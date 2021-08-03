Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alibaba to face investors as Beijing's business crackdown grows

Alibaba to face investors as Beijing's business crackdown grows

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 5:41 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 5:41 AM
Posted By: By Jill Disis, CNN Business

Alibaba is still an online shopping behemoth in China. But the tech titan has been slammed in recent months by Beijing's widening crackdown on private business, stoking concerns about its future.

The company will report results for its most recent quarter on Tuesday.

Alibaba's main business — e-commerce — has held up well during the coronavirus pandemic, soaring as people turn to online shopping to buy things without leaving their homes. The company has also benefited from continued economic strength in China, which averted the recession that pummeled most of the globe last year.

The company is expected to report revenue of 209 billion yuan ($32 billion) for the quarter, a 36% increase from a year earlier, according to data provider Refinitiv.

But the prospect of further scrutiny from Chinese regulators looms large.

In May, Alibaba said it posted a loss of about $1.2 billion for its first quarter — a hit that was mainly due to a record $2.8 billion fine that Beijing imposed on the company after accusing it of behaving like a monopoly.

Joe Tsai, Alibaba Group's co-founder and executive vice chairman, played down concerns when the fine was announced, saying that the company was "pleased" that it could "put this matter behind us."

"With this penalty decision, we've received a good guidance on some of the specific issues under the anti-competitive law," he told investors on a call at the time.

Beijing's broader clampdown hasn't let up. Alibaba's New York-listed shares plunged nearly 14% during July as investors grew nervous about Chinese tech, including the ability of such companies to trade outside of China. (Alibaba also trades in Hong Kong; its dual-listing in 2019 was touted as a symbolic homecoming for the company.)

Shortly after ride-hailing giant Didi went public on the New York Stock Exchange at the end of June, Beijing banned it from app stores over cybersecurity concerns. The stock plunged, and is still trading well below its IPO price of $14 a share.

US securities regulators have also expressed concern about future Chinese public offerings, with the Securities and Exchange Commission telling staff last week to ask such firms to disclose more information before trading plans can be approved.

Regulatory scrutiny on a broadening number of industries has also spooked investors. A stock market sell-off last week wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in market value for several prominent Chinese tech companies, including Alibaba. That came as Beijing issued directives for education tech, food delivery and other sectors.

Chinese state media has since urged investors to stay calm, with one newspaper telling investors to "have confidence in the market."

"A short-term shock does not change the nature of the long-term positive trend," read a commentary published in the Securities Times last week. "China's economy and markets are at an advantage in terms of its width and depth."

-- Paul R. La Monica, Laura He and Michelle Toh contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Very nice August weather!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

High School Football Practices starts in Indiana

Image

Richland County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Before and after school programs at the YMCA

Image

Local organization receives funding to help southern Indiana families

Image

Sign-ups are underway for the Little Italy Festival 5-K

Image

Anxiety and stress going back to school

Image

The Terre Haute Fire Department can now train you to be an EMT or EMR - here's what that means

Image

Eviction notices start to trickle in

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1419611

Reported Deaths: 25873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56409110566
DuPage940071321
Will783281042
Lake693631028
Kane60205816
Winnebago34822524
Madison32649536
St. Clair30275527
McHenry29684299
Peoria23771347
Champaign21705159
Sangamon19759246
McLean18931194
Tazewell17551309
Rock Island15422329
Kankakee14768224
Kendall13537100
LaSalle12987254
Macon11214215
DeKalb10305122
Vermilion10297154
Adams9751129
Williamson8266138
Whiteside7256174
Boone696580
Ogle630584
Grundy607479
Clinton594293
Coles5887101
Knox5743157
Jackson551265
Henry517170
Macoupin501090
Livingston495194
Woodford493783
Franklin492879
Stephenson489886
Effingham483974
Marion4836118
Jefferson4703123
Monroe453594
Randolph433987
Lee424354
Morgan415693
Fulton412159
Logan410066
Christian397575
Bureau386687
Montgomery386674
Iroquois331068
Perry330262
Fayette327456
McDonough308551
Jersey280252
Saline274057
Douglas265436
Union251842
Lawrence245527
Shelby237438
Crawford221126
Bond213924
Cass211527
Carroll205437
Pike203253
Ford195450
Hancock194932
Wayne192053
Clark191334
Warren186850
Jo Daviess184024
White183326
Richland182840
Edgar180942
Washington170125
Moultrie168728
Mason164847
De Witt161529
Piatt156914
Johnson156716
Clay156343
Greene155734
Mercer152534
Wabash150612
Massac146141
Cumberland131420
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall111419
Hamilton91716
Schuyler8187
Brown8136
Pulaski7497
Stark66925
Edwards64212
Calhoun5442
Henderson53414
Scott5181
Gallatin5144
Alexander49511
Putnam4953
Hardin39712
Pope3464
Unassigned512432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 771299

Reported Deaths: 14005
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1059471808
Lake570611031
Allen43193700
Hamilton37458426
St. Joseph37420568
Elkhart29819471
Tippecanoe23584231
Vanderburgh23431405
Porter19616327
Johnson18899394
Hendricks18168323
Clark13623199
Madison13604348
Vigo12908256
Monroe12626178
LaPorte12594225
Delaware11183198
Howard10747237
Kosciusko9810124
Hancock8799150
Bartholomew8296157
Warrick8150157
Floyd8072183
Grant7397181
Wayne7254201
Boone7236105
Morgan6948143
Marshall6358117
Dubois6301118
Cass6110112
Dearborn604078
Noble603590
Henry5971111
Jackson518677
Shelby512898
Lawrence4961127
Gibson467296
Montgomery461392
Clinton458455
DeKalb458485
Harrison456977
Huntington421382
Whitley418645
Steuben412861
Miami407273
Jasper402556
Knox393191
Putnam386862
Wabash371684
Adams355356
Ripley352771
Jefferson347187
White340954
Daviess3098100
Wells304881
Greene295985
Decatur293493
Fayette287464
Posey285435
Scott283458
LaGrange278472
Clay276049
Washington255637
Randolph248283
Jennings240449
Spencer239731
Fountain237250
Starke230859
Owen224759
Sullivan222943
Fulton209545
Jay203432
Carroll198822
Orange192756
Perry191939
Vermillion181944
Rush178627
Tipton173848
Franklin173035
Parke156816
Pike143434
Blackford138232
Pulaski124048
Newton123736
Benton110515
Brown106443
Crawford106316
Martin92715
Warren88015
Switzerland8488
Union73710
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429