Clear

Ashley Judd is walking again, six months after shattering her leg in Congo accident

Ashley Judd is walking again, six months after shattering her leg in Congo accident

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 9:11 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 9:11 AM
Posted By: By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Ashley Judd says it's with "quiet awe" that she is walking, nearly six months after shattering her leg in four places while on a trip in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The "Double Jeopardy" star and activist was hospitalized in February after sustaining severe injuries from a fall while journeying through rainforest.

On Sunday, Judd announced a major milestone on her road to recovery on Instagram, telling fans she managed to walk "up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently."

"Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion!" Judd wrote alongside a series of videos and pictures of her recent hike in Switzerland.

The 53-year-old actress went on to detail her experience, saying: "Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit. My leg and foot, worked beautifully."

Judd also revealed that she recently walked another alp in Ticino, Switzerland, and said she is working on rebuilding her stamina.

"This is the road ahead. But I am up to the daily tasks, as I am even carrying firewood into our Alpine hut!" she added.

Judd had been traveling in the Congo when she tripped over a fallen tree. In an Instagram Live interview with New York Times columnist Nick Kristof in February, she recalled lying on the ground for five hours, with a "badly misshapen leg," biting a stick because of pain, and "howling like a wild animal."

It took an "incredibly harrowing 55 hours" to get her from the jungle to an operating table in South Africa, she said in the interview.

In her latest Instagram post, Judd acknowledged that while her leg "will never be the same," she has grown to love her "new leg," saying: "We are buddies. We have a come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunny and Nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Coverage You Can Count On

Image

Monday: Patchy fog early, sunny. High: 78

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana health officials provide update on COVID-19 recommendations

Image

ISU Football opens fall camp

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1419611

Reported Deaths: 25873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56409110566
DuPage940071321
Will783281042
Lake693631028
Kane60205816
Winnebago34822524
Madison32649536
St. Clair30275527
McHenry29684299
Peoria23771347
Champaign21705159
Sangamon19759246
McLean18931194
Tazewell17551309
Rock Island15422329
Kankakee14768224
Kendall13537100
LaSalle12987254
Macon11214215
DeKalb10305122
Vermilion10297154
Adams9751129
Williamson8266138
Whiteside7256174
Boone696580
Ogle630584
Grundy607479
Clinton594293
Coles5887101
Knox5743157
Jackson551265
Henry517170
Macoupin501090
Livingston495194
Woodford493783
Franklin492879
Stephenson489886
Effingham483974
Marion4836118
Jefferson4703123
Monroe453594
Randolph433987
Lee424354
Morgan415693
Fulton412159
Logan410066
Christian397575
Bureau386687
Montgomery386674
Iroquois331068
Perry330262
Fayette327456
McDonough308551
Jersey280252
Saline274057
Douglas265436
Union251842
Lawrence245527
Shelby237438
Crawford221126
Bond213924
Cass211527
Carroll205437
Pike203253
Ford195450
Hancock194932
Wayne192053
Clark191334
Warren186850
Jo Daviess184024
White183326
Richland182840
Edgar180942
Washington170125
Moultrie168728
Mason164847
De Witt161529
Piatt156914
Johnson156716
Clay156343
Greene155734
Mercer152534
Wabash150612
Massac146141
Cumberland131420
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall111419
Hamilton91716
Schuyler8187
Brown8136
Pulaski7497
Stark66925
Edwards64212
Calhoun5442
Henderson53414
Scott5181
Gallatin5144
Alexander49511
Putnam4953
Hardin39712
Pope3464
Unassigned512432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 771299

Reported Deaths: 14005
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1059471808
Lake570611031
Allen43193700
Hamilton37458426
St. Joseph37420568
Elkhart29819471
Tippecanoe23584231
Vanderburgh23431405
Porter19616327
Johnson18899394
Hendricks18168323
Clark13623199
Madison13604348
Vigo12908256
Monroe12626178
LaPorte12594225
Delaware11183198
Howard10747237
Kosciusko9810124
Hancock8799150
Bartholomew8296157
Warrick8150157
Floyd8072183
Grant7397181
Wayne7254201
Boone7236105
Morgan6948143
Marshall6358117
Dubois6301118
Cass6110112
Dearborn604078
Noble603590
Henry5971111
Jackson518677
Shelby512898
Lawrence4961127
Gibson467296
Montgomery461392
Clinton458455
DeKalb458485
Harrison456977
Huntington421382
Whitley418645
Steuben412861
Miami407273
Jasper402556
Knox393191
Putnam386862
Wabash371684
Adams355356
Ripley352771
Jefferson347187
White340954
Daviess3098100
Wells304881
Greene295985
Decatur293493
Fayette287464
Posey285435
Scott283458
LaGrange278472
Clay276049
Washington255637
Randolph248283
Jennings240449
Spencer239731
Fountain237250
Starke230859
Owen224759
Sullivan222943
Fulton209545
Jay203432
Carroll198822
Orange192756
Perry191939
Vermillion181944
Rush178627
Tipton173848
Franklin173035
Parke156816
Pike143434
Blackford138232
Pulaski124048
Newton123736
Benton110515
Brown106443
Crawford106316
Martin92715
Warren88015
Switzerland8488
Union73710
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429