Clear

Van conversion businesses can't keep up with #vanlife demand

Van conversion businesses can't keep up with #vanlife demand

Posted: Jul 31, 2021 2:30 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: By: Moira Ritter, CNN Business

The once-tiny cottage industry of van conversion companies has found itself in the center of a distinctively pandemic-era dilemma: ravenous demand and monthslong backorders on virtually all supplies.

The #vanlife movement was already in full swing before the pandemic, fueled by envy-inducing posts on Instagram and DIY van conversion videos on YouTube. But as the pandemic took hold, more and more antsy Americans who could work remotely decided to join the vanlife community.

That's sent demand for utility vans, as well as the companies that specialize in converting them into mobile homes, through the roof.

The pandemic put the van life industry on "steroids," Brian Jagodnik, marketing and creative director at Outside Van, a luxury van conversion company in Portland, Oregon, told CNN Business.

The #vanlife hashtag now has more than 10.6 million posts on Instagram.

"People wanted to get out. They wanted to get away from other people and stay safe, and we were all limited in what we could do," Jagodnik said. "It pushed people outside and to travel away from others and take the road less traveled, and so the industry just continued to grow."

Since the start of the lockdown, Outside Vans has a growing backlog of orders and a growing waitlist. Customers can expect to wait at least eight to 12 months before the company can even start on their projects.

Supply chain woes

It's one thing to decide to hit the road. It's another to find the right wheels for the trip. The auto industry has been hit especially hard by the one-two punch of a shortage of vital computer chips that's hampered production. Some clients couldn't get a van in time to meet the date their builds were scheduled to start, said Alexa Owens, co-founder of Cascade Custom Vans in Bend, Oregon. "That was kind of nerve-wracking."

Another culprit in the struggle to secure vans: Amazon. As sales surged during pandemic lockdowns, the online retailer kept expanding its fleet to keep up with deliveries. And unfortunately, Amazon's preferred models — Mercedes Sprinters, Ford Transits or RAM ProMasters — are the most popular choices for vanlifers.

Even when customers secured a van, delays at ports combined with a labor shortage have slowed the delivery of raw materials needed for the conversions.

For Cascade Vans, one of the worst shortages has been windows, which are three months to eight months backordered, Owens said. Cascade, which is fully booked through the year, anticipates at least another year of supply shortages while vendors play catch-up.

#Vanlife is hardly cheap

A typical van conversion starts starts by gutting a utility van before replacing the interior with the makings of a mobile home: loft beds, mini sinks, toilets, refrigerators and built-in seating.

It's not a cheap endeavor. "With costs of goods going up, our prices have to reflect that," lamented Bryan Walker, co-owner of Cascade. "It's one of those unfortunate things but I think a lot of people are understanding of it right now."

Prices for just the conversion at Cascade can range between $50,000 to $100,000. At Outside Van, where the company purchases the vans for its customers, prices can reach up to $300,000, depending on the customizations a customer chooses. Not included in those figures: the price of gas, which is currently at a seven-year high, and any mechanical issues that come up along the way.

An increasingly crowded scene

While growing interest in van life, and camping generally, has been great for business, it also has raised questions about the movement's sustainability and effect on the environment. The surge in demand has been "bittersweet," says Walker, who owns a van with Owens.

"Five, six, seven years ago, some of the places we'd go, you'd be up there alone. Now, there's no trespassing signs, and they've banned camping in a lot of places because it's just gotten so trashed," Walker said. "You see the places that you love and get to experience doing that lifestyle, and now you're seeing it become kind of exploited."

During the pandemic, the number of people at National Parks and campsites shot through the roof resulting in an increase of litter, graffiti and the spread of Covid-19, according to reporting from Time. Although the parks have tried to implement restrictions, tourists managed to continue visiting and ignoring restrictions.

Kim and Jesse Butler of Port Angeles, Washington moved into their Ram PROMaster, named "The Walter Mitty," right before the pandemic started. They have since traveled traveled up and down the West Coast, pandemic restrictions permitting.

The Butlers say they are "totally self contained," and don't leave sewage or trash behind.

"We always do our best to leave no trace and to make sure that we are clean with what we do," Jesse told CNN Business.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Scattered Showers to Start the Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana health officials provide update on COVID-19 recommendations

Image

ISU Football opens fall camp

Image

Southwood Healthcare Center collected donations for the Terre Haute Humane Society

Image

Cold lemonade on a hot day - YMCA helps kids learn to be entrepreneurs

Image

ISU votes to rename a section of Terre Haute street to honor former US Ambassador with local ties

Image

Work begins on new construction of Jasper County Jail

Image

Fundraising for new K9 unit

Image

Friday evening forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1419611

Reported Deaths: 25873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56409110566
DuPage940071321
Will783281042
Lake693631028
Kane60205816
Winnebago34822524
Madison32649536
St. Clair30275527
McHenry29684299
Peoria23771347
Champaign21705159
Sangamon19759246
McLean18931194
Tazewell17551309
Rock Island15422329
Kankakee14768224
Kendall13537100
LaSalle12987254
Macon11214215
DeKalb10305122
Vermilion10297154
Adams9751129
Williamson8266138
Whiteside7256174
Boone696580
Ogle630584
Grundy607479
Clinton594293
Coles5887101
Knox5743157
Jackson551265
Henry517170
Macoupin501090
Livingston495194
Woodford493783
Franklin492879
Stephenson489886
Effingham483974
Marion4836118
Jefferson4703123
Monroe453594
Randolph433987
Lee424354
Morgan415693
Fulton412159
Logan410066
Christian397575
Bureau386687
Montgomery386674
Iroquois331068
Perry330262
Fayette327456
McDonough308551
Jersey280252
Saline274057
Douglas265436
Union251842
Lawrence245527
Shelby237438
Crawford221126
Bond213924
Cass211527
Carroll205437
Pike203253
Ford195450
Hancock194932
Wayne192053
Clark191334
Warren186850
Jo Daviess184024
White183326
Richland182840
Edgar180942
Washington170125
Moultrie168728
Mason164847
De Witt161529
Piatt156914
Johnson156716
Clay156343
Greene155734
Mercer152534
Wabash150612
Massac146141
Cumberland131420
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall111419
Hamilton91716
Schuyler8187
Brown8136
Pulaski7497
Stark66925
Edwards64212
Calhoun5442
Henderson53414
Scott5181
Gallatin5144
Alexander49511
Putnam4953
Hardin39712
Pope3464
Unassigned512432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 771299

Reported Deaths: 14005
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1059471808
Lake570611031
Allen43193700
Hamilton37458426
St. Joseph37420568
Elkhart29819471
Tippecanoe23584231
Vanderburgh23431405
Porter19616327
Johnson18899394
Hendricks18168323
Clark13623199
Madison13604348
Vigo12908256
Monroe12626178
LaPorte12594225
Delaware11183198
Howard10747237
Kosciusko9810124
Hancock8799150
Bartholomew8296157
Warrick8150157
Floyd8072183
Grant7397181
Wayne7254201
Boone7236105
Morgan6948143
Marshall6358117
Dubois6301118
Cass6110112
Dearborn604078
Noble603590
Henry5971111
Jackson518677
Shelby512898
Lawrence4961127
Gibson467296
Montgomery461392
Clinton458455
DeKalb458485
Harrison456977
Huntington421382
Whitley418645
Steuben412861
Miami407273
Jasper402556
Knox393191
Putnam386862
Wabash371684
Adams355356
Ripley352771
Jefferson347187
White340954
Daviess3098100
Wells304881
Greene295985
Decatur293493
Fayette287464
Posey285435
Scott283458
LaGrange278472
Clay276049
Washington255637
Randolph248283
Jennings240449
Spencer239731
Fountain237250
Starke230859
Owen224759
Sullivan222943
Fulton209545
Jay203432
Carroll198822
Orange192756
Perry191939
Vermillion181944
Rush178627
Tipton173848
Franklin173035
Parke156816
Pike143434
Blackford138232
Pulaski124048
Newton123736
Benton110515
Brown106443
Crawford106316
Martin92715
Warren88015
Switzerland8488
Union73710
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429