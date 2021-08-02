Clear

'Buy now, pay later' is becoming a huge business

'Buy now, pay later' is becoming a huge business

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Want to buy a new coat without shelling out the entire cost upfront? For shoppers, that's becoming an increasingly popular payment option — generating a windfall for the handful of companies that facilitate such services.

What's happening: Square, which owns the Cash App, announced Sunday that it's buying Afterpay for $29 billion, the largest acquisition of an Australian company ever.

Meanwhile, Sweden's Klarna raised money in June at a nearly $46 billion valuation. Affirm, a San Francisco company that went public earlier this year, is now valued at nearly $15 billion (and its stock is up 8% in premarket trading).

How it works: These companies partner with retailers like Target, H&M, Sephora, Macy's and ASOS online or in stores to offer customers the option at checkout to pay in installments. That lets shoppers snap up a $200 handbag for the cost of just $50 initially without having to undergo a credit check. The remainder is paid off in chunks over the coming months, often without interest.

A firm like Afterpay covers the entire cost right away for the retailer, less fees.

So-called "point of sale" lending has existed for decades. But the service has boomed alongside the spike in online shopping during the pandemic, which also ushered in significant financial instability for many households.

According to Adobe, "buy now, pay later" experienced 215% year-over-year growth in the first two months of 2021. Its researchers noted that more retailers are signing up — which makes sense given that consumers using the service place orders that are 18% larger than shoppers who don't.

"Trends fueling growth include digitization, rising merchant adoption, increasing repeat usage among younger consumers and an expanding set of players," McKinsey said in a report published last month.

Taking notice: PayPal rolled out its own service last year. On the company's earnings call last week, executives said its "buy now, pay later" product logged $1.5 billion in payments in its most recent quarter, and that more than 7 million customers have now made over 20 million transactions.

The veterans who have historically controlled the payments industry are paying attention, too. McKinsey estimates that the popularity of "buy now, pay later" options is diverting up to $10 billion in annual revenues away from banks.

Some warnings: Consumer Reports cautions that customers should be careful to know what they're signing up for. While many "buy now, pay later" companies offer zero-interest loans — tempting for those looking to avoid racking up credit card debt — a number have interest-bearing products as well. Actual terms can also vary by retailer, while paying installments late may incur fees.

Regulators are starting to watch this space. Earlier this year, the UK Financial Conduct Authority said "buy now, pay later" credit agreements would now be part of its portfolio.

"Although the average transaction tends to be relatively low, shoppers can take out multiple agreements with different providers," the agency said. "It would be relatively easy to accrue around £1,000 ($1,391) of debt that credit reference agencies and mainstream lenders cannot see."

There's more: "With several buy-now-pay-later providers planning to expand to higher-value retailers, or offer their products in-store, the risk that consumers could take on unaffordable levels of debt is increasing."

Wall Street is rushing to buy up family homes

Housing markets are hotter than ever, and big money is getting in on the act.

Pension funds, investment firms and Wall Street banks are snapping up family homes in Europe and the United States at a rapid pace as prices rocket higher, my CNN Business colleague Hanna Ziady reports.

Driving the rush: Investors are looking for alternatives to lockdown-hit office parks and shopping malls, and betting that a permanent increase in remote working following the coronavirus pandemic will keep demand for suburban houses elevated.

At the same time, the soaring cost of home ownership means that growing numbers of younger Americans and Brits are renting rather than buying houses as they start families and gravitate away from cities. Some of them may find their next landlord is based on Wall Street or in London's financial district.

"Even before the pandemic hit, institutions already heavily invested in commercial real estate were looking at ways to diversify their income streams," said Jeremy Eddy, head of living and hospitality capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa at JLL. "Residential real estate provided an obvious alternative and one that has only become more attractive since the pandemic."

Analysts argue that this will improve standards in the rental sector and offer more choice in desirable neighborhoods. But some tenants who rent from corporate landlords dispute this, alleging substandard services and excessive rent increases.

That's not all: If investors are hoovering up existing properties that would otherwise have been sold to individuals, that could squeeze out first-time buyers who were already struggling to afford their first homes.

Regulators put Chinese firms under the microscope

After recent tumult spooked American investors, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has told staff to ask for more disclosures from Chinese companies looking to go public in the United States before approving plans to sell shares.

"In light of the recent developments in China ... I have asked staff to seek certain disclosures from offshore issuers associated with China-based operating companies before their registration statements will be declared effective," SEC chair Gary Gensler said in a statement Friday.

Remember: The announcement follows the disastrous meltdown of ridesharing giant Didi, my CNN Business colleague Paul R. La Monica notes. Shortly after Didi went public on the New York Stock Exchange in late June, Beijing cracked down on the company due to concerns about its cybersecurity practices, sending shares plunging.

The move was part of a broader government pressure campaign against private business that's gathered steam in recent months.

The SEC is specifically concerned about Chinese companies based in China but set up as offshore shell companies to issue stock. Gensler is also looking for more disclosure about the risks Chinese companies face as a result of any future regulatory changes made by the government.

On Sunday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission called for Beijing and Washington to "enhance communication" on how Chinese companies should be monitored in order to "form stable policy expectations."

Step back: US investors have been reassessing their positions in Chinese stocks, considering whether payouts outweigh significant uncertainty. Greater oversight could ease some anxiety. But that won't alleviate anxiety about Beijing's recent course of action, which quickly wiped billions of dollars in value off the market.

Up next

Heineken and Ferrari report earnings before US markets open.

Also today: The ISM Manufacturing Index, which surveys US factories, posts at 10 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: Earnings from Alibaba, BP and Marriott.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Coverage You Can Count On

Image

Monday: Patchy fog early, sunny. High: 78

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana health officials provide update on COVID-19 recommendations

Image

ISU Football opens fall camp

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1419611

Reported Deaths: 25873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56409110566
DuPage940071321
Will783281042
Lake693631028
Kane60205816
Winnebago34822524
Madison32649536
St. Clair30275527
McHenry29684299
Peoria23771347
Champaign21705159
Sangamon19759246
McLean18931194
Tazewell17551309
Rock Island15422329
Kankakee14768224
Kendall13537100
LaSalle12987254
Macon11214215
DeKalb10305122
Vermilion10297154
Adams9751129
Williamson8266138
Whiteside7256174
Boone696580
Ogle630584
Grundy607479
Clinton594293
Coles5887101
Knox5743157
Jackson551265
Henry517170
Macoupin501090
Livingston495194
Woodford493783
Franklin492879
Stephenson489886
Effingham483974
Marion4836118
Jefferson4703123
Monroe453594
Randolph433987
Lee424354
Morgan415693
Fulton412159
Logan410066
Christian397575
Bureau386687
Montgomery386674
Iroquois331068
Perry330262
Fayette327456
McDonough308551
Jersey280252
Saline274057
Douglas265436
Union251842
Lawrence245527
Shelby237438
Crawford221126
Bond213924
Cass211527
Carroll205437
Pike203253
Ford195450
Hancock194932
Wayne192053
Clark191334
Warren186850
Jo Daviess184024
White183326
Richland182840
Edgar180942
Washington170125
Moultrie168728
Mason164847
De Witt161529
Piatt156914
Johnson156716
Clay156343
Greene155734
Mercer152534
Wabash150612
Massac146141
Cumberland131420
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall111419
Hamilton91716
Schuyler8187
Brown8136
Pulaski7497
Stark66925
Edwards64212
Calhoun5442
Henderson53414
Scott5181
Gallatin5144
Alexander49511
Putnam4953
Hardin39712
Pope3464
Unassigned512432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 771299

Reported Deaths: 14005
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1059471808
Lake570611031
Allen43193700
Hamilton37458426
St. Joseph37420568
Elkhart29819471
Tippecanoe23584231
Vanderburgh23431405
Porter19616327
Johnson18899394
Hendricks18168323
Clark13623199
Madison13604348
Vigo12908256
Monroe12626178
LaPorte12594225
Delaware11183198
Howard10747237
Kosciusko9810124
Hancock8799150
Bartholomew8296157
Warrick8150157
Floyd8072183
Grant7397181
Wayne7254201
Boone7236105
Morgan6948143
Marshall6358117
Dubois6301118
Cass6110112
Dearborn604078
Noble603590
Henry5971111
Jackson518677
Shelby512898
Lawrence4961127
Gibson467296
Montgomery461392
Clinton458455
DeKalb458485
Harrison456977
Huntington421382
Whitley418645
Steuben412861
Miami407273
Jasper402556
Knox393191
Putnam386862
Wabash371684
Adams355356
Ripley352771
Jefferson347187
White340954
Daviess3098100
Wells304881
Greene295985
Decatur293493
Fayette287464
Posey285435
Scott283458
LaGrange278472
Clay276049
Washington255637
Randolph248283
Jennings240449
Spencer239731
Fountain237250
Starke230859
Owen224759
Sullivan222943
Fulton209545
Jay203432
Carroll198822
Orange192756
Perry191939
Vermillion181944
Rush178627
Tipton173848
Franklin173035
Parke156816
Pike143434
Blackford138232
Pulaski124048
Newton123736
Benton110515
Brown106443
Crawford106316
Martin92715
Warren88015
Switzerland8488
Union73710
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429