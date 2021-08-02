Clear

The 6 big questions we may now get answered on Donald Trump's taxes

The 6 big questions we may now get answered on Donald Trump's taxes

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

We're going to see Donald Trump's taxes. Or, to be totally clear about it, we are very likely to see the former president's taxes -- following a Friday ruling by the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel's office that said that the returns must be turned over to Congress.

"The Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President's tax information," read the opinion, which is the latest development in a two-year fight between the Trump administration and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal over the billionaire businessman's tax returns.

While Trump's lawyers will no doubt fight the Justice Department ruling, the chances of Congress getting its hands on Trump's returns went WAY up last Friday. And because Congress is Congress, if it gets the returns, you can be certain that some (or all) of the information in them will find its way into the public eye.

Which means that after six years or excuses, delays and obstruction, some of the most pressing questions about Trump's financial strengths -- and weaknesses -- may well be revealed.

Below, a look at the five biggest questions the release of Trump's tax returns could show.

1. How wealthy is he really?: There's no doubt that Trump is less wealthy than he says publicly. But how much less wealthy? Forbes says Trump is worth $2.4 billion, making him the 1,299th richest person in the world. Why does it matter? Well, Trump premised his entire campaign on the idea that he had done extremely well for himself in the business world and that he could do the same for America. "I have total net worth of $8.73 billion," he said back in 2015. "I'm not doing that to brag. I'm doing that to show that's the kind of thinking our country needs."

2. Who does he owe money to?: We know -- thanks to amazing reporting by The New York Times, which got its hand on Trump's tax return data for more than two decades -- that he is on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars of personally guaranteed loans that come due in the next few years. But, to whom does he owe all that money? And has he paid them anything as a sort of good-faith indicator that he plans to pay off the debts?

3. Does he have Russian ties?: Given everything we know about what happened in 2016 -- the Russians ran a complex and coordinated campaign to interfere in the election to help Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton -- there have long been questions about whether Trump has financial ties to the foreign power. As George Will suggested in July 2016: "Perhaps one more reason why we're not seeing his tax returns is because he is deeply involved in dealing with Russian oligarchs and others. Whether that's good, bad or indifferent, it's probably the reasonable surmise."

4. Is there an organized crime connection?: No, this isn't a joke. In fact, during the 2016 campaign, not one but two prominent Republicans suggested Trump's taxes might reveal his ties to La Cosa Nostra. "There have been multiple media reports about Donald's business dealings with the mob, with the mafia," Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said in February 2016. "Maybe his taxes show those business dealings are a lot more extensive than has been reported." Mitt Romney also touched on Trump's potential mob ties in a May 2016 Facebook post -- noting: "While not a likely circumstance, the potential for hidden inappropriate associations with foreign entities, criminal organizations, or other unsavory groups is simply too great a risk to ignore for someone who is seeking to become commander-in-chief."

5. Has he paid taxes?: Thanks to The New York Times, we know much of this answer. "Mr. Trump paid no federal income taxes in 11 of 18 years that The Times examined," the paper wrote in September 2020. "In 2017, after he became president, his tax bill was only $750." In the wake of the Times report on Trump's taxes, a lawyer for the then-president said this: "Over the past decade, President Trump has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015." So, which is it?

6. Does he donate to charity?: People of Trump's wealth -- presuming he is actually a billionaire -- typically give considerable sums to charity. But given the absolute boondoggle of his personal charity -- as expertly exposed by The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold -- there's reason to be skeptical. "Mr. Trump is generous both with his money and with his time," a Trump spokesman said in the fall of 2016. "He has provided millions of dollars to fund his Foundation and a multitude of other charitable causes." So, again, which is it?

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Coverage You Can Count On

Image

Monday: Patchy fog early, sunny. High: 78

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana health officials provide update on COVID-19 recommendations

Image

ISU Football opens fall camp

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1419611

Reported Deaths: 25873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56409110566
DuPage940071321
Will783281042
Lake693631028
Kane60205816
Winnebago34822524
Madison32649536
St. Clair30275527
McHenry29684299
Peoria23771347
Champaign21705159
Sangamon19759246
McLean18931194
Tazewell17551309
Rock Island15422329
Kankakee14768224
Kendall13537100
LaSalle12987254
Macon11214215
DeKalb10305122
Vermilion10297154
Adams9751129
Williamson8266138
Whiteside7256174
Boone696580
Ogle630584
Grundy607479
Clinton594293
Coles5887101
Knox5743157
Jackson551265
Henry517170
Macoupin501090
Livingston495194
Woodford493783
Franklin492879
Stephenson489886
Effingham483974
Marion4836118
Jefferson4703123
Monroe453594
Randolph433987
Lee424354
Morgan415693
Fulton412159
Logan410066
Christian397575
Bureau386687
Montgomery386674
Iroquois331068
Perry330262
Fayette327456
McDonough308551
Jersey280252
Saline274057
Douglas265436
Union251842
Lawrence245527
Shelby237438
Crawford221126
Bond213924
Cass211527
Carroll205437
Pike203253
Ford195450
Hancock194932
Wayne192053
Clark191334
Warren186850
Jo Daviess184024
White183326
Richland182840
Edgar180942
Washington170125
Moultrie168728
Mason164847
De Witt161529
Piatt156914
Johnson156716
Clay156343
Greene155734
Mercer152534
Wabash150612
Massac146141
Cumberland131420
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall111419
Hamilton91716
Schuyler8187
Brown8136
Pulaski7497
Stark66925
Edwards64212
Calhoun5442
Henderson53414
Scott5181
Gallatin5144
Alexander49511
Putnam4953
Hardin39712
Pope3464
Unassigned512432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 771299

Reported Deaths: 14005
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1059471808
Lake570611031
Allen43193700
Hamilton37458426
St. Joseph37420568
Elkhart29819471
Tippecanoe23584231
Vanderburgh23431405
Porter19616327
Johnson18899394
Hendricks18168323
Clark13623199
Madison13604348
Vigo12908256
Monroe12626178
LaPorte12594225
Delaware11183198
Howard10747237
Kosciusko9810124
Hancock8799150
Bartholomew8296157
Warrick8150157
Floyd8072183
Grant7397181
Wayne7254201
Boone7236105
Morgan6948143
Marshall6358117
Dubois6301118
Cass6110112
Dearborn604078
Noble603590
Henry5971111
Jackson518677
Shelby512898
Lawrence4961127
Gibson467296
Montgomery461392
Clinton458455
DeKalb458485
Harrison456977
Huntington421382
Whitley418645
Steuben412861
Miami407273
Jasper402556
Knox393191
Putnam386862
Wabash371684
Adams355356
Ripley352771
Jefferson347187
White340954
Daviess3098100
Wells304881
Greene295985
Decatur293493
Fayette287464
Posey285435
Scott283458
LaGrange278472
Clay276049
Washington255637
Randolph248283
Jennings240449
Spencer239731
Fountain237250
Starke230859
Owen224759
Sullivan222943
Fulton209545
Jay203432
Carroll198822
Orange192756
Perry191939
Vermillion181944
Rush178627
Tipton173848
Franklin173035
Parke156816
Pike143434
Blackford138232
Pulaski124048
Newton123736
Benton110515
Brown106443
Crawford106316
Martin92715
Warren88015
Switzerland8488
Union73710
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429