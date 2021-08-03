Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Karsten Warholm wins 'best race in Olympic history' as he breaks 400m hurdles world record

Karsten Warholm wins 'best race in Olympic history' as he breaks 400m hurdles world record

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 5:41 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 5:41 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

It started the way his races often do -- a slap of the chest, a pump of the fist, and a roar to the camera -- but ended like none have done before.

As Karsten Warholm crossed the finish line of the men's Olympic 400-meter hurdles final and registered the numbers on the stadium clock, his face turned to a mixture of exhaustion, elation and disbelief.

The Norwegian's time of 45.94 seconds in Tokyo on Tuesday is likely to shift perceptions of what is possible in this event as he held off the USA's Rai Benjamin and shattered his own world record by more than half a second.

In a golden era for the men's 400m hurdles, this was the Olympic final the event deserved. Benjamin's time of 46.17 seconds for silver would have comfortably broken the previous record Warholm had set in July, while Brazil's Alison Dos Santos' bronze-medal time of 46.72 was just outside it.

"That was the best race in Olympic history ... everyone in this event should be getting paid big bucks, in all honesty," Benjamin later quipped.

The forerunner in this event since his world championship title in 2017, Warholm now has an Olympic medal to show for his efforts. He inched ahead of Benjamin after the final hurdle and ripped a huge hole down the middle of his sprint suit after crossing the line.

"The lactic acid is just crazy, I couldn't feel my legs," Warholm told reporters about the end of the race.

"I was just running over the line because I didn't take anything for granted today. All respect to Rai for running 46.17 -- that's just crazy."

Running in lane six, Warholm quickly caught up with Dos Santos and Qatar's Abderrahman Samba in the lanes outside him.

He was leading by the 200-meter mark, but the race was far from won as Benjamin slowly gained ground in the adjacent inside lane.

The pair were practically level at the final hurdle, but Warholm summoned an extra ounce of energy to take the gold.

"I ran sort of scared, but that's something that I always do," Warholm added. "I knew that with my fast opening, I was up on the side of dos Santos and Samba really early in the race.

"That was my tactic today, I think I won on tactics. I really went out hard and tried to get the guys with me ... after that I just ran for my life. I would have died for that gold medal."

Kevin Young's 400m hurdles world record from the 1992 Olympics had stood for nearly three decades before Warholm broke it a month ago -- a barrier the 25-year-old has previously likened to the race to get a man on the moon.

But this Olympic final has redefined the discipline.

The three athletes on the podium can lay claim to being the fastest 400m hurdlers ever; Samba, the fifth-fastest on the all-time list behind Young, finished fifth behind the British Virgin Islands' Kyron McMaster in the final.

Fast track, fast times?

For silver medalist Benjamin, there was a mixture of frustration and pride.

"It's a lot to process," he told reporters. "I cried a little bit ... but I am really happy to be a part of history like this and just to show where this event can go.

"I don't think even Usain Bolt's 9.58 (at the World Championships in Berlin) topped that. I mean, three guys pretty much broke the world record."

The Tokyo Olympics have so far yielded fast times on the track, notably Elaine Thompson-Herah's Olympic record in the women's 100m final.

Some have put it down to advancements in shoe technology, while others have credited the favorable track surface.

"It feels like I'm walking on clouds," said US sprinter Ronnie Baker. "It's really smooth out there. It's a beautiful track, one of the nicest I've run on."

Accoring to World Athletics and Mondo, the company that prepared the track ahead of the Games, more than 280 world records had been established on Mondo tracks prior to the Tokyo Olympics.

However, Benjamin said that, in his race at least, the fast times were more about the athletes themselves.

"People say it's the track, it's the shoes. I would wear different shoes and still run fast, it doesn't really matter," he said.

"There's some efficiency in the shoe, don't get me wrong, and it's nice to have a good track. But no one in history's going to go out there and do what we did just now, ever. I don't care who you are."

Mihambo's golden jump

Before the theatrics of the men's 400m hurdles, Germany's Malaika Mihambo delivered drama in the women's long jump when she claimed the gold medal with her final leap of seven meters.

It put her ahead of the USA's Brittney Reese and Nigeria's Ese Brume, neither of whom could go beyond the seven-meter mark with their final jumps and took silver and bronze respectively.

"I feel overwhelmed. It was, I think, the most exciting women's long jump competition in history," said Mihambo.

"It was so exciting to be part of and I am happy I made it at the end.

"I knew that I could jump farther than 6.95m. I just needed to hit the board. I knew all the time that I could do it. I just knew that I had one last attempt to do it and I am so happy to grab the gold."

Those two gold medals to Norway and Germany in the Tuesday morning session mean that the first 15 golds handed in track and field events at the Tokyo Olympics have gone to athletes from 15 different countries.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Very nice August weather!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

High School Football Practices starts in Indiana

Image

Richland County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Before and after school programs at the YMCA

Image

Local organization receives funding to help southern Indiana families

Image

Sign-ups are underway for the Little Italy Festival 5-K

Image

Anxiety and stress going back to school

Image

The Terre Haute Fire Department can now train you to be an EMT or EMR - here's what that means

Image

Eviction notices start to trickle in

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1419611

Reported Deaths: 25873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56409110566
DuPage940071321
Will783281042
Lake693631028
Kane60205816
Winnebago34822524
Madison32649536
St. Clair30275527
McHenry29684299
Peoria23771347
Champaign21705159
Sangamon19759246
McLean18931194
Tazewell17551309
Rock Island15422329
Kankakee14768224
Kendall13537100
LaSalle12987254
Macon11214215
DeKalb10305122
Vermilion10297154
Adams9751129
Williamson8266138
Whiteside7256174
Boone696580
Ogle630584
Grundy607479
Clinton594293
Coles5887101
Knox5743157
Jackson551265
Henry517170
Macoupin501090
Livingston495194
Woodford493783
Franklin492879
Stephenson489886
Effingham483974
Marion4836118
Jefferson4703123
Monroe453594
Randolph433987
Lee424354
Morgan415693
Fulton412159
Logan410066
Christian397575
Bureau386687
Montgomery386674
Iroquois331068
Perry330262
Fayette327456
McDonough308551
Jersey280252
Saline274057
Douglas265436
Union251842
Lawrence245527
Shelby237438
Crawford221126
Bond213924
Cass211527
Carroll205437
Pike203253
Ford195450
Hancock194932
Wayne192053
Clark191334
Warren186850
Jo Daviess184024
White183326
Richland182840
Edgar180942
Washington170125
Moultrie168728
Mason164847
De Witt161529
Piatt156914
Johnson156716
Clay156343
Greene155734
Mercer152534
Wabash150612
Massac146141
Cumberland131420
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall111419
Hamilton91716
Schuyler8187
Brown8136
Pulaski7497
Stark66925
Edwards64212
Calhoun5442
Henderson53414
Scott5181
Gallatin5144
Alexander49511
Putnam4953
Hardin39712
Pope3464
Unassigned512432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 771299

Reported Deaths: 14005
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1059471808
Lake570611031
Allen43193700
Hamilton37458426
St. Joseph37420568
Elkhart29819471
Tippecanoe23584231
Vanderburgh23431405
Porter19616327
Johnson18899394
Hendricks18168323
Clark13623199
Madison13604348
Vigo12908256
Monroe12626178
LaPorte12594225
Delaware11183198
Howard10747237
Kosciusko9810124
Hancock8799150
Bartholomew8296157
Warrick8150157
Floyd8072183
Grant7397181
Wayne7254201
Boone7236105
Morgan6948143
Marshall6358117
Dubois6301118
Cass6110112
Dearborn604078
Noble603590
Henry5971111
Jackson518677
Shelby512898
Lawrence4961127
Gibson467296
Montgomery461392
Clinton458455
DeKalb458485
Harrison456977
Huntington421382
Whitley418645
Steuben412861
Miami407273
Jasper402556
Knox393191
Putnam386862
Wabash371684
Adams355356
Ripley352771
Jefferson347187
White340954
Daviess3098100
Wells304881
Greene295985
Decatur293493
Fayette287464
Posey285435
Scott283458
LaGrange278472
Clay276049
Washington255637
Randolph248283
Jennings240449
Spencer239731
Fountain237250
Starke230859
Owen224759
Sullivan222943
Fulton209545
Jay203432
Carroll198822
Orange192756
Perry191939
Vermillion181944
Rush178627
Tipton173848
Franklin173035
Parke156816
Pike143434
Blackford138232
Pulaski124048
Newton123736
Benton110515
Brown106443
Crawford106316
Martin92715
Warren88015
Switzerland8488
Union73710
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429