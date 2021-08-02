Rapper DaBaby apologizes for inflammatory comments

Rapper DaBaby has apologized for the false and disparaging comments he made about gay men and HIV during a performance at a Miami music festival.

The move comes days after his comments were largely condemned by prominent musicians, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

"I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made," the rapper wrote in a note posted to his verified Instagram page. "Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important."

Elton John, Madonna, Questlove and Dua Lipa were among those who spoke out against his comments, which were made during his set at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last month.

After making the comments and amid growing backlash, DaBaby initially stood by his comments.

Before apologizing in his statement, DaBaby criticized those who held him accountable for his remarks.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes," he wrote. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me -- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance -- has been challenging."

He added: "I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."

