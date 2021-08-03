The new 'Venom' sequel trailer is here and it's gory

The new "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" trailer has dropped and it's a frightfest

The movie is the sequel to the 2018 comic book film starring Tom Hardy, who is also in the latest one. Woody Harrelson also stars.

The storyline is centered in the two sides of Eddie Brock, played by Hardy. In one side of him is a journalist who lives a normal life. But his other half Venom, who feeds on people. He tries to make to two live in peace in one body.

"All I ever wanted in this world was carnage," the monster says in the trailer.

Hardy is tasked with covering a serial killer, Cletus Kasady, played by Harrelson, who turns into Carnage, also a predator.

Naomie Harris and Michelle Williams also star. Williams plays Brock's ex.

Andy Serkis directs the sequel.

The movie is scheduled for release in theaters in the UK on Sept. 15 and in the US on Sept. 24.

See the trailer below:

