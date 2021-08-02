Clear

The really worrisome thing about the Delta variant

The really worrisome thing about the Delta variant

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 8:10 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 8:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Kent Sepkowitz

Each week seems to bring another alarming development on the Covid-19 Delta variant. Just last week, we learned of an outbreak among hundreds of vaccinated people in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Of particular concern is the evidence of high amounts of virus in respiratory samples of vaccinated individuals suggesting that they can in fact be contagious.

In response to the new information, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has adjusted guidelines to again recommend masks for certain situations. Though the real message of the latest outbreak is how well the vaccines work at preventing death, reintroducing masks is the right decision, since it will help decrease transmission at a time of rising Delta-related cases nationally.

On cue, the CDC's latest update is being met with the usual tomato-throwing response from the anti-vaccine, anti-mask, anti-science, anti-logic members of the blab-o-sphere who have declared the CDC hopelessly lost, unscientific and waffling.

But after 18 months of this pandemic, who can call the CDC action and the public reaction a surprise? Governmental entities that make decisions, such as the CDC, are always easy targets for anti-government and anti-whatever enthusiasts.

Even the immediate OMG shrieks from usually level-headed reporters and newspapers -- the Delta variant is as contagious as chicken pox! (a previously known fact) and a correct if click-bait-y emphasis on the high percent of cases that had been vaccinated -- also are predictable. The virus is scary. It is not contained. Half the country is not fully vaccinated. All of this deserves headlines, which, by their nature, err on the side of provocation.

What is odd about the focus on the Provincetown outbreak is that it is not the important Delta variant story this week. It is only a minor addition to the Covid-19 story.

Here's the real news: there is growing evidence that -- for whatever reason (higher viral loads, something different about how the virus is handled by less mature immune systems, or something else), children infected by the Delta variant may develop a more severe form of the disease compared to illness caused by other forms of the virus.

In a recent NPR interview, Dr. Rick Barr, who leads the Arkansas Children's Hospital, said that the "Delta variant is acting very, very differently with respect to kids ... just in the month of July, we have [admitted] over 40 to the children's hospital. .. and a number of those have ended up in the intensive care unit."

Half the kids were below 12 years of age and not eligible for vaccine but the other half -- also not fully vaccinated, were 12 years old and up.

And Arkansas is not the only Southern state reporting the increase of child hospitalizations.

All this suggests that the next real area for debate is not whether the current vaccines are good enough against the Delta variant (they are, overwhelmingly) or whether we should mask up and spread out (yes, obviously), but rather what should we do about the children who are not yet eligible for vaccination under a US Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) but will be heading back to school in a month, or sooner -- during an outbreak of a viral variant that could get much more severe?

Now, that is a problem worthy of real debate -- not political posturing -- of weighing pros and cons carefully and daring to be bold. To that end, one possible advantage of the endless stunt-driven tomatoes that are tossed is that when an actual moment of truth occurs, the CDC already will have developed the requisite thick skin necessary to withstand the criticism and make the best decision to protect the public health. I hope.

Not that the CDC or anyone else is asking but here is my suggestion: if additional evidence suggests more severe disease in kids infected by the Delta variant, unvaccinated children must not attend school in person. Sorry. Delta has changed the premise of last year's decisions. If and when the EUA is granted for elementary school-aged children, then vaccinate them and send them off on the school bus.

But even then, please leave the windows down.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Clear & Comfortable
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Richland County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Before and after school programs at the YMCA

Image

Local organization receives funding to help southern Indiana families

Image

Sign-ups are underway for the Little Italy Festival 5-K

Image

Anxiety and stress going back to school

Image

The Terre Haute Fire Department can now train you to be an EMT or EMR - here's what that means

Image

Eviction notices start to trickle in

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Coverage You Can Count On

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1419611

Reported Deaths: 25873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56409110566
DuPage940071321
Will783281042
Lake693631028
Kane60205816
Winnebago34822524
Madison32649536
St. Clair30275527
McHenry29684299
Peoria23771347
Champaign21705159
Sangamon19759246
McLean18931194
Tazewell17551309
Rock Island15422329
Kankakee14768224
Kendall13537100
LaSalle12987254
Macon11214215
DeKalb10305122
Vermilion10297154
Adams9751129
Williamson8266138
Whiteside7256174
Boone696580
Ogle630584
Grundy607479
Clinton594293
Coles5887101
Knox5743157
Jackson551265
Henry517170
Macoupin501090
Livingston495194
Woodford493783
Franklin492879
Stephenson489886
Effingham483974
Marion4836118
Jefferson4703123
Monroe453594
Randolph433987
Lee424354
Morgan415693
Fulton412159
Logan410066
Christian397575
Bureau386687
Montgomery386674
Iroquois331068
Perry330262
Fayette327456
McDonough308551
Jersey280252
Saline274057
Douglas265436
Union251842
Lawrence245527
Shelby237438
Crawford221126
Bond213924
Cass211527
Carroll205437
Pike203253
Ford195450
Hancock194932
Wayne192053
Clark191334
Warren186850
Jo Daviess184024
White183326
Richland182840
Edgar180942
Washington170125
Moultrie168728
Mason164847
De Witt161529
Piatt156914
Johnson156716
Clay156343
Greene155734
Mercer152534
Wabash150612
Massac146141
Cumberland131420
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall111419
Hamilton91716
Schuyler8187
Brown8136
Pulaski7497
Stark66925
Edwards64212
Calhoun5442
Henderson53414
Scott5181
Gallatin5144
Alexander49511
Putnam4953
Hardin39712
Pope3464
Unassigned512432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 771299

Reported Deaths: 14005
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1059471808
Lake570611031
Allen43193700
Hamilton37458426
St. Joseph37420568
Elkhart29819471
Tippecanoe23584231
Vanderburgh23431405
Porter19616327
Johnson18899394
Hendricks18168323
Clark13623199
Madison13604348
Vigo12908256
Monroe12626178
LaPorte12594225
Delaware11183198
Howard10747237
Kosciusko9810124
Hancock8799150
Bartholomew8296157
Warrick8150157
Floyd8072183
Grant7397181
Wayne7254201
Boone7236105
Morgan6948143
Marshall6358117
Dubois6301118
Cass6110112
Dearborn604078
Noble603590
Henry5971111
Jackson518677
Shelby512898
Lawrence4961127
Gibson467296
Montgomery461392
Clinton458455
DeKalb458485
Harrison456977
Huntington421382
Whitley418645
Steuben412861
Miami407273
Jasper402556
Knox393191
Putnam386862
Wabash371684
Adams355356
Ripley352771
Jefferson347187
White340954
Daviess3098100
Wells304881
Greene295985
Decatur293493
Fayette287464
Posey285435
Scott283458
LaGrange278472
Clay276049
Washington255637
Randolph248283
Jennings240449
Spencer239731
Fountain237250
Starke230859
Owen224759
Sullivan222943
Fulton209545
Jay203432
Carroll198822
Orange192756
Perry191939
Vermillion181944
Rush178627
Tipton173848
Franklin173035
Parke156816
Pike143434
Blackford138232
Pulaski124048
Newton123736
Benton110515
Brown106443
Crawford106316
Martin92715
Warren88015
Switzerland8488
Union73710
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429