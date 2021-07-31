Clear

Here's everything you can't get right now

Here's everything you can't get right now

Posted: Jul 31, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Tacos, coffee, cars, jet fuel. computer chips, Nike shoes and school supplies: What do they all have in common? They're all (nearly) impossible to find — or getting there.

Shortages are popping up across the supply chain as the pandemic messes with shipping, demand, supply and all the other levers of the global economy. One expert said the pervasive shortages might last "well into 2022."

Here's what's hard to get, why, and for how long, according to CNN Business' reporters.

Cars

Anyone trying to buy a car knows how brutal it is to find one right now — and it's not getting better anytime soon. Goldman Sachs said this week that new car inventories are unlikely to recover until September and will remain well below their pre-pandemic levels through the end of next year.

The bank said it expects new car inventories to fall further in August, to around 1 million vehicles, before beginning to steadily increase in September. The firm forecasts new car prices will likely continue to rise over the next few months, peaking around 6% above their pre-pandemic level toward the end of this year.

The problem stems from the global shortage of computer chips, which control dozens of functions in all modern vehicles.

Coffee

Your morning cup of joe might soon get more expensive because of supply shortages recently caused by bad weather in Brazil.

The frost has driven Arabica coffee prices up this week. But prices were rising even before the cold snap for a number of reasons, including Brazil's dry weather, protests in Colombia and the increase in shipping container costs, among other factors.

"If these prices stay elevated, then they will have to be passed on to consumers," said Carlos Mera, who heads up Rabobank's agri commodities markets team and is an expert on coffee prices. "But big companies have ways to keep prices relatively stable for customers," he added.

There's some good news, though: Starbucks is not increasing its prices. The company is able to avoid hikes because its purchasing strategy is to buy coffee ahead of time and lock in prices.

Computer chips

The Great Computer Chip Shortage of 2021 shows no signs of slowing. Intel warned earlier this month that the global shortage of semiconductors that has hobbled the auto industry and raised the cost of some consumer electronics could last until the middle of 2023.

"While I expect shortages to bottom out in the second half [of 2021], it will take another one to two years before the industry is able to completely catch up with demand," CEO Patrick Gelsinger recently said.

That's terrible news for consumer electronics and manufacturers, but especially for carmakers, many of which have been forced to idle plants this year because they can't get enough chips, limiting the supply of new vehicles at a time when used car prices are soaring. General Motors had to stop making most of its full-size pickup trucks for a week in July.

Jet fuel

There's not enough jet fuel at several western US airports to meet the increased demand for leisure travel. That could end up causing some flights to be canceled or force airlines to make extra stops to fuel up on longer routes.

The issue is most pronounced at airports that are near popular vacation destinations, including some in Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

Part of the problem is a shortage of tank truck drivers needed to deliver fuel. An estimated 20% of tankers nationwide are parked due to a lack of qualified drivers, according to an industry trade group. That shortage has already been affecting gas stations.

But airlines and airports are also struggling to get the fuel they need because pipelines shifted away from carrying jet fuel when air travel ground to a near halt last year. Now jet fuel can't get the pipeline space it needs to keep up with the resurgence in air travel.

To alleviate the issue, some aircraft flying to those affected locations are carrying more fuel than normal so they won't need as much when they refuel before departing again.

Nike shoes

If you're hoping to scoop up a fresh pair or two of Nikes, you might have to move fast.

Nike could run out of the sneakers it sources from Vietnam as the spread of Covid-19 accelerates in the region, according to a report released this month from Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence. It noted that two of Nike's suppliers in Vietnam have already halted production.

Nike said in an email to CNN Business that it is "confident in [its] ability to navigate these near-term dynamics and we remain prudent in our planning." The company said it is prioritizing the health and safety of its employees and suppliers and expects its suppliers to do the same to "prioritize the health and livelihoods of their employees."

School supplies

Back-to-school shopping is always a nightmare. This year, expect it to be even worse.

Although parents might be used to encountering shortages of items such sneakers, backpacks and gadgets later in the school shopping season -— which typically lasts from mid-July through the end of August — products are expected to be in tight supply even earlier. That demand is also coming up against tight inventory levels and delayed shipments which will impact retailers' ability to replenish products on shelves later in the summer.

"What we will likely see is more limited choice and lower stock levels towards the end of the back-to-school period," said Neil Saunders, retail analyst and managing director at GlobalData Retail. "Some consumers will inevitably miss out on the things they want to purchase."

Categories in most danger of shortages include backpacks, stationery, sports equipment, laptops and tablets, he said.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell fans are having to live más with less. The popular fast food chain said that some of its customers' favorite items might not be available at US restaurants.

The fast food chain expressed regrets on its website, saying that because of "national ingredient shortages and delivery delays," some locations might not be able to serve their favorite dishes.

"Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope to feed fans' current Taco Bell cravings again soon," Taco Bell said in a statement to CNN Business. It didn't specify which menu items or cities were affected.

--CNN Business' Chris Isidore, Parija Kavilanz, Moira Ritter and Charlies Riley, Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Scattered Showers to Start the Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana health officials provide update on COVID-19 recommendations

Image

ISU Football opens fall camp

Image

Southwood Healthcare Center collected donations for the Terre Haute Humane Society

Image

Cold lemonade on a hot day - YMCA helps kids learn to be entrepreneurs

Image

ISU votes to rename a section of Terre Haute street to honor former US Ambassador with local ties

Image

Work begins on new construction of Jasper County Jail

Image

Fundraising for new K9 unit

Image

Friday evening forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1419611

Reported Deaths: 25873
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56409110566
DuPage940071321
Will783281042
Lake693631028
Kane60205816
Winnebago34822524
Madison32649536
St. Clair30275527
McHenry29684299
Peoria23771347
Champaign21705159
Sangamon19759246
McLean18931194
Tazewell17551309
Rock Island15422329
Kankakee14768224
Kendall13537100
LaSalle12987254
Macon11214215
DeKalb10305122
Vermilion10297154
Adams9751129
Williamson8266138
Whiteside7256174
Boone696580
Ogle630584
Grundy607479
Clinton594293
Coles5887101
Knox5743157
Jackson551265
Henry517170
Macoupin501090
Livingston495194
Woodford493783
Franklin492879
Stephenson489886
Effingham483974
Marion4836118
Jefferson4703123
Monroe453594
Randolph433987
Lee424354
Morgan415693
Fulton412159
Logan410066
Christian397575
Bureau386687
Montgomery386674
Iroquois331068
Perry330262
Fayette327456
McDonough308551
Jersey280252
Saline274057
Douglas265436
Union251842
Lawrence245527
Shelby237438
Crawford221126
Bond213924
Cass211527
Carroll205437
Pike203253
Ford195450
Hancock194932
Wayne192053
Clark191334
Warren186850
Jo Daviess184024
White183326
Richland182840
Edgar180942
Washington170125
Moultrie168728
Mason164847
De Witt161529
Piatt156914
Johnson156716
Clay156343
Greene155734
Mercer152534
Wabash150612
Massac146141
Cumberland131420
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall111419
Hamilton91716
Schuyler8187
Brown8136
Pulaski7497
Stark66925
Edwards64212
Calhoun5442
Henderson53414
Scott5181
Gallatin5144
Alexander49511
Putnam4953
Hardin39712
Pope3464
Unassigned512432
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 771299

Reported Deaths: 14005
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1059471808
Lake570611031
Allen43193700
Hamilton37458426
St. Joseph37420568
Elkhart29819471
Tippecanoe23584231
Vanderburgh23431405
Porter19616327
Johnson18899394
Hendricks18168323
Clark13623199
Madison13604348
Vigo12908256
Monroe12626178
LaPorte12594225
Delaware11183198
Howard10747237
Kosciusko9810124
Hancock8799150
Bartholomew8296157
Warrick8150157
Floyd8072183
Grant7397181
Wayne7254201
Boone7236105
Morgan6948143
Marshall6358117
Dubois6301118
Cass6110112
Dearborn604078
Noble603590
Henry5971111
Jackson518677
Shelby512898
Lawrence4961127
Gibson467296
Montgomery461392
Clinton458455
DeKalb458485
Harrison456977
Huntington421382
Whitley418645
Steuben412861
Miami407273
Jasper402556
Knox393191
Putnam386862
Wabash371684
Adams355356
Ripley352771
Jefferson347187
White340954
Daviess3098100
Wells304881
Greene295985
Decatur293493
Fayette287464
Posey285435
Scott283458
LaGrange278472
Clay276049
Washington255637
Randolph248283
Jennings240449
Spencer239731
Fountain237250
Starke230859
Owen224759
Sullivan222943
Fulton209545
Jay203432
Carroll198822
Orange192756
Perry191939
Vermillion181944
Rush178627
Tipton173848
Franklin173035
Parke156816
Pike143434
Blackford138232
Pulaski124048
Newton123736
Benton110515
Brown106443
Crawford106316
Martin92715
Warren88015
Switzerland8488
Union73710
Ohio58411
Unassigned0429