Clear

Mars Exploration Fast Facts

Mars Exploration Fast Facts

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's some background information about Mars exploration. The United States and the Soviet Union are the only two countries to land a spacecraft on Mars.

Facts

There have been nine successful US Mars landings: Viking 1 and Viking 2 (both 1976), Pathfinder (1997), Spirit and Opportunity (both 2004), Phoenix (2008), Curiosity (2012), InSight (2018) and Perseverance (2021).

The only other country to land a spacecraft on Mars was the Soviet Union in 1971 and 1973.

The United States, the Soviet Union, the European Space Agency and India have successfully sent spacecraft to enter Mars' orbit.

Timeline

1965 - Mariner 4 passes within 6,000 miles (about 9,650 kilometers) of Mars and takes the first close-up photos of the planet's surface.

1969 - Mariners 6 and 7 pass within about 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) of the planet and transmit information about the planet's surface and atmosphere.

November 3, 1971 - Mariner 9 launches. It reaches orbit on November 24, becoming the first US spacecraft to orbit a planet other than Earth.

December 2, 1971 - The USSR's Mars 3 lander makes the first successful landing on the planet's surface. It transmits data for 20 seconds before failing.

July and August 1973 - The USSR successfully launches Mars 4, 5, 6 and 7. Each spacecraft takes about seven months to reach the planet's orbit. Only Mars 6 lands.

1975 - Viking 1 and Viking 2 are launched.

July 20, 1976 - Viking 1's lander reaches the surface of Mars.

September 3, 1976 - Viking 2's lander reaches Mars.

September 25, 1992 - The United States launches the Mars Observer. Contact is permanently lost in August 1993.

November 1996 - The Mars Global Surveyor is launched. It reaches Mars in September 1997 and begins its orbit. It is last heard from on November 2, 2006.

July 4, 1997 - The Mars Pathfinder, after six months of travel, lands on Mars. For four months the rover Sojourner explores the planet's surface and returns photos to Earth.

December 11, 1998 - The Mars Climate Orbiter is launched but is lost upon arrival in September 1999.

January 3, 1999 - The Mars Polar Lander is launched. On December 3, it fails to make contact with ground control. NASA believes the lander was destroyed upon impact with Mars.

April 7, 2001 - The Mars Odyssey Orbiter is launched, and reaches Mars on October 24.

June 2, 2003 - The European Space Agency launches the Mars Express Orbiter and the Beagle 2 lander. The Beagle 2 is scheduled to land on Mars on December 25, 2003, but never makes contact. The Mars Express Orbiter is successfully guided on to an orbit around the Red Planet, where it will study Mars for two years.

June 10, 2003 - The rover nicknamed Spirit is launched.

July 7, 2003 - The rover nicknamed Opportunity is launched from Cape Canaveral. Both Spirit and Opportunity are part of NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Mission.

January 3, 2004 - At approximately 11:35 p.m. ET, Spirit lands on Mars and immediately starts to send back pictures from the surface.

January 15, 2004 - The Mars rover Spirit rolls off its lander and begins the next phase of its mission to study the rocks and soil of the Martian surface for signs of water.

January 24-25, 2004 - The rover Opportunity lands on Mars. (Sources conflict on the date. NASA uses both Universal/ET and PT, which changes the date from 9:05 p.m. January 24 to 12:05 a.m. January 25.)

February 2, 2004 - For the first time, both Spirit and Opportunity are fully operational. The rovers, 6,600 miles apart, collect soil samples and take photographs of the Martian surface. Both rovers find evidence of ancient Martian environments that were intermittently wet and habitable.

August 12, 2005 - The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter launches. It will scan the planet for more signs of water.

March 10, 2006 - The Reconnaissance Orbiter reaches Mars and establishes its orbit. It carries the most powerful camera ever to leave Earth, called HiRise. The camera takes its first four pictures on March 23, while the orbiter circles Mars at a distance of between 600 and 2,500 miles (900 to 4,000 kilometers). This initial phase of exploration lasts two weeks.

January 24, 2007 - On the third anniversary of its landing, Opportunity continues its mission of exploring the Martian terrain -- 33 months longer than originally intended.

August 4, 2007 - NASA's Phoenix Mars Lander is launched successfully. Its rocket launches at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and takes about 10 months to reach Mars. Phoenix, part of NASA's Scout program for smaller and lower-cost spacecraft, is designed to analyze soil samples and scan the Martian atmosphere after landing near its northern pole.

May 25, 2008 - The Mars Phoenix Lander completes a 296-day, 422-million-mile journey, landing near the planet's north pole.

November 2008 - The Mars Phoenix Lander ceases communications after completing its mission. Originally expected to last 90 Martian solar days, the lander performs scientific investigations for 149 days of its 152-solar-day lifetime.

March 22, 2010 - Last communication is heard from Spirit. The project continues to monitor for further communication. Opportunity is still operational.

September 10, 2010 - Scientists release data from the Mars Phoenix Lander suggesting that water has been weathering Mars' surface throughout history. Data also suggests that Mars' carbon dioxide atmosphere has been replenished by geologically recent volcanic eruptions providing evidence for what could be ongoing activity.

April 6, 2011 - The rover nicknamed Curiosity is unveiled. It is far larger than Spirit and Opportunity, weighing approximately 2,000 pounds (900 kilograms) and about the size of a Mini Cooper car.

May 25, 2011 - NASA scientists end attempts to regain contact with Spirit.

November 26, 2011 - The Curiosity rover launches from Cape Canaveral at 10:02 a.m. ET, aboard an Atlas V rocket bound for Mars. The journey is scheduled to last approximately 8.5 months.

August 6, 2012 - Curiosity successfully lands on Mars at 1:32 a.m. ET.

September 26, 2013 - The journal Science publishes five articles regarding Mars, revealing raw data which indicates the Martian surface contains about two percent water by weight.

September 21, 2014 - NASA's MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution mission) craft arrives in Mars' orbit after traveling 442 million miles in the course of 10 months to get there. It is the first mission devoted to studying the upper Martian atmosphere as a key to understanding the history of Mars' climate, water and habitability.

September 24, 2014 - India's Mars Orbiter Mission successfully enters Mars' orbit, becoming the first nation to arrive on its first attempt, and the first Asian country to reach the Red Planet.

January 16, 2015 - NASA announces that the Beagle 2, missing for 11 years, has been spotted on Mars. It appears the lander's solar panels did not completely open upon landing, hindering communication.

March 2015 - India's Mars Orbiter completes its 160-day mission. It continues operating.

September 28, 2015 - NASA scientists say potentially life-giving water still flows across the surface of Mars from time to time, a discovery that may mean a breakthrough in both the search for life beyond Earth and human hopes to one day travel there.

March 14, 2016 - The European Space Agency launches a module bound for Mars with its ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter. The module, called Schiaparelli, is scheduled to enter Mars' orbit and land on October 19, but it crashes when landing. The spacecraft was created to detect atmospheric gases that could mean there's active, biological life on Mars.

September 29, 2017 - During a presentation at the International Astronautical Congress in Australia, Elon Musk says his rocket company, SpaceX, aims to land at least two cargo ships on the Red Planet in 2022 in order to place power, mining and life support systems there for future flights. Ships carrying crews would arrive in 2024, he added.

May 5, 2018 - NASA launches InSight, the first outer space robotic explorer to study the interior of Mars during a two-year mission. InSight -- short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport -- will touch down just north of the Martian equator on November 26, joining five other NASA spacecraft operating on and above Mars.

June 7, 2018 - NASA announces organic matter has been found on Mars in soil samples taken from 3 billion-year-old mudstone in the Gale crater by the Curiosity rover. The rover has also detected methane in the Martian atmosphere.

June 10, 2018 - Last communication is heard from Opportunity in Perseverance Valley.

July 25, 2018 - Researchers from the Italian Space Agency publish a study indicating that a lake of liquid water has been detected beneath the southern polar ice caps of Mars using the European Space Agency's MARSIS (Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding) instrument.

November 26, 2018 - InSight lands on Mars and begins sending signals to NASA minutes later, including a photo of the surface where it landed.

February 13, 2019 - NASA declares the Opportunity mission complete and says that they are no longer able to contact the Opportunity rover.

March 6, 2020 - NASA's Curiosity rover completes a record-setting climb by rolling up its steepest hill to date. It's called Greenheugh Pediment and the challenging hill created a 31-degree tilt for the rover.

July 30, 2020 - NASA sends the Perseverance rover and its Ingenuity helicopter into space.

February 18, 2021 - Perseverance successfully lands at Jezero Crater on Mars and immediately begins taking pictures. The rover will explore the crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and search for microfossils in the rocks and soil there. Follow-up missions will return samples of this site collected by Perseverance to Earth by the 2030s.

April 19, 2021 - The Ingenuity helicopter successfully completes the first ever powered, controlled flight on another planet.

May 14, 2021 - China successfully lands its rover, Zhurong, on Mars, according to state media, becoming the second country to have a rover on the planet.

July 25, 2021 - During Ingenuity's tenth flight, the helicopter completes its first mile and reaches a new record height.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Coverage You Can Count On

Image

Monday: Patchy fog early, sunny. High: 78

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana health officials provide update on COVID-19 recommendations

Image

ISU Football opens fall camp

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1419611

Reported Deaths: 25873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56409110566
DuPage940071321
Will783281042
Lake693631028
Kane60205816
Winnebago34822524
Madison32649536
St. Clair30275527
McHenry29684299
Peoria23771347
Champaign21705159
Sangamon19759246
McLean18931194
Tazewell17551309
Rock Island15422329
Kankakee14768224
Kendall13537100
LaSalle12987254
Macon11214215
DeKalb10305122
Vermilion10297154
Adams9751129
Williamson8266138
Whiteside7256174
Boone696580
Ogle630584
Grundy607479
Clinton594293
Coles5887101
Knox5743157
Jackson551265
Henry517170
Macoupin501090
Livingston495194
Woodford493783
Franklin492879
Stephenson489886
Effingham483974
Marion4836118
Jefferson4703123
Monroe453594
Randolph433987
Lee424354
Morgan415693
Fulton412159
Logan410066
Christian397575
Bureau386687
Montgomery386674
Iroquois331068
Perry330262
Fayette327456
McDonough308551
Jersey280252
Saline274057
Douglas265436
Union251842
Lawrence245527
Shelby237438
Crawford221126
Bond213924
Cass211527
Carroll205437
Pike203253
Ford195450
Hancock194932
Wayne192053
Clark191334
Warren186850
Jo Daviess184024
White183326
Richland182840
Edgar180942
Washington170125
Moultrie168728
Mason164847
De Witt161529
Piatt156914
Johnson156716
Clay156343
Greene155734
Mercer152534
Wabash150612
Massac146141
Cumberland131420
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall111419
Hamilton91716
Schuyler8187
Brown8136
Pulaski7497
Stark66925
Edwards64212
Calhoun5442
Henderson53414
Scott5181
Gallatin5144
Alexander49511
Putnam4953
Hardin39712
Pope3464
Unassigned512432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 771299

Reported Deaths: 14005
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1059471808
Lake570611031
Allen43193700
Hamilton37458426
St. Joseph37420568
Elkhart29819471
Tippecanoe23584231
Vanderburgh23431405
Porter19616327
Johnson18899394
Hendricks18168323
Clark13623199
Madison13604348
Vigo12908256
Monroe12626178
LaPorte12594225
Delaware11183198
Howard10747237
Kosciusko9810124
Hancock8799150
Bartholomew8296157
Warrick8150157
Floyd8072183
Grant7397181
Wayne7254201
Boone7236105
Morgan6948143
Marshall6358117
Dubois6301118
Cass6110112
Dearborn604078
Noble603590
Henry5971111
Jackson518677
Shelby512898
Lawrence4961127
Gibson467296
Montgomery461392
Clinton458455
DeKalb458485
Harrison456977
Huntington421382
Whitley418645
Steuben412861
Miami407273
Jasper402556
Knox393191
Putnam386862
Wabash371684
Adams355356
Ripley352771
Jefferson347187
White340954
Daviess3098100
Wells304881
Greene295985
Decatur293493
Fayette287464
Posey285435
Scott283458
LaGrange278472
Clay276049
Washington255637
Randolph248283
Jennings240449
Spencer239731
Fountain237250
Starke230859
Owen224759
Sullivan222943
Fulton209545
Jay203432
Carroll198822
Orange192756
Perry191939
Vermillion181944
Rush178627
Tipton173848
Franklin173035
Parke156816
Pike143434
Blackford138232
Pulaski124048
Newton123736
Benton110515
Brown106443
Crawford106316
Martin92715
Warren88015
Switzerland8488
Union73710
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429