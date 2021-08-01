Clear

Curbing climate change is auto mechanics, not rocket science

Curbing climate change is auto mechanics, not rocket science

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 10:40 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 10:41 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dan Becker and James Gerstenzang

With the gas mileage and auto pollution decisions President Joe Biden is expected to announce in coming days, environmentalists are increasingly worried the administration will yield to automakers' pressure and adopt modest limits on greenhouse gas emissions from cars, instead of the strict standards they say are necessary to combat climate change.

The United States can begin to take the biggest single step of any nation in the fight against climate change. The President must set tough rules that restore, and later strengthen, tailpipe emissions standards that President Donald Trump trashed while putting us on course to phase in a new car fleet that is 100% electric by 2030.

Biden's actions will shape US greenhouse gas levels -- and what we drive -- for generations and send a message to the world that we are serious about fighting what he has called the "existential threat" of global warming.

Every gallon of gasoline we burn, whether in a hybrid vehicle or a Hummer, emits 25 pounds of carbon dioxide, the heat-trapping gas that is most responsible for warming the planet. Transportation spews more of that primary global warming pollutant than even power plants.

So, we can't tame climate change without aggressively reining in gas-guzzling and emissions from SUVs, pickups, minivans and cars.

Nine years ago, automakers and President Barack Obama reached a deal to make 5% annual improvements in gas mileage and emissions. Automakers added cost-effective efficiency technology they had sitting on their shelves, such as improved engines, transmissions and aerodynamics, to make their vehicles guzzle and pollute less. Fully enforced, by 2025, the standards would have delivered a new car fleet averaging 36 miles per gallon, compared to 24.9 mpg today. Furthermore, those standards would have kept six billion tons of CO2 out of the atmosphere while saving consumers $1 trillion on gas.

But in 2017, four days after Trump took office, auto company CEOs returned to the White House, asking to roll back the very rules they had negotiated with his predecessor. Trump complied, effectively freezing mileage and emissions at 2020 levels for the next six years -- and saddling the country with a fleet averaging no better than 29 mpg, costing consumers more at the pump. As a first step, with his upcoming decisions, President Biden must reinstate the Obama-era standards.

Manufacturers are taking advantage of Trump's rollback. They are rolling out prodigious numbers of gas-guzzling SUVs and other light trucks and slapping on monster markups -- for as much as $30,000 and more on some. Most of these trucks haul little more than a latte from Starbucks. Some automakers assert that they may plow some of these hefty profits into making EVs. But so far most carmakers have produced many promises but only a relative handful of EVs compared to the 17 million gas-powered cars, pickups and SUVs they churn out annually.

Notwithstanding their big talk about an electric future, automakers are devoting a huge share of their roughly $14 billion annual marketing budget to pushing the gas-guzzling trucks on consumers. Ford sold barely 11,000 EVs in the 12 months ending in April -- and 800,000 gas-powered F-150 pickups in 2020. Yet the company asserts it anticipates its 2030 global production will be 40% electric.

With its track record, the new electric F-150 it has dubbed "the Lightning" may be more Tinkerbell than Thor. General Motors' declaration that it "aspires to eliminate tailpipe emissions" by 2035 and go carbon neutral by 2040 is a far cry from pledging to halt production of gas-engine vehicles. We won't build back better banking on automakers' hopes.

Last summer, the California Air Resources Board completed a feeble agreement with Ford, Honda, Volkswagen, BMW and Volvo that Dave Cooke, a Union of Concerned Scientists senior vehicles analyst, told us would cut emissions by only half what the Obama rules would have saved. Automakers seized on it as a model for the rest of the country.

Don't be bamboozled. Applied nationally to all automakers, the mileage and pollution savings would be so slight that they would extend Trump's climate reach through most of Biden's term.

Dressing up those loophole-riddled Swiss cheese rules as a revived Obama plan would leave Biden far from his central -- and crucial -- climate goal: Bringing carbon dioxide emissions to near zero by 2050.

We won't fend off climate catastrophe with anything less than bold steps. We have no choice but to phase out internal combustion engines in new vehicles, and the pollution they emit, by 2030.

Just do the math: Many SUVs and other light trucks and cars sold in 2030 will last 20 years. They will still be rolling in 2050. Carbon dioxide persists for hundreds of years. So, with the invisible, ubiquitous tenacity of Lewis Carrol's Cheshire cat, the pollution will foul our atmosphere -- and overheat the globe -- far into the 22nd century.

Cutting emissions and boosting gas mileage by 7% a year -- two percentage points more than the companies agreed to a decade ago -- will ensure that the tens of millions of gas-powered vehicles built between now and 2030 won't bar us from protecting the climate.

This is auto mechanics, not rocket science. Nearly a decade ago, automakers started to meet Obama's 5% yearly improvements by using more efficient transmissions; safe, lightweight, high-strength steel and aluminum, and aerodynamic designs. If they fully deploy these and other efficiency technologies in all their vehicles, they can achieve the imperative 7% gains while phasing in EVs. Here's a bonus: the technology will save more than it costs.

If Biden takes bold action now -- boosting gas mileage, scrapping loopholes, and plugging in -- he can make history as the president who tackled the growing climate crisis. Global warming's challenge demands no less.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Mostly clear and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana health officials provide update on COVID-19 recommendations

Image

ISU Football opens fall camp

Image

Southwood Healthcare Center collected donations for the Terre Haute Humane Society

Image

Cold lemonade on a hot day - YMCA helps kids learn to be entrepreneurs

Image

ISU votes to rename a section of Terre Haute street to honor former US Ambassador with local ties

Image

Work begins on new construction of Jasper County Jail

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1419611

Reported Deaths: 25873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56409110566
DuPage940071321
Will783281042
Lake693631028
Kane60205816
Winnebago34822524
Madison32649536
St. Clair30275527
McHenry29684299
Peoria23771347
Champaign21705159
Sangamon19759246
McLean18931194
Tazewell17551309
Rock Island15422329
Kankakee14768224
Kendall13537100
LaSalle12987254
Macon11214215
DeKalb10305122
Vermilion10297154
Adams9751129
Williamson8266138
Whiteside7256174
Boone696580
Ogle630584
Grundy607479
Clinton594293
Coles5887101
Knox5743157
Jackson551265
Henry517170
Macoupin501090
Livingston495194
Woodford493783
Franklin492879
Stephenson489886
Effingham483974
Marion4836118
Jefferson4703123
Monroe453594
Randolph433987
Lee424354
Morgan415693
Fulton412159
Logan410066
Christian397575
Bureau386687
Montgomery386674
Iroquois331068
Perry330262
Fayette327456
McDonough308551
Jersey280252
Saline274057
Douglas265436
Union251842
Lawrence245527
Shelby237438
Crawford221126
Bond213924
Cass211527
Carroll205437
Pike203253
Ford195450
Hancock194932
Wayne192053
Clark191334
Warren186850
Jo Daviess184024
White183326
Richland182840
Edgar180942
Washington170125
Moultrie168728
Mason164847
De Witt161529
Piatt156914
Johnson156716
Clay156343
Greene155734
Mercer152534
Wabash150612
Massac146141
Cumberland131420
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall111419
Hamilton91716
Schuyler8187
Brown8136
Pulaski7497
Stark66925
Edwards64212
Calhoun5442
Henderson53414
Scott5181
Gallatin5144
Alexander49511
Putnam4953
Hardin39712
Pope3464
Unassigned512432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 771299

Reported Deaths: 14005
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1059471808
Lake570611031
Allen43193700
Hamilton37458426
St. Joseph37420568
Elkhart29819471
Tippecanoe23584231
Vanderburgh23431405
Porter19616327
Johnson18899394
Hendricks18168323
Clark13623199
Madison13604348
Vigo12908256
Monroe12626178
LaPorte12594225
Delaware11183198
Howard10747237
Kosciusko9810124
Hancock8799150
Bartholomew8296157
Warrick8150157
Floyd8072183
Grant7397181
Wayne7254201
Boone7236105
Morgan6948143
Marshall6358117
Dubois6301118
Cass6110112
Dearborn604078
Noble603590
Henry5971111
Jackson518677
Shelby512898
Lawrence4961127
Gibson467296
Montgomery461392
Clinton458455
DeKalb458485
Harrison456977
Huntington421382
Whitley418645
Steuben412861
Miami407273
Jasper402556
Knox393191
Putnam386862
Wabash371684
Adams355356
Ripley352771
Jefferson347187
White340954
Daviess3098100
Wells304881
Greene295985
Decatur293493
Fayette287464
Posey285435
Scott283458
LaGrange278472
Clay276049
Washington255637
Randolph248283
Jennings240449
Spencer239731
Fountain237250
Starke230859
Owen224759
Sullivan222943
Fulton209545
Jay203432
Carroll198822
Orange192756
Perry191939
Vermillion181944
Rush178627
Tipton173848
Franklin173035
Parke156816
Pike143434
Blackford138232
Pulaski124048
Newton123736
Benton110515
Brown106443
Crawford106316
Martin92715
Warren88015
Switzerland8488
Union73710
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429