Clear

Video shows Texas sheriff's deputy on top of teen and then detaining mother during police encounter

Video shows Texas sheriff's deputy on top of teen and then detaining mother during police encounter

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 9:40 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Chris Boyette and Paul Murphy, CNN

Video taken by a family member shows a Kaufman County, Texas, sheriff's deputy on top of an 18-year-old woman, and then arresting her mother during a police encounter on Tuesday afternoon in Forney, Texas.

In the video, the woman being held down is heard yelling, "I can't breathe."

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Deputy Conner Martin was using an approved control technique to detain her after responding to a 911 call that a young woman was suicidal and walking into traffic in an attempt to get hit by a car.

In a recording of a 911 call released by Kaufman County, a caller tells a dispatcher that a young woman is walking in the middle of the street and when the caller had to swerve to miss her, the woman said she wanted to be run over and wanted someone to end her life.

"Three people already had to swerve out of the way, me including," the caller said in the recording.

Martin's body-worn camera shows him arriving at the scene and asking a young woman what is wrong and why she is crying.

The woman, who her family would later identify as Nekia Trigg, 18, was crying but said she was OK and was just going home.

She denied walking in front of cars.

In the body camera footage, Martin explained he can't let her leave on her own.

"I don't want you to hurt me," Trigg said.

Martin, holding Trigg's arm, responded, "I'm not going to hurt you, but if you keep pulling away, I have got to put you in handcuffs."

Trigg can be heard saying, "You're hurting me," before the camera fell to the ground.

According to the sheriff's office, the camera kept recording, but it fell underneath Trigg and Martin as they went to the ground.

Trigg's sister, Jads Levels, 19, and her friend, Jermany Sims, 20, witnessed part of the incident. They told CNN that they became aware of the police encounter after a phone call from Trigg on Tuesday evening.

"She's screaming and crying," Levels told CNN by phone, saying that she remembers Trigg saying, "Police got me, police got me, please come help me."

Levels said her mother, Antanique Ray, then arrived at their house from work. They found Trigg's location -- just a neighborhood over -- and jumped back in the car, Levels said. She said they were able to determine the location because Trigg had shared it with a friend.

When they arrived, Levels and Sims said they heard Trigg yelling and saw a Kaufman County sheriff's deputy sitting on top of her holding her hands above her head.

That's when Sims began filming the incident.

The video shows that the family tried to calm Trigg, telling her to "just breathe" and holding her hands. They also plead with the deputy to get off of Trigg. A brief time later, another Kaufman County sheriff's deputy is seen and Trigg is rolled onto her stomach and put into handcuffs.

As deputies walk Trigg away her mother is seen approaching them.

She is heard in the video asking the officers if they could loosen Trigg's cuffs. Martin can be heard telling her to get back at which point a scuffle ensues and Ray is taken into custody.

The sheriff's office says Ray struck Martin, but this is unclear in the family video or from his body-worn camera.

Ray was arrested for interfering with public duties and assault of a public servant, according to the sheriff's office.

CNN has reached out to the Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney's Office to inquire which charges they are pursuing, if any.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's office said Trigg was taken to a mental health facility for evaluation. The family tells CNN that Trigg was taken to the Terrell State Hospital.

Ray has bonded out of custody but has yet to make an initial appearance and Trigg has been released from the mental health facility, according to the family's lawyer, Kim T. Cole.

Cole says Trigg underwent an evaluation at the facility and that she was "promptly released because they found no reason to keep her."

When asked about the 911 call recording, Cole said if that was Trigg's state of mind, the officer only made it worse.

"Physical injuries from an auto accident will eventually heal, however, the psychological damage this deputy caused will be with Nekia for the rest of her life," Cole said.

Cole says Trigg was not suicidal.

"She was simply trying to get home. She didn't care about traffic. She wanted to get home," Cole said.

Martin has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, in accordance with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office policy, the news release said.

CNN has been unable to reach Martin for comment and the sheriff's office said there is no statement from him available.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
A Calm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Southwood Healthcare Center collected donations for the Terre Haute Humane Society

Image

Cold lemonade on a hot day - YMCA helps kids learn to be entrepreneurs

Image

ISU votes to rename a section of Terre Haute street to honor former US Ambassador with local ties

Image

Work begins on new construction of Jasper County Jail

Image

Fundraising for new K9 unit

Image

Friday evening forecast

Image

Breast Cancer Fundraiser

Image

Indiana COVID-19 update

Image

Local mom accused of taking more nearly $250k from fallen police officer fund intended for her son - here's where the money went

Image

Vigo County administrators hit the links for a good cause

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1417263

Reported Deaths: 25865
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56345210564
DuPage938521321
Will782101042
Lake692581028
Kane60143816
Winnebago34763524
Madison32544534
St. Clair30167526
McHenry29631299
Peoria23747347
Champaign21668159
Sangamon19714245
McLean18902194
Tazewell17530308
Rock Island15406329
Kankakee14758224
Kendall13521100
LaSalle12975254
Macon11202215
DeKalb10295122
Vermilion10272154
Adams9676129
Williamson8203138
Whiteside7254174
Boone694780
Ogle630084
Grundy606279
Clinton592893
Coles5882101
Knox5738157
Jackson547765
Henry516870
Macoupin499590
Livingston494694
Woodford493183
Franklin490279
Stephenson488886
Effingham483674
Marion4804118
Jefferson4679123
Monroe452594
Randolph433287
Lee424154
Morgan414593
Fulton411059
Logan408366
Christian395575
Bureau386487
Montgomery385874
Iroquois330368
Perry329662
Fayette327056
McDonough308151
Jersey279952
Saline272957
Douglas264736
Union250642
Lawrence245327
Shelby236938
Crawford220126
Bond213824
Cass211127
Carroll205337
Pike202753
Ford195250
Hancock194632
Clark191234
Wayne190453
Warren186750
Jo Daviess183624
Richland182440
White181826
Edgar180342
Washington169525
Moultrie168628
Mason164647
De Witt161529
Piatt156714
Johnson155916
Clay155543
Greene154834
Mercer152434
Wabash149412
Massac144641
Cumberland131119
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall110819
Hamilton90616
Schuyler8157
Brown8136
Pulaski7477
Stark66825
Edwards63612
Calhoun5432
Henderson53414
Gallatin5144
Scott5091
Putnam4943
Alexander49211
Hardin39612
Pope3404
Unassigned592432
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 769875

Reported Deaths: 13999
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1057621807
Lake570271031
Allen43112700
Hamilton37395426
St. Joseph37377568
Elkhart29801471
Tippecanoe23544231
Vanderburgh23269405
Porter19593327
Johnson18880394
Hendricks18129323
Clark13595198
Madison13590347
Vigo12890256
Monroe12598178
LaPorte12585225
Delaware11170198
Howard10724237
Kosciusko9804124
Hancock8778150
Bartholomew8286157
Warrick8094157
Floyd8063182
Grant7387181
Wayne7244201
Boone7221105
Morgan6934143
Marshall6351117
Dubois6291118
Cass6101112
Dearborn603578
Noble602090
Henry5969111
Jackson518077
Shelby511698
Lawrence4946127
Gibson464296
Montgomery460392
DeKalb457885
Clinton457455
Harrison456477
Huntington419382
Whitley417945
Steuben411760
Miami406773
Jasper402155
Knox390491
Putnam386062
Wabash370984
Adams354456
Ripley352371
Jefferson345387
White340754
Daviess3094100
Wells304581
Greene295585
Decatur293293
Fayette287164
Posey283135
Scott282358
LaGrange278172
Clay275649
Washington255337
Randolph247983
Jennings239949
Spencer239331
Fountain236550
Starke229959
Owen223859
Sullivan222143
Fulton209145
Jay203332
Carroll198522
Orange192356
Perry190639
Vermillion181544
Rush178327
Tipton173448
Franklin172935
Parke156116
Pike143034
Blackford138132
Pulaski123848
Newton123536
Benton109915
Brown106443
Crawford106216
Martin92515
Warren88015
Switzerland8468
Union73610
Ohio58511
Unassigned0429