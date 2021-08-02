Clear

A rare species thought to be extinct is clinging to survival, study finds

A rare species thought to be extinct is clinging to survival, study finds

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 8:10 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Kristen Rogers, CNN

A species of tiny chameleons presumed to be extinct due to deforestation has been found, but it is clinging to survival.

Up to only 5.5 centimeters (2.2 inches) long, the critically endangered Chapman's pygmy chameleon (Rhampholeon chapmanorum) is native to the low-elevation rainforest of the Malawi Hills in southern Malawi, a country in southeastern Africa, according to a study published Monday in Oryx—The International Journal of Conservation.

First described by herpetologist and author Colin Tilbury in 1992, Chapman's pygmy chameleon is one of the world's rarest chameleons.

"They are mostly brown but they can change to quite beautiful blues and greens with little dots all over them and that's probably a way of communicating with each other," said the study's lead author Krystal Tolley, a professor and research leader in the Leslie Hill Molecular Ecology Laboratory at the South African National Biodiversity Institute, in a statement. "Other chameleon species can be hysterical, hissing and biting, but pygmy chameleons are gentle and just beautiful."

Chameleons' extinction risk is much higher than the average of 15% for the reptile order they belong to, with 34% of chameleon species classified as threatened and 18% near threatened, the authors wrote. Most of the threatened species are forest specialists, which means they can only live in a specific type of environment.

Survival through agricultural takeovers

When Tilbury first described pygmy chameleons in 1992, previous researchers noticed signs of substantial deforestation in Malawi Hills, wrote the authors of the current study. To protect the species from further harm, 37 Malawi Hills-based pygmy chameleons were released into a forest patch about 95 kilometers (59 miles) north in Mikundi, Malawi, in 1998, according to the study. When Tilbury assessed the release site in 2001 and 2012, chameleons were still there.

Because pygmy chameleons are intolerant of transformed areas and Tolley didn't discover any pygmy chameleons during related assessment work in 2014, they were thought to have possibly become extinct. Her work led the International Union for Conservation of Nature to list the chameleons as critically endangered on its Red List of Threatened Species. Using historical (1984-1985) and recent (2019) Google Earth satellite imagery of the Malawi Hills and another geographical information system, the authors of the current study estimated about 80% of the Malawi Hills forest had been destroyed from 1984 to 2019.

At night on the trails of three accessible forest patches in 2016, the authors walked, using torchlights to find and record chameleons.

"The first one we found was in the transition zone on the forest edge, where there are some trees but mostly maize and cassava plants," Tolley said. "When we found it we got goosebumps and just started jumping around. We didn't know if we would get any more, but once we got into the forest there were plenty, although I don't know how long that will last."

The researchers found seven adult chameleons along a footpath just inside the first forest patch of Malawi Hills; 10 chameleons inside a site over 6 kilometers (4 miles) southwest of the first; and 21 adult chameleons plus 11 young and hatchlings inside the patch at Mikundi, the location of the 1998 release.

Pygmy chameleons still face threats

After snipping 2-millimeter-long (0.1-inch-long) tail clips from some adult chameleons, the authors did genetic analysis. The chameleons' genetic diversity was normal in comparison to that of other chameleons and small-bodied reptile species, the authors found. But there were significant differences in genetic structure between populations in different areas, suggesting that humans fragmenting the forest patches had disrupted the breeding ability between chameleons on neighboring patches and therefore their gene flow -- an impact that increases extinction risk due to fewer options for mates, the authors wrote.

However, the authors might have overestimated the amount of genetic diversity between populations by not accounting for the way that some DNA is inherited, said Eric Routman, a professor emeritus of biology at San Francisco State University, who wasn't involved in the study.

"And even if they had lots of loci and good genetic estimates, they have no estimate of these genetic parameters before the habitat fragmentation, so they can't attribute any genetic effect to deforestation," Routman added via email. "If I had been reviewing this paper, I would have recommended major revisions to the manuscript. Essentially, the genetic part of their study is inconclusive."

The authors think effects of deforestation on genetic diversity could take time to appear. But to prevent the chameleon species from reaching a point of no return, the rainforest loss requires immediate attention, Tolley said.

"Urgent conservation action is needed, including halting of forest destruction and recovery of habitat to promote connectivity. Although part of the Malawi Hills falls within a Key Biodiversity Area (Matandwe Forest Reserve), most of the forest falls outside the reserve boundary, and the effectiveness of the forest reserve is questionable, given that most of the destruction has been within its boundaries," the authors wrote. "Although extending the reserve to encompass all the forest patches would be a first step, measures are needed to avert the destruction of the remaining patches."

These efforts would be important also for any other species that possibly live among these chameleons, the authors wrote. And there could be more pygmy chameleons in the patches they weren't able to explore, they said.

For the little creatures Polley described as gentle and beautiful, "both the planning and the recommended actions require strong leadership, personnel, stakeholder engagement, including with government departments, and sufficient funding to ensure success," the authors added.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Clear & Comfortable
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Richland County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Before and after school programs at the YMCA

Image

Local organization receives funding to help southern Indiana families

Image

Sign-ups are underway for the Little Italy Festival 5-K

Image

Anxiety and stress going back to school

Image

The Terre Haute Fire Department can now train you to be an EMT or EMR - here's what that means

Image

Eviction notices start to trickle in

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Coverage You Can Count On

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1419611

Reported Deaths: 25873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56409110566
DuPage940071321
Will783281042
Lake693631028
Kane60205816
Winnebago34822524
Madison32649536
St. Clair30275527
McHenry29684299
Peoria23771347
Champaign21705159
Sangamon19759246
McLean18931194
Tazewell17551309
Rock Island15422329
Kankakee14768224
Kendall13537100
LaSalle12987254
Macon11214215
DeKalb10305122
Vermilion10297154
Adams9751129
Williamson8266138
Whiteside7256174
Boone696580
Ogle630584
Grundy607479
Clinton594293
Coles5887101
Knox5743157
Jackson551265
Henry517170
Macoupin501090
Livingston495194
Woodford493783
Franklin492879
Stephenson489886
Effingham483974
Marion4836118
Jefferson4703123
Monroe453594
Randolph433987
Lee424354
Morgan415693
Fulton412159
Logan410066
Christian397575
Bureau386687
Montgomery386674
Iroquois331068
Perry330262
Fayette327456
McDonough308551
Jersey280252
Saline274057
Douglas265436
Union251842
Lawrence245527
Shelby237438
Crawford221126
Bond213924
Cass211527
Carroll205437
Pike203253
Ford195450
Hancock194932
Wayne192053
Clark191334
Warren186850
Jo Daviess184024
White183326
Richland182840
Edgar180942
Washington170125
Moultrie168728
Mason164847
De Witt161529
Piatt156914
Johnson156716
Clay156343
Greene155734
Mercer152534
Wabash150612
Massac146141
Cumberland131420
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall111419
Hamilton91716
Schuyler8187
Brown8136
Pulaski7497
Stark66925
Edwards64212
Calhoun5442
Henderson53414
Scott5181
Gallatin5144
Alexander49511
Putnam4953
Hardin39712
Pope3464
Unassigned512432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 771299

Reported Deaths: 14005
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1059471808
Lake570611031
Allen43193700
Hamilton37458426
St. Joseph37420568
Elkhart29819471
Tippecanoe23584231
Vanderburgh23431405
Porter19616327
Johnson18899394
Hendricks18168323
Clark13623199
Madison13604348
Vigo12908256
Monroe12626178
LaPorte12594225
Delaware11183198
Howard10747237
Kosciusko9810124
Hancock8799150
Bartholomew8296157
Warrick8150157
Floyd8072183
Grant7397181
Wayne7254201
Boone7236105
Morgan6948143
Marshall6358117
Dubois6301118
Cass6110112
Dearborn604078
Noble603590
Henry5971111
Jackson518677
Shelby512898
Lawrence4961127
Gibson467296
Montgomery461392
Clinton458455
DeKalb458485
Harrison456977
Huntington421382
Whitley418645
Steuben412861
Miami407273
Jasper402556
Knox393191
Putnam386862
Wabash371684
Adams355356
Ripley352771
Jefferson347187
White340954
Daviess3098100
Wells304881
Greene295985
Decatur293493
Fayette287464
Posey285435
Scott283458
LaGrange278472
Clay276049
Washington255637
Randolph248283
Jennings240449
Spencer239731
Fountain237250
Starke230859
Owen224759
Sullivan222943
Fulton209545
Jay203432
Carroll198822
Orange192756
Perry191939
Vermillion181944
Rush178627
Tipton173848
Franklin173035
Parke156816
Pike143434
Blackford138232
Pulaski124048
Newton123736
Benton110515
Brown106443
Crawford106316
Martin92715
Warren88015
Switzerland8488
Union73710
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429