo for Body Glove, the water sports apparel company.

Hill, 37, tagged Flat Wave tattoos, which reposted his pic.

"Big thanks to Jonah, Michael and friends," the caption on its post reads. "Was a pleasure to meet you all. Great message and great human."

In 2018, Hill wrote about being body-shamed for his magazine, "Inner Children."

"I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive," he wrote. "It's only in the last four years, writing and directing my movie Mid90s, that I've started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head."

