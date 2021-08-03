Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What parents need to know about guiding kids through puberty

What parents need to know about guiding kids through puberty

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 5:41 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 5:41 AM
Posted By: By Elissa Strauss

Grown-ups tend to recall their adolescence as a highlight reel (or maybe, in some cases, it's a lowlight reel): the first leg or face shave, the first kiss, the first bra, the first ejaculation or menstruation, and the first time you walked into a room and were treated like an adult.

It can flip quickly through our brains, a series of events -- part humiliating, part liberating -- accounting for one of our greatest stages of metamorphosis. Perhaps it's the trauma that has compressed the experience. Or maybe it is that, once the final product -- our adult selves -- is realized, it is hard to trace it back to the starting point.

But for those going through it, adolescence is a long journey, beginning far before we might anticipate it and ending long after. And the variability from kid to kid is enormous. It's possible for a group of friends to collectively spend close to 15 years in adolescence, with an early bloomer beginning at age 8 and a late one not wrapping things up until their early 20s, said Dr. Richard J. Chung, an adolescent medicine specialist at Duke Health.

This long journey of adolescence becomes more manageable for all parties when we see it as slow and unique to each person. This helps parents and caregivers know when to worry and when to relax, when to explain and when to stay quiet, and when to hold tight and when to let go.

A very rough timeline

Some kids begin puberty in late elementary school. Girls can start as early as 8 and boys as early as 9, timing that's considered "precocious puberty" in both cases, Chung said. Other kids begin puberty as late as high school. For girls, the latest age tends to be around 13, and for boys it's 14. The whole process can take between two and five years, though psychological maturity can take longer.

For boys, the first sign is testicular enlargement, which is gradual, said Chung. With girls, the first sign is what doctors call "breast budding" or small bumps under the nipple. Both of these are triggered by hormones, and are followed by a series of physical, emotional and cognitive changes, including body hair growth, as well as changes in muscle and fat mass. Two of the most notable milestones are the beginning of menstruation, or menarche, in girls and the beginning of sperm production, or spermarche, with boys.

Chung said parents may be inclined to attribute their children's psychological changes to the hormones causing these physical changes, but the relationship isn't always clear cut.

"We may try to draw a direct linkage between hormonal changes and shifting moods during this time of life, but there is not some pristine correlation. There are a lot of reasons that young people might start to act differently that are unrelated to hormonal differences," he said.

"It's tempting for a parent to try to parse everything, but the main message is that it's complicated. Not only the physical and hormonal piece, but also the social, emotional and broader neurological developmental progression."

There's a lot going on, and there's not a one-size-fits-all road map. Puberty unfolds very differently for each person, which is likely evident to anyone who's ever seen an eighth-grade class photo. There are women among girls, men among boys, and non-binary adults among others who scan as kids.

"There is generally a particular process, including when it starts, how the sequence progresses, but there are also a lot of variations on the theme," Chung said.

"We talk a lot with parents and young people about that, because often they will Google and find something isn't going by the script and it can cause a lot of anxiety," he said. "For the most part it is a variation of the typical experience."

Chung wants parents to help their children move past the mindset of typical or normal vs. atypical and abnormal. That said, he doesn't want them to hesitate to mention any concerns to their doctor, who could help confirm that there aren't, in fact, any problems.

He also wants parents to make sure their kids feel comfortable discussing any changes to their bodies with them. This can happen by giving kids a sense of the changes that will happen before they set in motion, as well as by making room for any concerns while puberty is in process. These mini-biology lessons will help them make sense of their experience.

It's far more common for parents to have a menstruation talk with girls than discuss sperm production with boys, Chung said. Consequently, boys might be more inclined to feel shame about ejaculations than girls do about their periods.

"Pediatricians and other child health professionals need to do a better job with (talking about spermarche), really partnering with parents and other people and having this be part of your conversation, and normalizing all these dramatic physical changes," he said. "Also, it's important to disentangle it from conversations about sexuality."

While there is a clear relationship between ejaculations and sex, the two don't necessarily overlap for boys going through puberty. Chung said keeping these conversations separate can help reduce the stigma around it.

Early and late bloomers

During puberty, nobody feels normal. Early bloomers, later bloomers, middle bloomers -- it doesn't matter. It's a time of feeling like you don't belong; like you, and only you, are a little bit weird.

For girl early bloomers, be aware of the way they can be sexualized by the people around them, adults included, said Dr. Jess Shatkin, vice chair for education and professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the Child Study Center at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone Health.

"Even though girls mature more quickly, they are often not ready for (sexualization). And that can hurt their self-esteem, as they start seeing themselves as objects. By around seventh or eighth grade, they might start to dumb themselves down and pull back on science and math, as they don't think that is their place," said Shatkin, the author of "Born to Be Wild: Why Teens Take Risks, and How We Can Help Keep Them Safe."

For boys who mature early, Shatkin added, parents should remember that this will make them more inclined to risky behavior at a younger age than their peers. Evolutionary speaking, this makes sense. This is how humans, particularly men, established their role at the top of the social hierarchy for much of human history when we hunted for food and lived off the land. Survival demanded risk.

Shatkin said that the fact that your kid matures early or late on its own does not necessarily mean you need to worry about their emotional state or seek out professional psychological help.

"Not everyone needs a psychiatrist or therapist. Kids can traverse it well with good supportive family and friends," he said. "Talk to your kids, and it's not just one conversation, and ask them how they are doing."

"Remind them that this isn't something they have to nail. It is a huge and broad range of human experience."

Emotional red flags

Adolescence is filled with ups and downs. These could be of concern when they come along with abrupt behavior changes, Shatkin said. If kids suddenly sleep more or less, are anxious, depressed, appear to be using drugs, grades drop, or have fallen out with all their friends, then the red flag has been raised. This is a good time to ask questions and possibly seek professional help.

For the more common upheavals, like fights with friends or a struggle with a coach, parents should offer support, but not solutions.

"Have curiosity, but don't clean up their mess," Shatkin said. "What confuses some parents is they see their role as a friend and a protector. But you are not there to make your kids happy all the time."

Just listen

Sometimes, when they aren't up for talking -- and there will be moments when they aren't up for talking -- support might just mean making space and time to be together. Share some cookies, take a walk. It doesn't matter. The company alone can help.

"When you don't know what to say, it is always good to just be there and listen," Shatkin said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Very nice August weather!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

High School Football Practices starts in Indiana

Image

Richland County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Before and after school programs at the YMCA

Image

Local organization receives funding to help southern Indiana families

Image

Sign-ups are underway for the Little Italy Festival 5-K

Image

Anxiety and stress going back to school

Image

The Terre Haute Fire Department can now train you to be an EMT or EMR - here's what that means

Image

Eviction notices start to trickle in

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1419611

Reported Deaths: 25873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56409110566
DuPage940071321
Will783281042
Lake693631028
Kane60205816
Winnebago34822524
Madison32649536
St. Clair30275527
McHenry29684299
Peoria23771347
Champaign21705159
Sangamon19759246
McLean18931194
Tazewell17551309
Rock Island15422329
Kankakee14768224
Kendall13537100
LaSalle12987254
Macon11214215
DeKalb10305122
Vermilion10297154
Adams9751129
Williamson8266138
Whiteside7256174
Boone696580
Ogle630584
Grundy607479
Clinton594293
Coles5887101
Knox5743157
Jackson551265
Henry517170
Macoupin501090
Livingston495194
Woodford493783
Franklin492879
Stephenson489886
Effingham483974
Marion4836118
Jefferson4703123
Monroe453594
Randolph433987
Lee424354
Morgan415693
Fulton412159
Logan410066
Christian397575
Bureau386687
Montgomery386674
Iroquois331068
Perry330262
Fayette327456
McDonough308551
Jersey280252
Saline274057
Douglas265436
Union251842
Lawrence245527
Shelby237438
Crawford221126
Bond213924
Cass211527
Carroll205437
Pike203253
Ford195450
Hancock194932
Wayne192053
Clark191334
Warren186850
Jo Daviess184024
White183326
Richland182840
Edgar180942
Washington170125
Moultrie168728
Mason164847
De Witt161529
Piatt156914
Johnson156716
Clay156343
Greene155734
Mercer152534
Wabash150612
Massac146141
Cumberland131420
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall111419
Hamilton91716
Schuyler8187
Brown8136
Pulaski7497
Stark66925
Edwards64212
Calhoun5442
Henderson53414
Scott5181
Gallatin5144
Alexander49511
Putnam4953
Hardin39712
Pope3464
Unassigned512432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 771299

Reported Deaths: 14005
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1059471808
Lake570611031
Allen43193700
Hamilton37458426
St. Joseph37420568
Elkhart29819471
Tippecanoe23584231
Vanderburgh23431405
Porter19616327
Johnson18899394
Hendricks18168323
Clark13623199
Madison13604348
Vigo12908256
Monroe12626178
LaPorte12594225
Delaware11183198
Howard10747237
Kosciusko9810124
Hancock8799150
Bartholomew8296157
Warrick8150157
Floyd8072183
Grant7397181
Wayne7254201
Boone7236105
Morgan6948143
Marshall6358117
Dubois6301118
Cass6110112
Dearborn604078
Noble603590
Henry5971111
Jackson518677
Shelby512898
Lawrence4961127
Gibson467296
Montgomery461392
Clinton458455
DeKalb458485
Harrison456977
Huntington421382
Whitley418645
Steuben412861
Miami407273
Jasper402556
Knox393191
Putnam386862
Wabash371684
Adams355356
Ripley352771
Jefferson347187
White340954
Daviess3098100
Wells304881
Greene295985
Decatur293493
Fayette287464
Posey285435
Scott283458
LaGrange278472
Clay276049
Washington255637
Randolph248283
Jennings240449
Spencer239731
Fountain237250
Starke230859
Owen224759
Sullivan222943
Fulton209545
Jay203432
Carroll198822
Orange192756
Perry191939
Vermillion181944
Rush178627
Tipton173848
Franklin173035
Parke156816
Pike143434
Blackford138232
Pulaski124048
Newton123736
Benton110515
Brown106443
Crawford106316
Martin92715
Warren88015
Switzerland8488
Union73710
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429