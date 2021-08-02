Clear

Big feelings are normal. How to help tweens and teens handle them

Big feelings are normal. How to help tweens and teens handle them

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 4:20 AM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Christine Koh, CNN

Awkwardness and big feelings? You must be talking about middle school. And while many parents assume that middle school is a rite of passage that kids need to stoically tough out, the opposite could not be more true.

Your tweens and teens can navigate this developmental phase and come out stronger on the other side if they learn to tap into their feelings.

Teaching kids about feelings matters for pretty much everything on the long parenting runway, whether it's diffusing toddler power struggles, cultivating empathy in young kids, helping adolescents learn emotional self-regulation, or navigating relationships going into adulthood.

I can tell you firsthand that suppressing feelings is not good. I grew up in an environment where drawing attention to yourself by showing emotions often lead to verbal or physical outbursts, so I trained myself to tamp down my feelings. Not learning how to express or manage my feelings eventually led to problems such as an eating disorder, becoming overly judgmental of other people and sometimes destroying relationships.

I have spent a lot of the past decade working on connecting to my emotions, complete with having a children's 30-option "How Are You Feeling Today?" poster in my office that I use to identify my own feelings.

While the idea of dealing with feelings can seem scary and vulnerable, the tactics to help kids tap into them are quite simple. Here are five ways to teach tweens and teens about their feelings.

Don't undermine your child's feelings

Start by respecting kids' feelings. Kids who feel respected and heard will learn to understand their feelings and those of others.

The next time your kid is in distress, don't undermine their feelings with responses such as, "Don't be so upset" or "You're overreacting," recommended Julie King, coauthor of "How to Talk When Kids Won't Listen: Whining, Fighting, Meltdowns, Defiance, and Other Challenges of Childhood."

King suggests affirming the feeling and what is happening in the moment with a response such as, "You sound really angry. That situation clearly upset you."

A common trap for parents is fearing that naming negative emotions will intensify the emotions, but research shows the opposite. "Naming negative feelings in the strongest possible language turns off the alarm bells in the amygdala that tell your brain to be scared or angry," said Joanna Faber, King's co-author of "How to Talk When Kids Won't Listen."

Learn the range of emotions, together

Encourage kids to label their feelings, which will better position them to work on problem solving. "You're going to respond differently if you're bored than if you're tired or lonely," shared Phyllis Fagell, a licensed clinical professional counselor and author of "Middle School Matters: The 10 Key Skills Kids Need to Thrive in Middle School and Beyond —and How Parents Can Help."

Fagell also suggests that parents broaden their own feelings vocabulary — perhaps using a feelings wheel ((maybe link to an example? Not sure most people know what that is))— to help their child label emotions. "A parent might say, 'I can see from your expression that her comment isn't sitting right with you. I'm wondering if you're a little frustrated, or maybe angry. Does that sound right?'" suggested Fagell.

Tracking feelings, even just once a day, can help kids with this process. "Over time, they may notice patterns and more easily identify times or situations that cause big feelings," said Janine Halloran, a licensed mental health counselor and author of "The Coping Skills for Kids Workbook." Halloran suggests that kids use a mood tracking app, type notes in their phone using words or emojis, or create a feelings tracker in a bullet journal.

Model positive motives

Like many aspects of parenting, modeling behavior for kids is crucial. It's important to encourage kids to assume the best-case scenario.

"Middle schoolers can have a hard time assuming positive intent, and it can help to encourage them to think more expansively about someone's motives," said Fagell. She encourages parents to model defaulting to the position that others wish them well, which will ultimately make it easier for kids to self-regulate emotions.

"You might say, 'I left a message for Sandy, and she didn't call me back. At first, I walked around wondering if maybe she was angry with me, but I decided to leave a second message, and it turned out she never received the first one.'"

Encourage kids to tap into invisible skills

Big feelings are undoubtedly going to arise as kids return to school; arm them with a tactic to help them cope quietly. "When kids feel overwhelmed at school, they usually want to use invisible skills so that no one knows they are using a coping skill," shared Halloran.

She recommends breathing exercises such as inhaling for one count and exhaling for two counts or looking at a deep breathing gif on their phone, so it seems like they are just looking at their phone but are doing a deep breathing exercise.

In moments of stress Halloran also recommends that adolescents imagine their favorite place. "Figure out what that place is when they're at home, talk about it, and encourage them to use their senses to imagine it. Then when they're at school, if they're feeling stressed or overwhelmed or need a break, they can imagine their favorite place and take a quick mini-vacation in their minds," said Halloran.

To serve this goal, Halloran encourages kids to make a favorite place memory while on vacation. "When there's a moment on vacation they're enjoying, pay attention to all the details. Think about how it feels, smells, looks, what you hear and what you taste when you're there. When you focus on those senses in the moment, it's easier to conjure up that favorite place later."

Encourage kindness and empathy

One of the best things parents can do is encourage kindness and empathy in tweens and teens. "When tweens embrace differences in others, and really appreciate that everyone has a unique and compelling backstory, they're far more likely to accept their own quirks," shared Fagell.

Fagell also notes that behaving kindly and empathically toward peers often kicks off a positive cycle, and that middle schoolers are especially tuned to reciprocating kindness.

"So much of self-regulation in the tween years comes down to the ability to sit with discomfort, to be able to manage less desirable emotions such as anger, insecurity and jealousy. And when they're kind to others, they tend to be kinder to themselves as well, which makes them less likely to act impulsively and blow up their own reputation," shared Fagell.

Feelings serve a purpose; we can't ignore or muscle through them. Sometimes quiet is the answer. "We know from our own experience that when we are overwhelmed with emotion we can't just snap out of it," said King. Finding recovery time to sit with feelings then move through them is a powerful part of the journey.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Mostly clear and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana health officials provide update on COVID-19 recommendations

Image

ISU Football opens fall camp

Image

Southwood Healthcare Center collected donations for the Terre Haute Humane Society

Image

Cold lemonade on a hot day - YMCA helps kids learn to be entrepreneurs

Image

ISU votes to rename a section of Terre Haute street to honor former US Ambassador with local ties

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1419611

Reported Deaths: 25873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56409110566
DuPage940071321
Will783281042
Lake693631028
Kane60205816
Winnebago34822524
Madison32649536
St. Clair30275527
McHenry29684299
Peoria23771347
Champaign21705159
Sangamon19759246
McLean18931194
Tazewell17551309
Rock Island15422329
Kankakee14768224
Kendall13537100
LaSalle12987254
Macon11214215
DeKalb10305122
Vermilion10297154
Adams9751129
Williamson8266138
Whiteside7256174
Boone696580
Ogle630584
Grundy607479
Clinton594293
Coles5887101
Knox5743157
Jackson551265
Henry517170
Macoupin501090
Livingston495194
Woodford493783
Franklin492879
Stephenson489886
Effingham483974
Marion4836118
Jefferson4703123
Monroe453594
Randolph433987
Lee424354
Morgan415693
Fulton412159
Logan410066
Christian397575
Bureau386687
Montgomery386674
Iroquois331068
Perry330262
Fayette327456
McDonough308551
Jersey280252
Saline274057
Douglas265436
Union251842
Lawrence245527
Shelby237438
Crawford221126
Bond213924
Cass211527
Carroll205437
Pike203253
Ford195450
Hancock194932
Wayne192053
Clark191334
Warren186850
Jo Daviess184024
White183326
Richland182840
Edgar180942
Washington170125
Moultrie168728
Mason164847
De Witt161529
Piatt156914
Johnson156716
Clay156343
Greene155734
Mercer152534
Wabash150612
Massac146141
Cumberland131420
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall111419
Hamilton91716
Schuyler8187
Brown8136
Pulaski7497
Stark66925
Edwards64212
Calhoun5442
Henderson53414
Scott5181
Gallatin5144
Alexander49511
Putnam4953
Hardin39712
Pope3464
Unassigned512432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 771299

Reported Deaths: 14005
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1059471808
Lake570611031
Allen43193700
Hamilton37458426
St. Joseph37420568
Elkhart29819471
Tippecanoe23584231
Vanderburgh23431405
Porter19616327
Johnson18899394
Hendricks18168323
Clark13623199
Madison13604348
Vigo12908256
Monroe12626178
LaPorte12594225
Delaware11183198
Howard10747237
Kosciusko9810124
Hancock8799150
Bartholomew8296157
Warrick8150157
Floyd8072183
Grant7397181
Wayne7254201
Boone7236105
Morgan6948143
Marshall6358117
Dubois6301118
Cass6110112
Dearborn604078
Noble603590
Henry5971111
Jackson518677
Shelby512898
Lawrence4961127
Gibson467296
Montgomery461392
Clinton458455
DeKalb458485
Harrison456977
Huntington421382
Whitley418645
Steuben412861
Miami407273
Jasper402556
Knox393191
Putnam386862
Wabash371684
Adams355356
Ripley352771
Jefferson347187
White340954
Daviess3098100
Wells304881
Greene295985
Decatur293493
Fayette287464
Posey285435
Scott283458
LaGrange278472
Clay276049
Washington255637
Randolph248283
Jennings240449
Spencer239731
Fountain237250
Starke230859
Owen224759
Sullivan222943
Fulton209545
Jay203432
Carroll198822
Orange192756
Perry191939
Vermillion181944
Rush178627
Tipton173848
Franklin173035
Parke156816
Pike143434
Blackford138232
Pulaski124048
Newton123736
Benton110515
Brown106443
Crawford106316
Martin92715
Warren88015
Switzerland8488
Union73710
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429