5 things to know for August 3: Covid-19, housing, voting rights, Belarus, immigration

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Those of us on the Gulf and East coasts are in for a rainy week.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

For a while there, it seemed like this whole pandemic situation was looking up. But the Delta variant is spreading rapidly and Americans' pessimism about the pandemic is back on the rise, new polling finds. Louisiana is battling one of the worst Covid-19 surges in the country right now. The ICU of its largest hospital is being stretched to its limit, with symptomatic patients waiting in line for a bed. "We no longer think we're giving adequate care to anybody," a hospital administrator said. Cases are rising around the world, too. The CDC recently added 16 destinations to its "very high" Covid-19 travel risk list.

2. Housing

Millions of renters are at risk of losing their homes over the next months after a nationwide temporary ban on evictions expired last week. The CDC put the hold in place last year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and now that the Delta variant is surging, that's become a concern again. Still, the expiration of the eviction moratorium seemed to catch the White House and Democrats in Congress by surprise, as both scrambled in the last few days to find a fix to prevent a major housing crisis. All of this could have perhaps been avoided: The Supreme Court ruled in June that extending the freeze would require Congress' backing. But that authorization didn't come. Here's what's next for renters.

3. Voting rights

Texas Democrats are rallying in the nation's capital today to push Congress to pass voting rights legislation -- and they're bringing reinforcements. More than 100 Democratic state legislators are joining the effort, many of them from Republican-led states that have passed restrictive voting bills. Since the 2020 election, at least 18 states have enacted 30 new laws making it harder to vote. Democrats in Congress have pitched a sweeping voting and election bill, but it was shot down by Senate Republicans. Several Senate Democrats are now working on a revised bill in hopes of reaching a bipartisan compromise.

4. Belarus

The leader of an organization helping Belarusians flee the country has been found dead a day after he went missing. Ukrainian authorities have launched a criminal case into what they called a suspected premeditated murder. Belarus had already come under international scrutiny in recent days after an Olympic sprinter from the country alleged she was being forcibly removed from the Tokyo Games and told to head home against her will. She got a humanitarian visa from Poland yesterday after refusing to board a flight back. Belarus has been in turmoil since last year, when its longtime leader declared victory in a disputed election, leading to mass protests and a violent crackdown.

5. Immigration

The Biden administration plans to indefinitely extend a Trump-era policy that allows the government to swiftly expel migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border. The Trump administration instituted the policy at the start of the pandemic, citing coronavirus concerns. But immigrant advocates and health experts argue it has no public health basis and instead puts migrants in harm's way. Tens of thousands of migrants continue to cross into the US each month, and officials say facilities are overwhelmed. Meanwhile, a government watchdog announced it is looking into a facility for unaccompanied migrant children at Fort Bliss in Texas following complaints that it felt more like a warehouse.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Minivans are making a comeback

And so many people want them that they're selling above sticker price.

A two-headed baby sea turtle was found on a South Carolina beach

Now the sweet hatchling has been released into the ocean where it belongs.

Kathy Griffin announces she has lung cancer

The comedian and actress says her doctors are optimistic that the cancer is stage one and that she'll be back to normal soon.

450,000 honeybees have been living in the walls of a home for 35 years 

A couple discovered the bee colonies after they recently moved in.

Scientists have detected light from behind a black hole for the first time

Albert Einstein, apparently, saw it coming.

OLYMPICS UPDATE

Simone Biles bounced back today to take bronze in the final women's gymnastics event: the balance beam. She competes alongside fellow American Suni Lee.

Follow the latest Olympic updates and highlights here.

TODAY'S NUMBER

11

That's how many hours New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spent last month in questioning by investigators in the state attorney general's office -- part of an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him. Cuomo has denied ever touching anyone inappropriately.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"They wouldn't pull the trigger with no orders."

Haiti's first lady Martine Moise, saying in an interview with CNN that she believes the true masterminds behind the July 7 killing of her husband, President Jovenel Moise, are still at large.

AND FINALLY

Going for the gold

Lizzie Armanto became the first female skateboarder to land Tony Hawk's infamous loop in 2018. Today, she'll be representing Finland in the Olympic women's park competition. (Click here to view.)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 1425219

Reported Deaths: 25884
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56578010572
DuPage942951321
Will786431043
Lake696141028
Kane60349816
Winnebago34950525
Madison32904537
St. Clair30565527
McHenry29816299
Peoria23832347
Champaign21827159
Sangamon19982247
McLean19024194
Tazewell17604309
Rock Island15468329
Kankakee14790224
Kendall13574100
LaSalle13019254
Macon11273215
Vermilion10349154
DeKalb10322123
Adams9854129
Williamson8372138
Whiteside7266174
Boone697380
Ogle632584
Grundy609679
Clinton596593
Coles5920101
Knox5768157
Jackson556765
Henry518370
Macoupin504090
Franklin497779
Livingston496094
Woodford495183
Stephenson491086
Marion4887118
Effingham485274
Jefferson4729123
Monroe455394
Randolph437387
Lee424654
Morgan417893
Logan413266
Fulton413059
Christian401075
Montgomery388174
Bureau387587
Iroquois332768
Perry332762
Fayette328256
McDonough312151
Jersey283052
Saline275857
Douglas266136
Union254842
Lawrence246127
Shelby238538
Crawford222226
Bond214124
Cass212027
Carroll205637
Pike204653
Hancock197632
Ford196250
Wayne194453
Clark191934
Warren187250
White185326
Jo Daviess184224
Richland183940
Edgar181242
Washington171825
Moultrie169228
Mason165547
De Witt162329
Johnson158516
Clay157943
Piatt157114
Greene156834
Mercer152834
Wabash151312
Massac146741
Cumberland132020
Menard130012
Jasper117018
Marshall112019
Hamilton92916
Schuyler8237
Brown8146
Pulaski7507
Stark67225
Edwards64612
Calhoun5472
Henderson53414
Scott5231
Gallatin5204
Alexander49811
Putnam4943
Hardin39912
Pope3494
Unassigned542432
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 774097

Reported Deaths: 14012
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1064061810
Lake571801030
Allen43386701
Hamilton37585426
St. Joseph37480568
Elkhart29847471
Tippecanoe23679231
Vanderburgh23586405
Porter19665327
Johnson18990394
Hendricks18232323
Clark13691199
Madison13675348
Vigo12937256
Monroe12673178
LaPorte12617225
Delaware11207198
Howard10791237
Kosciusko9839124
Hancock8845150
Bartholomew8327157
Warrick8194157
Floyd8108183
Grant7430181
Boone7279105
Wayne7264201
Morgan6974143
Marshall6365117
Dubois6310118
Cass6121112
Noble605891
Dearborn605478
Henry5988111
Jackson520177
Shelby514098
Lawrence4999127
Gibson470997
Montgomery463592
Clinton461755
DeKalb460785
Harrison458377
Huntington426982
Whitley420045
Steuben413661
Miami409373
Jasper403457
Knox396091
Putnam388362
Wabash373184
Adams357156
Ripley353871
Jefferson349787
White341454
Daviess3102100
Wells305581
Greene297585
Decatur294093
Posey288035
Fayette287464
Scott284458
LaGrange278772
Clay277049
Washington256838
Randolph248483
Jennings242149
Spencer240231
Fountain238350
Starke231359
Owen226159
Sullivan223243
Fulton210045
Jay203732
Carroll199723
Orange193856
Perry193039
Vermillion182844
Rush178927
Tipton174348
Franklin173735
Parke157016
Pike143734
Blackford138432
Pulaski124648
Newton124136
Benton111415
Brown106643
Crawford106516
Martin92915
Warren88115
Switzerland8528
Union73710
Ohio58511
Unassigned0429