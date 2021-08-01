Clear

'The problem remains with the unvaccinated,' one expert says as Covid-19 cases surge in the US

'The problem remains with the unvaccinated,' one expert says as Covid-19 cases surge in the US

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 3:20 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 3:20 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

With the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant continuing nationwide, the recent surge in Covid-19 cases is being largely driven by swaths of people that remain unvaccinated, according to one expert.

"We know that the vast majority of the spread is still by unvaccinated people. And I think that that is the part that's been lost in the messaging from the CDC ... which is that the problem is not with the vaccinated. The problem remains with the unvaccinated. And the way that we can get out of this pandemic is to increase vaccination rates," CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said Saturday.

Wen's remarks come as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data indicating that a small percentage of the fully vaccinated population can still be infected with Covid-19, be hospitalized, or die from the disease.

Less than 0.004% of people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 experienced a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization, according to CDC's latest data, and less than 0.001% have died from the disease.

Breakthrough cases occur when the virus infects fully vaccinated people.

The CDC reported a total of 6,587 breakthrough cases, including 6,239 hospitalizations and 1,263 deaths as of July 26. At that time, more than 163 million people in the US were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Wen clarified that the federal government's recent guidance that fully vaccinated people should mask up is not an indication that the vaccines aren't working.

"So the CDC should actually be saying, 'Look, the reason we're doing indoor mandates is because the unvaccinated cannot be trusted to put on masks. That's why the vaccinated also have to be putting on masks,'" she said.

"I really think that that would clarify things because ultimately the issue is the unvaccinated. They really need to prevent this idea from taking over that somehow the vaccines don't work because that's exactly the opposite of what the CDC data are showing."

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst and professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, echoed Wen's stance.

"So if I tell you that if you are vaccinated, you have a ... 99.999% chance of not dying from this virus, what else in life gives you that kind of guarantee? Our vaccines are exquisitely effective and very safe," Reiner told CNN Saturday. "But the news is just phenomenal with these vaccines, even with the super aggressive Delta variant, our vaccines work and they work really well."

While there was a recent vaccination lag in many pockets of the country, inoculations have started to pick up. The seven-day average of new doses administered per day in the US is now 652,084, up 26% over three weeks ago. The increase is even sharper in Southern states, which have some of the lowest in vaccination rates in the country.

In Alabama, where roughly 34% of the total population is fully vaccinated, the seven-day average is more than double that of three weeks ago. And Arkansas, with just 36% of its population fully vaccinated, has also seen its average daily rate of doses administered double in the past three weeks.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Americans can lower Covid-19 infections in a matter of weeks with vaccination and masks.

"If we take the steps that are necessary to squash the amount of disease that is there now, we can do so in a matter of weeks, if we all get vaccinated, if we wear masks," Walensky told Fox News Friday.

Just under half, 49.5%, of the total US population is fully vaccinated, CDC data published Saturday showed.

Industry urges more vaccinations among health care workers

With the uptick in hospitalizations, health care workers are once again facing a greater risk of exposure to Covid-19. And some in the medical community are calling for more stringent requirements regarding vaccinations for health care and long-term care employees.

Nationally, less than 59% of nursing home staff are vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data released Friday from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. In contrast, more than 81% of nursing home residents were vaccinated as of July 18, according to CMS.

Only 1 in 5 nursing home facilities have hit the industry target of getting 75% of their health care staff fully vaccinated, according to a recent report from AARP.

"For health care workers, I think a mandate is necessary," Dr. Rachel Villanueva, president of the National Medical Association, told CNN's Chris Cuomo Friday.

The National Medical Association, which advocates on behalf of African American physicians and patients, is one of dozens of health care organizations that recently signed a joint statement in support of Covid-19 vaccine mandates for all workers in the industry.

Even among health and long-term care employees, Villanueva noted, "I think it just really reflects what is happening in our nation -- that people have concerns, that people have been subjected to a lot of misinformation, and I think it's done us a big disservice."

The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (MHA), which represents 70 hospitals in the state, endorsed a policy on Thursday requiring its member hospitals to "implement mandatory vaccination policies for their employees," according to a statement.

According to MHA, each individual hospital "will establish its own policy and timeline for mandatory vaccination, exercising their independent judgment, based on their workforce," the needs of the community and compliance "with all federal and state laws in granting appropriate medical and religious exemptions."

"We felt it was important to take a stand together," said Christine Schuster, president and CEO of Emerson Hospital, in a tweet.

Debate over mask mandates

More cities and states are reinstituting mask mandates after recent data suggested vaccinated and unvaccinated people could potentially carry a similar viral load if infected.

Palm Beach County, Florida, will require face masks indoors at all county buildings for those vaccinated and unvaccinated beginning next week, citing the rising Covid-19 positivity rates in South Florida, according to a statement from the county.

San Francisco, which has more than 70% of residents vaccinated against Covid-19, is "very vigorously exploring a mask mandate," according to the city's Health Officer Dr. Grant Colfax. An announcement is expected as early as next week.

"This is not a good time to not be fully vaccinated for Covid-19," Colfax said, urging residents to find a way to protect themselves by receiving the vaccine. Colfax noted that hospitalizations of vaccinated Covid-19 patients is a fraction of the number of those who are unvaccinated.

And it's not only cities and counties that are issuing guidance. The music festival Lollapalooza, which is wrapping up Sunday, said it would require masks in any indoor spaces this weekend after following the latest recommendation from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

"We encourage all fans attending the festival to bring a mask as they attend the final two days of the festival," according to a festival tweet.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Partly cloudy and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana health officials provide update on COVID-19 recommendations

Image

ISU Football opens fall camp

Image

Southwood Healthcare Center collected donations for the Terre Haute Humane Society

Image

Cold lemonade on a hot day - YMCA helps kids learn to be entrepreneurs

Image

ISU votes to rename a section of Terre Haute street to honor former US Ambassador with local ties

Image

Work begins on new construction of Jasper County Jail

Image

Fundraising for new K9 unit

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1419611

Reported Deaths: 25873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56409110566
DuPage940071321
Will783281042
Lake693631028
Kane60205816
Winnebago34822524
Madison32649536
St. Clair30275527
McHenry29684299
Peoria23771347
Champaign21705159
Sangamon19759246
McLean18931194
Tazewell17551309
Rock Island15422329
Kankakee14768224
Kendall13537100
LaSalle12987254
Macon11214215
DeKalb10305122
Vermilion10297154
Adams9751129
Williamson8266138
Whiteside7256174
Boone696580
Ogle630584
Grundy607479
Clinton594293
Coles5887101
Knox5743157
Jackson551265
Henry517170
Macoupin501090
Livingston495194
Woodford493783
Franklin492879
Stephenson489886
Effingham483974
Marion4836118
Jefferson4703123
Monroe453594
Randolph433987
Lee424354
Morgan415693
Fulton412159
Logan410066
Christian397575
Bureau386687
Montgomery386674
Iroquois331068
Perry330262
Fayette327456
McDonough308551
Jersey280252
Saline274057
Douglas265436
Union251842
Lawrence245527
Shelby237438
Crawford221126
Bond213924
Cass211527
Carroll205437
Pike203253
Ford195450
Hancock194932
Wayne192053
Clark191334
Warren186850
Jo Daviess184024
White183326
Richland182840
Edgar180942
Washington170125
Moultrie168728
Mason164847
De Witt161529
Piatt156914
Johnson156716
Clay156343
Greene155734
Mercer152534
Wabash150612
Massac146141
Cumberland131420
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall111419
Hamilton91716
Schuyler8187
Brown8136
Pulaski7497
Stark66925
Edwards64212
Calhoun5442
Henderson53414
Scott5181
Gallatin5144
Alexander49511
Putnam4953
Hardin39712
Pope3464
Unassigned512432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 771299

Reported Deaths: 14005
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1059471808
Lake570611031
Allen43193700
Hamilton37458426
St. Joseph37420568
Elkhart29819471
Tippecanoe23584231
Vanderburgh23431405
Porter19616327
Johnson18899394
Hendricks18168323
Clark13623199
Madison13604348
Vigo12908256
Monroe12626178
LaPorte12594225
Delaware11183198
Howard10747237
Kosciusko9810124
Hancock8799150
Bartholomew8296157
Warrick8150157
Floyd8072183
Grant7397181
Wayne7254201
Boone7236105
Morgan6948143
Marshall6358117
Dubois6301118
Cass6110112
Dearborn604078
Noble603590
Henry5971111
Jackson518677
Shelby512898
Lawrence4961127
Gibson467296
Montgomery461392
Clinton458455
DeKalb458485
Harrison456977
Huntington421382
Whitley418645
Steuben412861
Miami407273
Jasper402556
Knox393191
Putnam386862
Wabash371684
Adams355356
Ripley352771
Jefferson347187
White340954
Daviess3098100
Wells304881
Greene295985
Decatur293493
Fayette287464
Posey285435
Scott283458
LaGrange278472
Clay276049
Washington255637
Randolph248283
Jennings240449
Spencer239731
Fountain237250
Starke230859
Owen224759
Sullivan222943
Fulton209545
Jay203432
Carroll198822
Orange192756
Perry191939
Vermillion181944
Rush178627
Tipton173848
Franklin173035
Parke156816
Pike143434
Blackford138232
Pulaski124048
Newton123736
Benton110515
Brown106443
Crawford106316
Martin92715
Warren88015
Switzerland8488
Union73710
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429