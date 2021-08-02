Clear

450,000 honeybees have been occupying the walls of this home for 35 years. They just got rehomed

450,000 honeybees have been occupying the walls of this home for 35 years. They just got rehomed

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

Sara Weaver and her husband knew their newest home purchase in Pennsylvania needed some extra love and attention -- but what they didn't know is that an estimated 450,000 bees had been living in the walls for almost 35 years.

Weaver bought the 1872 farmhouse in Skippack, about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia, in December and told CNN the seller's disclosure mentioned there were bees in the wall. But since the couple bought the home in the winter, she said the bees didn't seem to pose much of a threat at the time of purchase.

"On the seller's disclosure it said 'bees in wall' and that was it and I think because one, we didn't see them and two, we were just so floored that we actually found land in the (school) district that was within our price range that I didn't really ask any questions about those bees. I didn't think it would be that big of an issue. It didn't even cross my mind but when spring arrived that's when we started to see them."

"The seller's husband passed away and I'm not sure what exactly happened but she wasn't living there, the condition this house was in was horrendous," Weaver said. "It was so dirty and now that I'm thinking about it, I originally thought it was dirt on the windows that I cleaned but it was probably honey because there were drip marks."

Honeybees' greatest importance to agriculture isn't a product of the hive, according to the FDA. The agricultural benefit of honeybees is estimated to be between 10 and 20 times the total value of honey and beeswax, data from the FDA says.

Beekeepers across the United States lost 45.5% of their managed honeybee colonies from April 2020 to April 2021, according to preliminary results from the 15th annual nationwide survey conducted by the non-profit Bee Informed Partnership.

More than 20,000 species of bee exist throughout the world -- and they are dying, thanks to climate change, pesticide poisoning and plant loss.

The couple didn't do a home inspection and Weaver admits they probably should have opted for one -- but she and her husband had been waiting patiently for a home in the neighborhood to hit the market, so when the farmhouse popped up on their radar, they jumped at the opportunity.

A $12,000 fix to remove the unwanted house guests

Now, that opportunity is costing them almost $12,000 in bee removal and reconstruction of the home.

After searching high and low for the best person to handle the job, the Weavers found Allan Lattanzi, a general contractor and professional experienced beekeeper in the area.

When Lattanzi pulled up to the home, he knew he had been there before. He was called out four years prior but the previous owner couldn't bear the cost of removal so she left them there and ended up selling the home.

Lattanzi estimates there were 450,000 bees living within the walls of the farmhouse and he relocated three honeybee colonies, the homes bees make on their own, to Yerkes Honey Farm, his farm where he houses honeybees in hives, which are man-made boxes.

Over the span of a week, Lattanzi removed each and every tile on the portion of the home the bees occupied, treading carefully to not harm the bees and find the queen, which he found Friday.

The Weavers are renting the farmhouse to tenants right now, with plans to eventually live there themselves one day. The current tenants hadn't reported seeing any honey dripping down walls inside the home apart from seeing a few bees buzz outside the home once spring rolled around.

"The bees were docile for a colony that has been in there for a while," Lattanzi said. "Normally when a colony is in a dwelling for a while they're usually defensive. Normally when I pull a slate tile off a house I'm instantaneously covered in very defensive bees attacking me, but most of these girls were pretty docile -- throughout the entire process I may have only gotten stung five or six times."

And even though Weaver has to fork out the change for the home repairs and honeybee removal, and it's caused the couple quite the headache, she said it's their only option if they want to be able to add onto the home or live in it themselves.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Coverage You Can Count On

Image

Monday: Patchy fog early, sunny. High: 78

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana health officials provide update on COVID-19 recommendations

Image

ISU Football opens fall camp

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1419611

Reported Deaths: 25873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56409110566
DuPage940071321
Will783281042
Lake693631028
Kane60205816
Winnebago34822524
Madison32649536
St. Clair30275527
McHenry29684299
Peoria23771347
Champaign21705159
Sangamon19759246
McLean18931194
Tazewell17551309
Rock Island15422329
Kankakee14768224
Kendall13537100
LaSalle12987254
Macon11214215
DeKalb10305122
Vermilion10297154
Adams9751129
Williamson8266138
Whiteside7256174
Boone696580
Ogle630584
Grundy607479
Clinton594293
Coles5887101
Knox5743157
Jackson551265
Henry517170
Macoupin501090
Livingston495194
Woodford493783
Franklin492879
Stephenson489886
Effingham483974
Marion4836118
Jefferson4703123
Monroe453594
Randolph433987
Lee424354
Morgan415693
Fulton412159
Logan410066
Christian397575
Bureau386687
Montgomery386674
Iroquois331068
Perry330262
Fayette327456
McDonough308551
Jersey280252
Saline274057
Douglas265436
Union251842
Lawrence245527
Shelby237438
Crawford221126
Bond213924
Cass211527
Carroll205437
Pike203253
Ford195450
Hancock194932
Wayne192053
Clark191334
Warren186850
Jo Daviess184024
White183326
Richland182840
Edgar180942
Washington170125
Moultrie168728
Mason164847
De Witt161529
Piatt156914
Johnson156716
Clay156343
Greene155734
Mercer152534
Wabash150612
Massac146141
Cumberland131420
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall111419
Hamilton91716
Schuyler8187
Brown8136
Pulaski7497
Stark66925
Edwards64212
Calhoun5442
Henderson53414
Scott5181
Gallatin5144
Alexander49511
Putnam4953
Hardin39712
Pope3464
Unassigned512432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 771299

Reported Deaths: 14005
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1059471808
Lake570611031
Allen43193700
Hamilton37458426
St. Joseph37420568
Elkhart29819471
Tippecanoe23584231
Vanderburgh23431405
Porter19616327
Johnson18899394
Hendricks18168323
Clark13623199
Madison13604348
Vigo12908256
Monroe12626178
LaPorte12594225
Delaware11183198
Howard10747237
Kosciusko9810124
Hancock8799150
Bartholomew8296157
Warrick8150157
Floyd8072183
Grant7397181
Wayne7254201
Boone7236105
Morgan6948143
Marshall6358117
Dubois6301118
Cass6110112
Dearborn604078
Noble603590
Henry5971111
Jackson518677
Shelby512898
Lawrence4961127
Gibson467296
Montgomery461392
Clinton458455
DeKalb458485
Harrison456977
Huntington421382
Whitley418645
Steuben412861
Miami407273
Jasper402556
Knox393191
Putnam386862
Wabash371684
Adams355356
Ripley352771
Jefferson347187
White340954
Daviess3098100
Wells304881
Greene295985
Decatur293493
Fayette287464
Posey285435
Scott283458
LaGrange278472
Clay276049
Washington255637
Randolph248283
Jennings240449
Spencer239731
Fountain237250
Starke230859
Owen224759
Sullivan222943
Fulton209545
Jay203432
Carroll198822
Orange192756
Perry191939
Vermillion181944
Rush178627
Tipton173848
Franklin173035
Parke156816
Pike143434
Blackford138232
Pulaski124048
Newton123736
Benton110515
Brown106443
Crawford106316
Martin92715
Warren88015
Switzerland8488
Union73710
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429